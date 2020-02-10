Winter can be daunting. It’s dark and cold outside but there’s still plenty of indoor events to heat up the evenings. Here are several ways to put some fun into February.

LAUGH IT UP

Seek out hidden club the Loading Dock, located backstage at the Patchogue Theatre, which will feature the stand-up comedy stylings of Regina DeCicco and Francisco Aldorando on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.

INFO $20; 71 E. Main St, Patchogue; 631-207-1313, loadingdockpatchogue.com

PARROTHEADS VS. DEADHEADS

Listen to the Ed Travers Band and friends blend the music of Jimmy Buffett and the Grateful Dead at Jamesport Farm Brewery in Riverhead on Feb. 15, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Enjoy Peconic Gold Oysters with all the fixings.

INFO $5; 5873 Sound Ave.; 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

PAINT FOR PLEASURE

Tap into your inner artist and start painting at Pinot’s Palette in Bay Shore. Go for a “Mountain Sky Lights” theme on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. or an “Extraterrestrial” motif on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

INFO $38 (prices vary for other classes); 61 W. Main St.; 631-446-4777, pinotspalette.com/bayshore

HEAR BLUES OUT EAST

Grab a cocktail and take a seat at Treme, a New Orleans themed blues club in Islip open Wednesday to Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight. See the Red, White and Blues Band on Feb. 15 and 16 at 8 p.m.

INFO $10; 553 Main St., Islip; 631-277-2008, tremeislip.com, 21 and over

RACE YOUR FRIENDS

Get behind the wheel of a go-kart and do some laps around the track at RPM Raceway in Farmingdale open seven days a week (until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays). Food, games and billiards round out the evening.

INFO $20 per race; 40 Daniel St., Farmingdale; 631-752-7223, rpmraceway.com

MOVIN’ ON MONDAYS

Workout on wheels during Skaterobics every Monday night at United Skates of America in Seaford at 7 p.m. After the class, stay for Adult Skate Night with DJ Arson until midnight.

INFO $15 (includes admission and skate rental); 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com

VISIT NEW VENUE

Check out Barnum Ballroom, a new 5,500 square-foot performance space for music, comedy and theater in Island Park. Rock out with WigJam on Feb. 15 or the Stanton Anderson Band on Feb. 22.

INFO $15-$20; 4060 Austin Blvd., Island Park; 516-238-7326, facebook.com/barnumballroom

COUNTRY TUESDAYS

Put on your boots and head to the Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale for Country Night every Tuesday. Line dancing lessons start at 7 p.m. with DJ Cowboy Ben E. Live country bands begin at 8:30 p.m., like Whiskey Road on Feb. 18.

INFO $8; 323 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com

BEATLES BRUNCH

Enjoy a late Sunday brunch at My Father’s Place in the Roslyn Hotel while Beatles tribute band, The Liverpool Shuffle performs the music of the Fab Four on Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.

INFO $35 (plus $25 food/beverage minimum); 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

VIVA MEXICO

Go loco at the Tacos & Tequila Festival at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on Feb. 16 from 4-7 p.m. where soft and hard shells will be paired with samples of premium brands. Live music by Jahstix.

INFO $49; 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh; 516-783-7500, muls.com, 21 and over

KICK IT, KARAOKE STYLE!

Select a song and sing live band karaoke with Rockjunky on Thursdays at 10 p.m. at KJ Farrell’s in Bellmore. It’s Ladies Night with $5 Cosmos, $4 mixed drinks and $3 beers.

INFO No cover; 2725 Merrick Road, Bellmore; 516-804-9925, kjfarrells.com

AHOY, McAVOY!

Witness Hollywood actor James McAvoy (“Split,” “X-Men: New Class”) take the stage during a live cinematic broadcast of “Cyrano de Bergerac” from London’s West End at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

INFO $25; 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

BOTTLE OF RED, BOTTLE OF WHITE

If you can’t catch the Piano Man at Madison Square Garden, try the next best thing. See tribute band Cold Spring Harbor tackle the Billy Joel catalog in this show at the BroadHollow Theatre in East Islip on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

INFO $35; 265 E. Main St. East Islip; 631-698-9696, eventbrite.com

GO GAMING

Get into the game zone at Round 1 at the Broadway Commons in Hicksville including bowling, billiards, video arcades, darts and ping-pong every day from 10 a.m. to midnight (until 1 a.m. on weekends). Snack on pizza, burgers, wings and fries while you play.

INFO Prices vary per activity; 358 Broadway Mall, Hicksville; 516-595-2080, round1usa.com