The popular High Score Pinball Arcade in Bay Shore is closing its doors after opening at the Westfield South Shore Mall last April. Gamers need not worry: The spot will soon be returning under a new name, selling video games and systems.

"With High Score, we had a limited amount of options," explains Mike Burd, the current owner of the arcade, which closed on Dec. 31. It’s relaunching as Video Game Trading Post, the third store under Burd’s brand. The other two shops are located in Levittown (52 E. Village Green; 516-849-6507) and Massapequa (1 Sunrise Mall; 516-666-0712).

"We only had an admission price where you pay a price and all the games were set to free play," Burd says. "Now, we are going to have 15 newer pinball machines for $1 a game, and on top of that, have a pinball and arcade showroom where you can pay to enter and all those games are set to free play."

Burd says the entire right side of the store will be an old-school video game specialty store where classic systems like the PlayStations 1, 2, 3, the Nintendo NES, SNES, N64, GAMECUBE, Wii original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Atari can be bought, sold or traded. "Customers can trade their unwanted or duplicate games for cash or store credit or credit to play," he notes.

Burd says the reason for the change was that while High Score did well on weekends, holidays, during the summer and other days when schools were out, the addition of a retail aspect will better fill out the company and drum up business on weekdays.

When the revamped store has its grand opening at noon on Feb. 26, the 6,400-square-foot room will have a new layout featuring 40 pinball machines and 30 arcade games, keeping its arcade atmosphere intact.

"We are maximizing our space," says Burd, "It's shaping up really nicely … it will be amazing for our old and new customers to see the hard work really pay off."