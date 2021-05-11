TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island history walking tours in Northport, Oyster Bay, Port Washington and Setauket

Three Village Historical Society, leads guided walking tours

Three Village Historical Society, leads guided walking tours focused on the area's history with the Colonial-era Culper Sky Ring.

By Newsday Staff
History comes alive when you've got an engaged guide leading a tour at a site with a significant past. Relive a waterfront village's earliest days as a wooden shipbuilding hub or hear about Colonial spies that aided George Washington during the Revolutionary War. Face mask and social distancing may be followed as per guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NORTHPORT, Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., 631-757-9859, northporthistorical.org.

Guided walking tours of Main Street, explore Northport’s Historic business district via photos from the historical society’s collection; 1:30 p.m. June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept.19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, Dec. 19; weather permitting; meet at 1:15 p.m. Registration required. Fee $7.

OYSTER BAY, Oyster Bay Historical Society, 20 Summit St., Oyster Bay, 516-922-5032, oysterbayhistorical.org.

Director Denise Evans-Sheppard leads a 60- to 90-minute walking tour of the hamlet, featuring the historical sites along East and West Main Street, Audrey Avenue and South Street, including places frequented by Theodore Roosevelt, who lived at nearby Sagamore Hill. Advance registration required. Meet in the garden behind the historic house, 2 p.m. June 12, 26, July 10, 24, Aug. 14, 28, Sept. 1, 18, and Oct. 29. Fee $20, $5 ages 12-17.

PORT WASHINGTON, Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society, 516-365-9074, cowneck.org.

Learn about the waterfront history of early Port Washington on these Manhasset Bay Magical History Walking Tours. Meet at the Town Dock’s Red Tugboat, 347 Main St., Port Washington, 11 a.m. first Sat. and Sun., through Oct., no reservation required. Fee Free

SETAUKET, Three Village Historical Society, 93 N. Country Rd., East Setauket, tvhs.org.

Tri-Spy Walking Tours hosts a guided walk through the trails where the British and American colonists once roamed during the Revolutionary War. Meet at Frank Melville Park, 1 Old Field Rd., Setauket. Private tours only at this time. Fee $250, private tour up to 8 guests.

