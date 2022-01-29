TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRecreation

The ultimate guide to snow day fun on Long Island

By Newsday Staff
Print

There's a chill in the air, but that doesn't mean you have to stay inside. Browse our guide to Long Island's outdoor activities this winter, from ice skating to sledding. Call ahead to make sure these spots are open, as many are weather dependent.

ICE SKATING

SLEDDING SPOTS

SHOW SHOEING

WINTER WILDLIFE SPOTTING

WINTER GETAWAYS

More Lifestyle

Butternut squash mezzaluna at Scarpetta Beach in Montauk.
LI's best Italian restaurants
Monster trucks will be coming to the UBS
10 events, things to do this weekend on Long Island
Patrick Ambrosio, the proprietor of The Town Cheesemonger
Two new cheese stores open on LI 
A hot flour tortilla burrito at Ole's Fajitas
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
Qdoba Mexican Eats offers burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas
Mexican chain opens new location in Bay Shore
Savannah Stepnewski, 5, of Coram, inspects a hamburger
Port Jefferson Ice Festival moved to next weekend
Didn’t find what you were looking for?