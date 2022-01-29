The ultimate guide to snow day fun on Long Island

ICE SKATING

You can practice your spins, jumps and crossovers on local ice — or just attempt to stay upright — at indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks around Long Island.

ANDREW STERGIOPOULOS ICE RINK AT PARKWOOD SPORTS COMPLEX, 65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck, 516-487-2975, gnparks.org. Public sessions open to Great Neck Park District residents and nonresidents. Fee $7 (residents with park pass), $12 nonresidents; $5 skate rental. Fees subject to change.

DIX HILLS PARK ICE RINK, 575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills, 631-462-5883, huntingtonny.gov. Hours 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday; additional 3:45-5:15 p.m. session on Thursday and Friday; 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Fee $7.50, $6 for 13 and younger (residents with recreation card); $12, $9 for 13 and younger (nonresidents); $4 skate rentals. Reservations online are recommended.

FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 516-377-2314, freeportny.gov. Hours 3:30-4:45 p.m. Thursday; and 7:30-9 p.m. Friday; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday Fee $4-$10.

LONG BEACH ICE ARENA, 150 W. Bay Dr., Long Beach, 516-705-7385, longbeachny.gov. Fee $10, $5 skate rentals.

NEWBRIDGE ARENA, 2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore, 516-783-6181, newbridgearena.com. Hours 4-6 p.m. Wednesday; 8-10 a.m. Thursday; 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Friday; 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June. Public sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis. Skating lessons, Youth hockey. Fee Public Sessions: Weekends $9 for Town of Hempstead Park residents; $11 nonresidents; Weekdays: $7 for Town of Hempstead Park residents; $9 nonresidents; $5 skate rentals.

NORTHWELL HEALTH ICE CENTER AT EISENHOWER PARK, Eisenhower County Park, 200 Merrick Ave., East Meadow, northwellhealthicecenter.com, 516-441-0070. Two indoor rinks, one outdoor rink. Learn-to-skate program, lessons. Fee Public sessions: $15, $5 skate rental.

PORT WASHINGTON SKATING CENTER, 70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington, pwskating.com, 516-484-6800. Must buy tickets in advance and register on website. Fee $18; $5 skate rentals.

SUPERIOR ICE RINK, 270 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-3900, superioricerink.com. Hours 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday; 8:30-10:30 p.m. with D.J. Friday; 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Fee $10 Wednesday; $15 Friday nights; $10 Saturday-Sunday; $5 skate rental.

THE RINX AT HIDDEN POND PARK, 660 Terry Rd., Hidden Pond Park, Hauppauge, 631-232-3222, therinx.com. Hours 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 4-5:45 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Tik-Tok on Ice: 8:15-10:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 12-3 p.m. Fee $12 weekdays, $13 weekends; $9.50 ages 11 and younger weekdays and $10.50 on weekends; $14 on Friday night. Reservations required.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY ICE SKATING CENTER, Stewart and Cherry avenues, Bethpage Community Park, 516-433-7465, oysterbaytown.org. Hours 4-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday; 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

OUTDOOR ICE RINKS

BUCKSKILL WINTER CLUB, 178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton, buckskillwinterclub.com, 631-324-2243. Hours 1:15-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays; 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Weekday evenings alternate between public skating and ice hockey. Fee $27 adult; $22 child ages 16 and under; $12 ages 4 and younger; $18 senior 65 and over; $7 skate rental.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ICE RINK, Searingtown Road, Roslyn-North Hills, 516-571-8113, nassaucountyny.gov. Outdoor ice rink, public sessions. Fee: $15 adults, $10 ages 3-18, free ages 3 and younger; $5 skate rentals.

GRANT PARK ICE RINK, Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-7821. Hours 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Fee Residents: $10, $6 child; nonresidents: $15, $10 child; $5 skate rentals. Online advanced registration required.

GREENPORT ICE RINK, Mitchell Park, Front Street, Greenport, villageofgreenport.org, 631-477-2200, ext. 2. Hours 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Family Night 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and school holidays. Public sessions; private rentals, lessons. Fee $5, $3 seniors and 18 and younger Mon.-Fri., $10, $7 seniors and 18 and younger Sat.-Sun. and holidays; $5 skate rental.

MARJORIE R. POST COMMUNITY PARK, Unqua and Merrick roads, Massapequa, 516-797-7990, oysterbaytown.com/ice. Hours 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Friday; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Fee Residents: $7 ages 18 and older, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4, free younger than 2, $4 seniors 60 and older; nonresidents: $11 ages 18 and older, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4, free for younger than 2, $6 seniors 60 and older; $5 skate rentals.

THE RINX AT HARBORFRONT PARK, 101-A E. Broadway, Village Center, Port Jefferson, 631-403-4357, therinx.com/pjrinx. Hours Noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Sunday. Public sessions daily. Rentals, learn-to-skate lessons. Fee $12, $9:50 ages 11 and younger; $6 skate rentals.

SYOSSET-WOODBURY COMMUNITY PARK, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, oysterbaytown.com/ice, 516-677- 5990. Hours 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Friday; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Fee Residents: $7 ages 18 and older, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4, free younger than 2, $4 seniors 60 and older; nonresidents: $11 ages 18 and older, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4, free for younger than 2, $6 seniors 60 and older; $5 skate rentals.