Fashion designer, writer, television producer, host and actor Isaac Mizrahi will be singing a different tune when he’s on Long Island at the end of August.

In fact, Mizrahi will sing many tunes when he brings his new show, “Isaac Mizrahi: Queen Size,” to the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor on Aug. 26, performing classics by Leonard Bernstein, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, James Taylor, Cat Stevens, Jimmy Webb and John Kander as part of the theater’s Music Mondays concert series.

For those asking, “Who knew?” when it comes to Mizrahi as a singer, it’s singing that’s his real passion, not fashion (which he’s most known for) he says, and he’s enjoyed performing cabaret-style shows since he was a child.

Included in the show will be life according to Mizrahi through his stories and observations. Swag gifts will be distributed to the audience. Look for things to get characteristically racy. “No topics will be off-limits: politics, sex, prescription drugs, millennials,” says Tim Kofahl, a theater spokesman.

“I’m a big ham I guess,” the Brooklyn-born Mizrahi says in a recent telephone interview. “I guess I knew what I knew about fashion and about making things, but it’s in my nature to stand up in front of people and sing.”

Over the years Mizrahi, who has a summer home in Bridgehampton, has performed cabaret at Manhattan’s Café Carlyle, Joe’s Pub, and City Winery and this past spring he toured the United States and Canada. Mizrahi has also appeared at Bay Street before.

“I started doing female impersonations when I was a little kid about 7 years old,” says Mizrahi. “I’d do Streisand and Liza.” He notes he attended The High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan and that “I was never far from cabaret.”

Mizrahi is in his third year of residency at the Café Carlyle — a high-end cabaret lounge in the Carlyle Hotel — and he says his shows and his singing are “growing in interest, and that’s wonderful.”

He adds, “My father [Zeke Mizrahi] was a famous drummer in the tristate area, but he stopped as a young man before he married my mother.” Zeke Mizrahi’s father ended up working in the clothing business, but Mizrahi says that it was his father’s tales of “his wanderings” while in show business that Isaac Mizrahi found “glamorous.”

Mizrahi says he does “about 50 or 60” cabaret shows a year.

“My reputation as a designer precedes me but it’s [cabaret] my first love,'' he says, ''I work most on my shows.”

Scott Schwartz, Bay Street’s artistic director, says Mizrahi did another cabaret show at the theater last summer and was emcee for the theater’s gala this July.

“We’re so excited to have Isaac back with us, and with an all-new show,” Schwartz says. “He’s a brilliant singer, has a great band, and he’s really funny and charming.”

Mizrahi, who has written three books, has made numerous appearances in movies and television and was a judge on “Project Runway All-Stars." He was the subject and co-creator of “Unzipped,'' a documentary following the making of his fall 1994 collection.

Celebrities who have worn his fashions include Marisa Tomei, Zooey Deschanel, Selma Blair, Paula Patton and Veronica Webb.