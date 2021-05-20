'Help Wanted' signs point to big summer travel problems

When Mark Beales noticed that his favorite coffee shop in Kona, Hawaii, had closed early, he didn’t have to look far for the reason. The "Help Wanted" sign out front told him everything he needed to know. He saw the same signs at grocery stores, hotels and gift shops around the Big Island.

"A few employees I’ve spoken with said they’ve had to work long hours because of the staffing shortage," says Beales, a retired mortgage banker from Mill Creek, Washington.

Beales’s problem could become your problem this summer. After aggressively downsizing during the pandemic, many companies are scrambling to hire new employees to meet demand. The sluggish staffing recovery could result in major service disruptions.

Michael Sheridan, an associate professor of tourism and hospitality management at Temple University,

says many industry professionals decided to leave the travel industry after losing their jobs. Students who would normally major in hospitality and tourism have reconsidered their career choices. "It’s having a drastic effect on the hospitality labor force," he says.

How bad is the "help wanted" problem?

The Refuge Brewery in California’s Temecula Valley had to cut its hours because it could not find enough staff to stay open. Owner Curt Kucera says he would get hundreds of applications for an open position in a typical year; now, he’s lucky if he receives more than 10.

"Other restaurants have started to offer signing bonuses and retention bonuses," he says.

In Solvang, California, just up the coast, the picture is similar. Aaron Petersen, co-owner of several restaurants in the area, says he has had to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because of a staff shortage.

It’s not just restaurants. In the nearby Buellton, California, the tavern and inn at Zaca Creek are paralyzed by a staff shortage. Stephen Villa, Zaca Creek’s general manager, says the new venture had to put an expansion on hold because it didn’t have enough people.

The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, normally hires some of its housekeepers from abroad, but last year the pandemic forced it to recruit staff locally.

Help is needed everywhere, according to experts. Tracey Jenkins, senior vice president for human resources at Sodexo Sports & Leisure, which handles ticketing, food service and logistics for large sporting events, said the labor shortage is a nationwide issue. During the pandemic, it set up a program to retain its employees by shifting them to other divisions.

But smaller companies didn’t have that luxury, and now they are paying the price. "With fewer workers, the quality of service in hospitality is likely to be affected in the coming months," says Roland Rust, a business professor at the University of Maryland. "And there’s not much that travelers can do about it."

If planning doesn’t come easy to you, consider finding a travel professional who can call ahead to make sure your favorite attractions and restaurants are open. If you do it yourself, keep one thing in mind: Days of operation and opening hours will be volatile and subject to change.