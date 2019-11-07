Skip the crowds skating at Rockefeller Center and Central Park this season and practice your spins, jumps and crossovers on local ice. Hockey players, too, have dozens of options. Indoors or out, here are some popular rinks:

ICE SKATING AND HOCKEY

ANDREW STERGIOPOULOS ICE RINK AT PARKWOOD SPORTS COMPLEX, 65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck, 516-487-2975, gnparks.org. Hours Call or check website. Season Through Memorial Day. Public sessions daily, skate school classes and private lessons. Great Neck Bruins Competitive Travel Hockey (ages 6-17) as well as Bruins Fun-Damental Hockey (ages 5-12) for those not interested in a travel team. Friday is teen night, 8-10 p.m. ($8 resident, $10 nonresident). Fee $10 adults and seniors, $7 for 16 and younger (nonresidents); $7 adult, $5 senior and 16 and younger (residents with park card); $5 skate rental.

CANTIAGUE PARK INDOOR ICE RINK, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, nwsdy.li/cantpark, 516-571-7058 or 516-571-7056. Hours Call. Season Through June. For lessons, see cfscskatingclub.org. Hockey programs, see nassaucountyhockey.net. Rink available to rent for parties, events; contact mlamarr@nassaucountyny.gov. Fee Call.

DIX HILLS PARK ICE RINK, 575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills, 631-462-5883, huntingtonny.gov. Hours 10 a.m.-noon Mon.-Fri., 12:15-2:15 p.m. Mon. and Fri., 3:45-5:45 p.m. Thur.-Fri., 8:15-10:15 p.m. with DJ Fri., 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call for weekday and holiday sessions. Season All year. Fee $7.50, $6 for 13 and younger (residents with recreation card); $12, $9 for 13 and younger (nonresidents); $4 skate rental.

FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 516-377-2314, freeportny.gov. Hours 4-6 p.m. Thur., 7-9 p.m. Fri., 1-3 p.m. Sat., 1:30-3 p.m. and 3:15-4:45 p.m. Sun. Season Year-round. On school holidays, call for special events. Fee $4-$10; $4 skate rentals.

HOCKEY LONG ISLAND, 11 Newtown Rd., Plainview, 800-273-HOCK, hockeyli.com. Hours Check website. Season All year. Adult leagues all levels, ages, 900 players. Fee Call or check website.

ICELAND, 3345 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park, 516-746-1100, icelandlongisland.com. Hours Call. Season All year. Public skating all year (call or check website); skating lessons for 3 and older; hockey clinics (ages 5-16) and house leagues (ages 6-18); skate rentals, pro shop. Fee Call.

ISLANDERS ICEWORKS, 175 Underhill Blvd., Syosset, 516-496-2277, islandersiceworks.com. Season All-year. Figure and hockey school; morning freestyle sessions. Fee Call.

LONG BEACH ICE ARENA, 150 W. Bay Dr., Long Beach, 516-705-7385, longbeachny.gov. Hours Check website. Season All year. Open hockey, sticks and pucks, freestyle sessions available. Men’s leagues, fall and spring hockey programs. Figure-skating lessons, parties. Fee Check website.

MIDNIGHT HOCKEY LEAGUE, 128 Laurel Rd., East Northport, 631-262-0543, islandicehockey.com. Hours 7:30-10:45 p.m. daily. Season All year. More than 1,200 players on 95 teams, all skill levels. Nassau-Suffolk divisions, over-18 league, over-30 league, over-40 league and over-50 league. Also NS Flag and LI Hoops. Fee Call.

NEWBRIDGE ARENA, 2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore, 516-783-6181, newbridgearena.com. Hours Call. Season All year. Lessons, youth hockey clinics, hockey leagues, freestyle training, pro shop, public sessions, snack bar, fireplace, summer camps, group discounts. Fee Call.

NORTHWELL HEALTH ICE CENTER AT EISENHOWER PARK, Eisenhower County Park, 200 Merrick Ave., East Meadow, northwellhealthicecenter.com, 516-441-0070. Hours Call. Season All year. Two indoor rinks, one outdoor rink, pro shop, locker rooms. Learn-to-skate program, lessons, adult and youth hockey leagues. Fee Public sessions: $11, $9 children (ages 6-12), $5 seniors and military, free 5 and younger; $5 skate rental.

PORT WASHINGTON SKATING CENTER, 70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington, pwskating.com, 516-484-6800. Hours Check website. Season All year. Skating and hockey lessons, hockey leagues, camps, birthday parties, private rentals. Fee $9; $5 skate rentals.

PREMIER HOCKEY LEAGUES, 175 W. Main St., Babylon, 631-806-3209, premierhockeyleagues.com. Hours Call. Seasons Sept.-Dec., Jan.-May, May-Aug. Adult nonchecking leagues (18 and older); divisions for all skill levels. Fee Call.

SUPERIOR ICE RINK, 270 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-3900, superioricerink.com. Hours 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Wed., 8:30 p.m. with DJ Fri., 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Season All year. Adult league for 30-plus; youth leagues (ages 6-17), clinics (ages 3-15); call for pricing. Fee $9 adults, $7 ages 11 and younger, $11 all on Fri.; $4 skate rental.

THE RINX AT HIDDEN POND PARK, 660 Terry Rd., Hidden Pond Park, Hauppauge, 631-232-3222, therinx.com. Lessons for skaters ages 3 ½ and up. Hours Adult hockey: Intramurals 21 and older Sun. evenings, 30-and-older weeknights, adult hockey clinics Tue. Lunchtime hockey 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Tue. and Thur. through June. Adult clinics 8:15 and 11:45 a.m. Mon. and Fri. through June. Youth hockey: Youth House League (ages 6-16), two seasons. Kids hockey clinics all year. Ice skating parties available. Season All year. Public skating sessions: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 4:00-5:45 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri. nights, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fee $11 adult, $8.50 younger than 11 Mon.-Fri.; $12 adults, $9.50 younger than 11 Sat.-Sun. and holidays; $13.50 Fri. evenings; $6 skate rental.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY ICE SKATING CENTER, Stewart and Cherry avenues, Bethpage Community Park, 516-433-RINK (7465), oysterbaytown.com. Hours 4-6 p.m. Mon., Wed. and Fri.; 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-noon Tue. and Thur.; 11:50-12:50 p.m. Sat.; 12:15-12:45 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Sun. Sept. 3-April 6. Season All year. Indoor rink available for public skating, birthday parties and athletic activities. Fee Call.

OUTDOOR ICE RINKS

BUCKSKILL WINTER CLUB, 178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton, buckskillwinterclub.com, 631-324-2243. Hours Check website. Season Thanksgiving weekend to mid-March. Outdoor NHL-size ice rink, public skating, hockey and figure skating, clinics, lessons, skate rentals, pro shop, parties, special events. Fee Check website.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ICE RINK, Searingtown Road, Roslyn-North Hills, 516-571-8113, nassaucountyny.gov. Hours Opens 8 a.m.-sunset daily year-round. Outdoor ice rink, public sessions, puck shoot and ice charter rentals.

GRANT PARK ICE RINK, Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-7821. Hours 1:15-3:15 p.m. Mon.-Tue.; Two sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:15-3:15 p.m. Wed.-Thur.; 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Season Nov. through mid-March. Group lessons, adult open hockey, puck shooting. Fee $6-$22; $5 skate rental.

GREENPORT ICE RINK, Mitchell Park, Front Street, Greenport, villageofgreenport.org, 631-477-2200, ext. 2. Hours 3-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., Family Night 5-9 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and school holidays. Season Late Nov. through early March. Outdoor rink, public sessions; private rentals, lessons, youth and adult hockey leagues. Fee $5, $3 seniors and 18 and younger Mon.-Fri., $10, $7 seniors and 18 and younger Sat.-Sun. and holidays; $5 skate rental.

ICE RINK AT TANGER OUTLET DEER PARK, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, tangeroutlet.com/deerpark, 631-667-0600. Hours 3-9 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 3-10 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. Season Nov. 23-March 8. Outdoor rink encircles a 50-foot Christmas tree. Specials Cheap Skate Night 6-9 p.m. Mon.; Show Your School ID Tue.; Live DJ Night 6-9 p.m. Fri. Fee $10, free 5 and younger; $4 skate rental. Nov. 23 Holiday Festival, tree lighting, free photos with Santa, free event.

MARJORIE R. POST COMMUNITY PARK, Unqua and Merrick roads, Massapequa, 516-797-7990, oysterbaytown.com. Hours Call. Season Opens day after Thanksgiving. Fee Call.

THE RINK AT RXR PLAZA, Glen Curtiss Boulevard, Uniondale, 516-683-0339, rxrrealty.com. Hours Call. Season Dec. Skate and locker rentals (bring lock). Group discounts. Fee Call.

THE RINX AT HARBORFRONT PARK, 101-A E. Broadway, Village Center, Port Jefferson, 631-403-4357, therinx.com/pjrinx. Hours Noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Thur., noon-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Season Nov. 29-March 8. Public sessions daily. Rentals, learn-to-skate lessons, parties and fundraisers. Fee Call.

THE RINX AT WYANDANCH VILLAGE, 40 Station Dr., Wyandanch, therinx.com/wyandanch-village, 631-643-2050. Lessons for skaters ages 3½ and older, all ability levels. Two 5-week series available. Ice skating parties, fundraisers. Hours 4-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-8 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. Season Dec. 7-March 1. Fee Check website.

SYOSSET-WOODBURY COMMUNITY PARK, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, oysterbaytown.com, 516-677- 5990. Hours Call. Season Opens Nov. 29. Fee Call.