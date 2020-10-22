Is there anything more fitting than a full moon on Halloween? The lunar event on Oct. 31 is called a "blue moon"--not for its color or outward appearance--but for its frequency. In this case, it's the rare calendar month that has two full moons. Several Long Island organizations are planning events to help people learn more about the lunar phases:

Friday, Oct. 30

OWL PROWL Animal presentation followed by a hike through the woods to call owls, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown. Admission is $10 and reservations are required, 631-979-6344, sweetbriarnc.org.

LEARN ABOUT THE BLUE MOON Visit a self-guided station and explore the names of the moon, how they got their names and the science behind what makes a moon blue during a Spooky Science Night, 5 and 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulvard, Garden City, tickets must be purchased in advance, $15 includes all activities at the museum, cradleofaviation.org, 516-572-4066.

Saturday, Oct. 31

CUSTER OBSERVATORY View the blue moon with the naked eye, binoculars (bring your own) or look through telescopes, dusk-midnight Saturday, Oct. 31, weather permitting. The staff will provide guided tours of the night sky; $5 suggested donation ($3 younger than 12), Main Bayview Road, Southold, 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

FULL BLUE MOON HIKE Take a leisurely-paced night hike through open-field trails to see the blue moon. Stay afterwards for light refreshments and conversation, co-sponsored with the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 from the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. Admission is free, with advance reservations required, 631-537-9735, sofo.org.