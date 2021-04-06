You'll only need a couple of clubs to try your skills on Long Island's par 3 courses.

CEDAR BEACH PITCH AND PUTT, Ocean Parkway between Cedar and Overlook beaches, Babylon, 631-321-4562, townofbabylon.com. Features 18 holes, children and adult’s beginner and adult introductory golf lessons and step 2 basic golf programs. Season May-Nov. daily, weather permitting, hours vary. Fees $7 residents, $8 nonresidents, $5 seniors.

E. DONALD CONROY GOLF COURSE AT SUMPWAMS CREEK, 75 Cedar St., Babylon, 631-669-2340. This 9-hole course measures 1,156 yards and no hole is longer than 180 yards. Elevated greens challenge your putting, and locals boast about how well the tiny course is maintained.

HEARTLAND GOLF PARK, 1 Executive Dr., Edgewood, heartlandgolfpark.com, 631-667-7400. Long Islanders thrill to the replica holes featured here, including the seventh at Pebble Beach, 12th at Augusta National and the famous island green at TPC Sawgrass No. 17. The course is lighted for the novelty of late-night play.

ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK, Robert Moses Causeway, Fire Island at Parking Field 2, 631-669-0449, parks.ny.gov Season April 3-Nov. 11 daily, hours vary. Fees $11 per round, $8 seniors (Mon.-Fri.), parking additional.

SMITHTOWN LANDING GOLF CLUB, 495 Landing Ave., Smithtown, 631-979-6534, smithtownlandingcc.com. The course shares space with the par-72 Town of Smithtown facility. It measures about 1,150 yards and has views of the Nissequogue River.

EAST END COURSES

CEDARS GOLF CLUB, 305 Cases Lane Ext., Cutchogue, cedarsgolfclub.com, 631-734- 6363. This well-maintained course has delighted North Forkers since 1965. The 9 holes measure 1,120 yards across 13 acres.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SANDY POND GOLF COURSE, 1495 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-0909. Sandy Pond was reconstructed in 2012. Still, it’s so old school that players often pay greens fees via the honor system. Holes range from 85 to 160 yards, and the course totals about 1,100 yards.