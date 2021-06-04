A new cruise ship is sailing the Great South Bay. Here's how you can hop aboard
This summer, experience a sunset while sipping sangria on the South Shore. Climb aboard the 52-foot vessel, Running Wild, for a private cruise around the Great South Bay courtesy of Shoreline Trading Company in Bay Shore.
"We do anything from daytime cruises to nighttime cruises. But, our sunset cruises are the most popular," says co-owner Anthony Tartaglia. "Currently, we are sticking to private charters for up to 40 people because of COVID. We comply with all the CDC regulations and current guidelines."
The boat is based in Bay Shore Marina but can pick up and drop off passengers from different locations within 15 miles.
"This is about experiencing the scenery on the bay — the Fire Island lighthouse and the bridge toward Kismet," says Tartaglia. "Our focus is showing everyone a good time and they don’t have to worry about the boat, gas or life jackets because we handle all of that."
Coastal Kitchen and Daiquiri Bar of Bay Shore will provide cocktails like blackberry bourbon lemonade, watermelon margarita and zippy cooler. Craft beer and local wines are available as well. Various food packages can be added on. However, the fare is on the lighter side featuring crudité and fruit platters, sandwiches plus hummus and guacamole with chips.
"This is not a dinner cruise," says Tartaglia. "There’s no kitchen and we are going to be out in the sun therefore we have to be selective in what we serve."
The two-hour cruises run seven days a week but must be booked in advance and dates are based on availability. All bookings are private with prices ranging from $1,300 to $2,500 with beverage packages running $25-$50 per person.
MORE BOAT OPTIONS
There are several boating options on Long Island. Here are a few to check out this summer:
SHORELINE TRADING COMPANY Running wild, two-hour cruises in the Great South Bay; 631-892-6004, shorelineli.com.
ATLANTIS EXPLORER The Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat is a two-hour adventure down the Peconic River and into Flanders Bay, led by educators at the Long Island Aquarium; $40 per person; longislandaquarium.com.
FREEPORT WATER TAXI & TOURS Captain Rick Cohen operates the 44-foot catamaran, My Bonni V. This 90-minute, which cruise allows picnicking, travels through the bays around Jones Beach, Point Lookout and Freeport; $30 per person (must be 10 or older); 516-521-7744, freeportwatertaxi.com.
CAPTAIN LOU FLEET On the two-hour trip in the Great South Bay, pass the Jones Beach Tower, the bay side of Long Beach and Oceanside then catch the sunset behind Manhattan; $25 per person; 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com.