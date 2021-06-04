This summer, experience a sunset while sipping sangria on the South Shore. Climb aboard the 52-foot vessel, Running Wild, for a private cruise around the Great South Bay courtesy of Shoreline Trading Company in Bay Shore.

"We do anything from daytime cruises to nighttime cruises. But, our sunset cruises are the most popular," says co-owner Anthony Tartaglia. "Currently, we are sticking to private charters for up to 40 people because of COVID. We comply with all the CDC regulations and current guidelines."

The boat is based in Bay Shore Marina but can pick up and drop off passengers from different locations within 15 miles.

"This is about experiencing the scenery on the bay — the Fire Island lighthouse and the bridge toward Kismet," says Tartaglia. "Our focus is showing everyone a good time and they don’t have to worry about the boat, gas or life jackets because we handle all of that."

Coastal Kitchen and Daiquiri Bar of Bay Shore will provide cocktails like blackberry bourbon lemonade, watermelon margarita and zippy cooler. Craft beer and local wines are available as well. Various food packages can be added on. However, the fare is on the lighter side featuring crudité and fruit platters, sandwiches plus hummus and guacamole with chips.

"This is not a dinner cruise," says Tartaglia. "There’s no kitchen and we are going to be out in the sun therefore we have to be selective in what we serve."

The two-hour cruises run seven days a week but must be booked in advance and dates are based on availability. All bookings are private with prices ranging from $1,300 to $2,500 with beverage packages running $25-$50 per person.

