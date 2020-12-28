Pop-up ice skating rinks on Long Island

Temporary ice skating rinks are popping up across Long Island, at shopping centers, farms, malls and more. Here's where to hit the ice this winter. For a list of annual ice rinks, visit newsday.com/recreation.

WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM Enjoy ice skating on synthetic ice, hot cocoa and s’mores by the fire; 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 1 to 8 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; $10 admission plus $10 skate rentals, no outside skates. Rink is open weather permitting and masks are required. No reservations needed; water-drinker.com, 663 Wading River Road, Manorville, 631-878-8653.

SANTA'S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM Ice skating is held weather permitting; 12 to 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends; $10 per person includes rentals and hot chocolate. No reservations needed; 30105 Main Road (Route 25) Cutchogue, 631-735-9242

TANGER DEER PARK ICE SKATING Ice skating on the outdoor rink is weather permitting. For times, visit tangeroutlet.com/deer park. Fees are $10, free ages 5 and younger, plus $4 skate rental. Emergency responders receive $1 off admission; TangerClub members receive one free rental and the group rate is $12 per person including skate rental. Scheduled events at the rink include: 5:30 to 9 p.m. "Cheap Skate Mondays," $10 admission includes free skate rental; "2 for Tuesdays" buy-one-get-one-free admission all day; "School Days": 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays with free skate rental with a valid school ID and "College Night": 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, $2 off admission with valid college ID. No reservations needed; Tanger Outlets, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, 631-667-0600.

WESTFIELD SOUTH SHORE INDOOR SKATING Open skating sessions at the rink are available daily through Dec. 31 for $10; ages 5 and younger skate for free. Skate, helmet and skate helper rentals are also available for $5 each. The rink is located in the Macy's Court at Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, westfield.com, 631-665-8600. No reservations needed.

THE RINX AT HARBORFRONT Set up only a tiny walk from Port Jefferson Harbor, this is a place where you can skate and — when the time is right — see things like the ferry from Connecticut arrive and the sun set brilliantly. Skating lessons are also available, as is public skating; skates are $6 to rent and anyone who comes to skate must wear a mask. Sessions must be reserved in advance; rates are $11-$13 for adults and $8.50-$13 for children ages 11 and younger, depending on day of the week. Harborfront Park, 101A East Broadway, Port Jefferson Village; 631-403-4357, therinx.com.

SOUTHAMPTON ICE RINK Upon first glance, this domed skating rink appears to be a permanent facility, but it only stands during the colder months of the year — temporarily put next to the golf course. It’s used for lessons and by local teams, but there are first-come, first-serve public skating sessions too during the week. On weekends and holidays, sessions need to be reserved in advance. No more than 40 people are permitted on the ice at one time and masks are required. Public skating is $20 per session, and skates are available to rent for $5; the facility is cash only. 668 CR-39, Southampton; 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com.