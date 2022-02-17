Despite winter weather, there's no need to stay bundled in a blanket with the thermostat blasting with nothing to do. If you're looking to get out of the house and still stay warm, here are some options across Long Island that bring the heat.

Firepits and igloos at Coach Meeting House

Pick your cozy seat alongside your private firepit or inside your heated igloo at no charge. At the winter village outside this American cuisine restaurant, guests get one of each. The igloos include couches, Adirondack chairs, a Roku television with streaming capabilities, a Bluetooth speaker for music and contactless ordering. Just outside the igloo is a firepit table with seating for eight. Known for their extensive espresso martini menu and famous drive-thru spiked slushies that are served year-round, warmer drinks include hot spiked cider and hot spiked chocolate. Saturday and Sunday include bottomless brunch from noon to 2 p.m. and a DJ from noon to 4 p.m.

INFO: 160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-588-9288, coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com

Heated bay at TopGolf

Other driving ranges and mini-golf courses might be buried in snow or closed for the winter, but not TopGolf. The facility is open year-round and features heated bays. Prices start at $40 an hour per bay and half-price Tuesday’s starting at $20.

INFO: 5231 Expressway Dr. N, Holtsville; 631-977-7645, topgolf.com

Hot yoga in Carle Place

Step out of the cold and into a 105-degree room with 60% humidity at this yoga studio. A variety of hot classes are offered, including HIIT Pilates, different style yoga classes, kettlebell training and more. "The heat and humidity are important factors to get the body warm faster, increase blood flow, detoxify the body and burn calories at a rapid pace" says owner Tommy McFeely. A single class at the beginner-friendly studio is $30. Multi-class packages, including 10 for $210, and monthly memberships are available.

INFO: 143 Voice Rd., Carle Place; 516-385-6787, bikramyogacarleplace.com

Indoor winery at Harmony Vineyards

No need to wait until the warm weather to visit a winery. This harbor-side vineyard is open year-round, and for most Long Islanders, is much closer than the East End. Walk the grounds and then step inside the historic 1690 home to enjoy some wine at the bar while the fireplace crackles. In addition to weekly Friday night trivia, upcoming events include a tapas and wine pairing on March 5 ($70 per person) and a cheese and wine pairing on March 19 ($40).

INFO: 169 Harbor Rd., Head of the Harbor; 631-291-9900, harmonyvineyards.com

Echo Park Indoor Pool Complex

Jump in, the water's fine! The indoor pool at Echo Park is heated to 80 degrees, and the walls of glass and surrounding palm trees create an outdoor feel. There's also lap lanes, a diving tank and men's and women's saunas. The complex, which offers swimming lessons, is available to Town of Hempstead residents for daily rates ranging from $4 to $9 (half-year and full-year options also available).

INFO: 399 Nassau Blvd., West Hempstead; 516-483-7400, hempsteadny.gov

Heated bungalows at Gurney’s

Take in some ocean views while lounging in a heated, open-air bungalow by the sea. Each private bungalow, which seats up to six, includes a firepit and overhead heaters. With a menu featuring seasonal cocktails, shareables and sandwiches, guests can dine while getting some fresh air, listening to the waves and keeping warm. There's a $25 per adult donation for a two-hour session, with proceeds benefiting local charities.

INFO: 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk; 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Cottages at RHUM

Dine under the stars in rooftop heated cottages that have a tropical atmosphere. Each private cottage, which can sit up to six comfortably, and décor like beach backdrops and tropical flowers. Order off the island-inspired menu and select a drink from the seasonal rooftop cocktail list. Weekend dinner reservations for four people are available in two-hour increments for $100 ($25 per additional guest), which includes the first round of drinks. Cottage prices during the week are $50.

INFO: 13 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com

Hot stone massage at The Spa at Red Hots

Warm the muscles with a hot stone massage. Known as "The Hot Tamale," the massage combines warm basalt lava stones and deep heat therapy, starting at $120 for 50 minutes. "We all get achy and sore in the winter time," says owner Elaine Bezold. "The warm stones are placed along the meridians on the back and they warm up those muscles." Or upgrade to the Signature Massage, which combines Swedish, deep tissue, aromatherapy and hot stone, starting at $125 for 50 minutes. Services at the full-service day spa also include scrubs, wraps, body and facial treatment and more.

INFO: 1500 Old Northern Blvd. (2nd floor), Roslyn; 516-484-8267, redhotsspa.com

Mama Soup

Want a hot bowl of soup on a cold winter day? Take your pick from about 20 homemade options that are cooked fresh daily. Many are recipes passed down from owner Megan Kleven's grandmother, known as Nanny to her 14 grandchildren. Favorites include the Chicken Pot Pie soup, which is topped with a biscuit. There are specialty soups like seafood bisque, and staples like lentil, pea, beef barley and chicken. Too cold to leave the house? Call to order and they'll deliver to the house. Too cold to get out of the car? They'll bring it outside to you. "People don't like to leave their houses or offices in the cold, so we bring the soup right to their door," Kleven said.

INFO: 170 Old Country Rd., Mineola; 516-746-SOUP (7687), mama-soup.com

Greenhouses at Konoba

Neither snow, nor rain, nor freezing temperatures will impact dinner at Konoba. Out front are heated greenhouses that can withstand the elements and seat up to seven guests as they enjoy dinner and drinks. Also available are heated firepit tables. The menu at Konoba — which is Croatian for "Tavern" — includes starters like lamb meatballs and beef burek, entrees such as cuttlefish ink risotto and beef goulash stew, and a Croatian-inspired wine list.

INFO: 46G Gerard St., Huntington; 631-824-7712, konobahuntington.com