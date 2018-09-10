From New Hyde Park to Montauk, indoor pools are open to the public all winter long. Some require a membership, but others are available with just a day pass. As an added bonus, check out the whirlpools, saunas, water exercises, steam rooms and spa treatments many indoor pool facilities offer.

And if you can’t swim, the cool-weather months are the best time to learn. Many pools offer swim lessons all winter long, so you’ll be ready for the ocean beaches come summer. With day passes costing as little as $7, you might as well dive in.

NASSAU

NASSAU COUNTY AQUATIC CENTER, Eisenhower County Park, East Meadow, 516-572-0501, nwsdy.li/ncaquatic. Fitness center with a focus on aquatic exercise and swimming. Lap lanes; diving boards for dive team only. Weights and other exercise equipment available. Check website for hours and schedule; special events may alter hours for open swimming. Fee Resident adult with leisure pass $7, $20 without a leisure pass; resident child (age 4-17) with leisure pass $5, $13 without; free 3 and younger; resident seniors, those with disabilities and select volunteers $4. Check website for memberships.

FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER, 130 E Merrick Rd., Freeport, 516-377-2314, nwsdy.li/freeportrec. Health Wing has an indoor pool as well as saunas, diving tank and a kiddie pool. Call for swimming sessions. Fee For day passes: Freeport resident with activity card $6 ($10 without activity card). Nonresident with activity card $10 ($12 without). Freeport resident child/senior with activity card $4, $8 for nonresident child/senior with activity card. Check website for membership fees.

CITY OF LONG BEACH SWIMMING POOL/FITNESS CENTER, 700 Magnolia Blvd., Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov. 25-yard handicapped-accessible pool offers lap swimming and swimnastics. Fee $8 adults, $4 ages 15 and younger and seniors.

MICHAEL J. TULLY PARK AQUATIC ACTIVITY CENTER, 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park, 516-869-6311, nwsdy.li/tullypark. The aquatic activity center offers a huge slide and three separate zones: a water spray area, a zone with six lanes for lap swimming and zero entry for wading; swimming lessons and aqua fitness classes. Fee Town of Hempstead residents $11, $8 ages 13-17, $7 ages 3-12, $6 ages 60 and older and select volunteers, free ages 2 and younger; $14 for guests with a resident. Memberships: Check website.

ECHO PARK INDOOR POOL COMPLEX, Nassau and Roosevelt boulevards, West Hempstead, 516-483-7400, nwsdy.li/echopark. Heated pool and fitness complex open year-round to Town of Hempstead residents only. Lap-swimming 7-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Call for swimming sessions, hours and schedule. Fee District residents, $8 day pass, $4 for ages 5-9, seniors and select volunteers. Nondistrict residents (individuals who reside in the Town of Hempstead within an incorporated village or in a special park district) $9, $4.50 ages 5-9, seniors and select volunteers.

SUFFOLK

GURNEY’S MONTAUK RESORT & SEAWATER SPA,

290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk. The special Indoor Seawater Pool at Gurney’s is filled with warmed water drawn directly from the ocean. Gurney’s Montauk offers a variety of fitness classes both in and out of the pool. Fee Day guests who schedule a spa treatment have access to the spa facilities, including the pool. Call or check website for details.

MASTIC POOL/BROOKHAVEN AQUATIC CENTER, 300 Mastic Beach Rd., Mastic Beach, 631-281-2870, nwsdy.li/bkhavenaquatic. Indoor 25-meter heated pool offers swimmers four lap lanes. Open swim areas. Family swim day on Sundays. Locker rooms, handicap lift and vending machines available. Programs include Parent & Child Aquatics, learn-to-swim programs, lessons, water aerobics, aqua zumba, birthday parties and special events (additional fees may apply). Check website for hours and schedule. Fee $4-$12 day pass, depending on residency and age. Town of Brookhaven residents $7; $5 ages 2-15; $4 seniors 60 and older, handicapped, veterans; $6 college students. Nonresidents $12; $10 ages 2-15; $10 seniors 60 and older, handicapped, veterans; $11 college students.

SUFFOLK COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRENTWOOD CAMPUS, Health, Sports and Education Center, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood, 631-851-6900, nwsdy.li/sunysuffolk. The 25-meter heated pool has eight lanes and a shallow area. Hosts swim meets for high schools and other special swimming events. Offers water Aquarobic classes, swimming lesson. Liability release form required. Fee $10 day pass for LI residents. Check website for annual memberships.

SCHOOL OF FISH SWIM AND SCUBA, 572 Rte. 25A, Rocky Point, schooloffishswimandscuba.com, 631-744-7707. Offers aqua fitness classes Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Fee Aqua fitness class $15, $125 for 10 sessions, $205 for 20 sessions. Also offers arthritis water exercise class; call for schedule and packages.

INDOOR POOLS, MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY SWIM CENTER, 1000 Fulton Ave., Uniondale, Room 163, 516-463-5081, nwsdy.li/hofstraswim. The Olympic-size pool, in the south wing of the Physical Education Building, has four diving boards. Fee $100 for a monthly pass for non-Hofstra students/faculty. Discounts for Hofstra retirees, alumni and senior citizens. No day passes.

THE INN AT EAST WIND, 5720 Rte. 25A, Wading River, 631-929-3500. Indoor pool available for adults only (18 and older) with membership, available 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon-Fri. only. Fee $75 a month,

LA FITNESS, lafitness.com. Access to pool with a monthly gym membership only. All 15 locations on Long Island have indoor pools, with lap lanes, aqua fitness classes, lockers, showers, whirlpool, spa and saunas. Most pools are handicapped-accessible. Locations in Farmingdale, Levittown, New Hyde Park, Garden City, Garden City Park, Commack, Lake Success, Lindenhurst, Smithtown, Lake Grove, Centereach, Patchogue, Farmingville, North Babylon and Huntington Station. Fee Average monthly memberships run $39-$50.

LIFE TIME, lifetime.life, 350 Robbins Lane, Syosset, 516-822-1777; 750 Zeckendorf Blvd., Garden City, 516-580-7100. Hours Check website for schedule and other amenities. Fee Memberships starts at $169 a month, $35 day pass. Fitness center with three-lane heated indoor lap pool and heated indoor leisure pool with 7 lap lanes. Aqua fitness classes included in membership; swim lessons for additional fee.

MID ISLAND Y JCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview, 516-822-3535 ext. 306, miyjcc.org. Aquatics Center features a heated, Olympic-size (25-meter) pool with handicapped accessibility as well as whirlpool, steam room and sauna. Programs include aqua fitness, lap lane swimming, lessons, swim teams for ages 6-16, programs for individuals with multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease. Access to pool is included in membership. Fee Call.

NEW YORK SPORTS CLUBS, 13 locations on Long Island; newyorksportsclubs.com/clubs. Clubs with a heated indoor pool: Commack, Deer Park, East Meadow, Hicksville, Long Beach and Smithtown. The fitness clubs also offer lap swim lanes, aqua fitness classes and lessons. Fee Memberships start at $29.99 a month.

YMCA OF LONG ISLAND, ymcali.org/membership. The nonprofit community-based service organization has locations in Glen Cove, Huntington, Bay Shore, Holtsville, Patchogue and East Hampton — all with an indoor pool. The pools are all handicapped-accessible, plus they offer adult swim lanes, family swim, exercise lanes, water fitness classes, and group or private swim lessons. For details, visit nwsdy.li/YMCAswim Fees check nwsdy.li/YMCAjoin