Tee up — and off — at a host of public golf courses that are open to all. Hours listed are for peak season play, weather permitting.

NASSAU PUBLIC COURSES

BAY PARK GOLF COURSE, First Avenue, East Rockaway, 516-571-7244 wait time; 516-571-7242 golf, general, nassaucountyny.gov/1785/bay-park Hours 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. March-Dec., weather permitting. Operated by Nassau County for residents and nonresidents. Course 9 holes, par 30.

BETHPAGE STATE PARK GOLF COURSE, 99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale, 516-249-0700 general; 516-249-4040 pro shop; 516-249-0707 reservations; 516-927-8380 restaurant. Hours: Black Course par 72, April 15-Nov. 14, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Red Course par 70, April 1-Nov. 28, dawn-dusk. Yellow Course par 71, dawn-dusk all year. Blue Course par 72, dawn-dusk all year. Green Course par 71, through Nov. 28, dawn-dusk. 9 holes Yellow and Blue courses available first 90 minutes each day; after 10 a.m. Tue.-Thur., after 1 p.m. Fri.-Mon. Courses Five 18-hole courses.

CANTIAGUE PARK GOLF COURSE, West John Street, Hicksville, 516-571-7061 office, nwsdy.li/canpark Hours 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Course 9 holes, par 30.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK GOLF COURSE, 500 Searingtown Rd., Roslyn, 516-571-8120 for golf; 516-571-8113. Hours 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Course 9 holes, par 30.

EISENHOWER PARK GOLF COURSE, Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, golf course 516-572-0327; general 516-572-0328; wait time 516-572-0330; pro shop 516-222-2620; miniature golf 516-572-0407; driving range 516-572-0337, nassaucountyny.gov Hours 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Courses Three 18-hole courses (white, Red and Blue), all par 72.

GLEN COVE GOLF COURSE, 109 Lattingtown Rd., Glen Cove; general 516-676-0550; pro shop 516-671-0033; restaurant 516-200-9603; must have permit to play except twilight Hours 6:30 a.m.-dusk daily in season, closed Mon. except holidays. Twilight golf, lessons. Course 18 holes, par 66.

GOLF CLUB AT MIDDLE BAY, 3600 Skillman Ave. Oceanside, 516-766-1880, thegolfclubatmiddlebay.com. Pro shop, lessons, Middle Bay Cafe. Course 18 holes, par 72.

HARBOR LINKS GOLF COURSE, 1 W. Fairway Dr., Port Washington, harborlinks.com Hours Dawn-dusk. Course 18 holes, par 72; 9 holes, par 31.

LIDO GOLF CLUB, 255 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach; 516-889-8181, office, shop; 516-897-5436, banquet hall; lidogolf.com Hours Dawn-dark, closed Wed. Course 18 holes, par 72.

MERRICK ROAD PARK GOLF COURSE, 2550 Clubhouse Rd., Merrick, 516-868-4610. Hours Open all year, 6 a.m.-dusk, closed Wed. (course only). Course 9 holes, par 36.

NORTH WOODMERE GOLF CLUB, Branch Boulevard and Hungry Harbor Road, North Woodmere, 516-571-7815, nwsdy.li/nwoodmerepark Hours 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Course 9 holes, par 31.

PENINSULA GOLF CLUB, 50 Nassau Rd., Massapequa, 516-798-9776 pro shop; peninsulagc.com Hours Dawn-dusk year-round. Course 9 holes, par 37.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY GOLF COURSE, Southwoods Road, Woodbury, 516-677-5980. Hours 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April-Oct., closed Mon., except holidays (driving range stays open); year-round. Course 18 holes, par 70.

SUFFOLK PUBLIC COURSES

BERGEN POINT COUNTRY CLUB AND GOLF COURSE, 69 Bergen Ave., West Babylon, 631-661-8282 pro shop; bergenpointgolfcourse.com Hours 6 a.m.-6 p.m. mid-March-Dec. Rentals, hand-power carts, lessons, sports bar and grill, clubhouse, lockers, showers, driving range, putting green. Course 18 holes, par 71.

BRENTWOOD COUNTRY CLUB, 100 Pennsylvania Ave., Brentwood, brentwoodccgolf.com 631-436-6060 pro shop. Hours 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun., mid-March-Dec.; closed Mon., reservations only. Rentals, carts, pro shop, clubhouse, chipping area, putting green. Course 18 holes, par 72.

CHERRY CREEK GOLF LINKS, 900 Reeves Ave., Riverhead, 631-369-6500 general; cherrycreeklinks.com Hours Dawn-dusk open all year. Course 18 holes, par 73.

CRAB MEADOW GOLF COURSE, 220 Waterside Ave., Northport, crabmeadow.com, 631-757-8800 general. Hours 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May-Sept., then hours vary. Course 18 holes, par 72.

DIX HILLS PARK GOLF COURSE, 575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills, dixhillsgolf.com, 631-499-8005 pro shop. Hours 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Spring junior camp. Course 9 holes, par 31; good for beginners.

GULL HAVEN GOLF COURSE, New York Institute of Technology campus, Carleton Avenue, Central Islip, 631-436-6059 pro shop, gullhavengolf.com Hours Course 9 holes, par 35.

HOLBROOK COUNTRY CLUB, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook, holbrookccgolf.com, 631-467-3417. Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon., Wed.-Fri., 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun., March-Dec.; closed Tue. for outings through the spring season. Private and junior group golf lessons available. Course 18 holes, par 71.

INDIAN ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB, 661 Riverside Dr., Riverhead, indianislandcountryclub.com Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun., weekends to Oct., then hours vary. Run by Suffolk County. Course 18 holes, par 72; 9-hole play offered, based on availability.

ISLAND’S END GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, 5025 Rte. 25, Greenport, islandsendgolf.com, 631-477-0777 pro shop. Hours 7 a.m.-dusk daily, all year. Course 18 holes, par 72.

MIDDLE ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB, 275 Yaphank-Middle Island Rd., Middle Island, 631-924-3000, middleislandcc.com Hours dawn-dusk year-round, weather permitting. Courses 27 holes, 3 separate 9-hole courses, 1 par 35, 2 par 36.

MILL POND GOLF COURSE, 300 Mill Rd., Medford, 631-732-8249 reservations, golfatmillpond.com Hours 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri, 5: 30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Links-style course. Courses 18-hole championship

MONTAUK DOWNS STATE PARK GOLF COURSE Course 18 holes, par 72.

NORTHPORT VA HOSPITAL GOLF COURSE, 79 Middleville Rd., Northport, 631-261-8000. Hours 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily March-Dec. Course 9 holes, par 35.

PINE HILLS COUNTRY CLUB, 2 Country Club Dr., Manorville, 631-878-4343, reservations (can call 7 days in advance) 631-878-7103, pro shop, pinehillsgolfing.com Hours 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily all year. Course 18 holes, par 73.

PINE RIDGE GOLF CLUB, 2 Golf Course Dr., Coram, 631-331-7930, pineridgegc.com Hours 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, year-round. Course 18 holes, par 70.

POXABOGUE GOLF COURSE, 3556 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton, 631-537-0025, poxgolf.com Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m., daily March-Dec. Course 9 holes, par 30, instruction.

ROCK HILL GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, 105 Clancy Rd., Manorville, rockhillgolf.com, 631-878-2250 pro shop. Hours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Course 18 holes, par 71.

ROLLING OAKS GOLF COURSE, 181 Rte. 25A, Rocky Point, 631-744-3200 pro shop, book tee times at golfrollingoaks.com Hours 6 a.m.-dusk weekdays, 5 a.m.-dusk weekends in season. Course 18 holes, par 65, challenging executive course.

SAG HARBOR STATE PARK GOLF COURSE, off Route 114, Sag Harbor, 631-725-2503, nwsdy.li/sharbor Hours Dawn-dusk daily year-round. Course 9 holes, par 35.

SHELTER ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB, 26 Sunnyside Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0416 pro shop, shelterislandcc.org Hours 7 a.m.-dusk daily. Course 9 holes, par 33.

SMITHTOWN LANDING COUNTRY CLUB, 495 Landing Ave., Smithtown, 631-979-6534, nwsdy.li/slgolf Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. May-Sept., 7 a.m.-dusk other times; closed Mon. Courses 18 holes, par 72; 9 holes, par 27.

SPRING LAKE GOLF CLUB, 30 E. Bartlett Rd., Middle Island, 631-924-5115 pro shop, nwsdy.li/slakegc Hours 7 a.m.-dusk Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-dusk Sat.-Sun. Course 18 holes, par 72; 9 holes, par 36.

STONEBRIDGE GOLF LINKS & COUNTRY CLUB, 2000 Raynors Way, Smithtown, 631-724-7500, stonebridgeglcc.com Hours 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily March-Sept., 7 a.m.-dusk rest of the season. Open to the public Mon.-Fri., and after noon on weekends. Course 18 holes, par 70.

SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK GOLF COURSE, North end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, 631-269-5351, reservations parks.ny.gov/golf/13. Pro shop and lessons 631-544-0036. Hours Sunrise-sunset April-Oct.; 8 a.m.-sunset. Nov.-March. Courses One 18-hole and one 9-hole course.

SWAN LAKE GOLF CLUB, 388 River Rd., Manorville, 631-369-1818, swanlakegolf.com Hours 6 a.m.-dusk April-Sept.; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct.-March. Rentals, pro shop, lessons, cafe. Course 18 holes, par 72.

THE WOODS AT CHERRY CREEK, 967 Reeves Ave., Riverhead, 631-506-0777, nwsdy.li/ccwoods Hours Dawn-dusk through Thanksgiving Day. Course 18 holes, par 71, with short-game practice area.

TIMBER POINT GOLF COURSE, 398 Great River Rd., Great River, 631-581-2401, pro shop; reservations at nwsdy.li/tpgc Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends mid-April-Labor Day; times vary Oct.-Dec.; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily March-April. Course 27-hole championship course.

WEST SAYVILLE GOLF COURSE, 200 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, 631-567-1704, westsayvillegolf.com pro shop; run by Suffolk County, reserve at suffolkcountyny.gov/parks (with Green Key Card or nonresident Key card, fee $4). Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Course 18 holes, par 72.

WILLOW CREEK GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, 1 Clubhouse Dr., Mount Sinai, 631-474-9200, hamletwillowcreek.com Hours Dawn-dusk all year. Lessons, restaurant, putting green, carts, clubhouse. Course 18 holes, par 71.

WIND WATCH GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, 1715 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge, 631-232-9850 pro shop; hamletwindwatch.com Hours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, year-round. Course 18 holes, par 72.