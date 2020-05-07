The Jamesport Farm Brewery has teamed up with Bikes & Beers to launch a "Social Distancing Ride" for cyclists up to the challenge. Described as a "cycling ride meets beer festival" by Bikes & Beers co-founder Matt Accardi, the ride is the brewery's first virtual adaptation of the event company's normally in-person race.

Bikes & Beers' events typically bring cyclists to one designated route that ends at an independent craft brewery for an after-party that would include beers, games, prizes and live music. Bikes & Beers then donates a portion of the money to charity. “We were slated to hold 25 events in 16 states with over 15,000 cyclists in 2020,” says Accardi. But, “in light of the coronavirus, we started a virtual ride called ‘The Social Distancing Ride’ to keep to our mission of providing a safe cycling and craft beer experience.”

Now, participants are encouraged to join in on the ride anywhere they want indoors or outdoors — at any time. More than 200 breweries across the United States and Canada are participating. Runners "submit weekly riding logs on our new Virtual Pro platform," found at bikesandbeers.com.

For $49, participants in the virtual ride get swag such as a limited-edition virtual ride T-shirt, water bottle, koozie, bottle opener, stickers and snacks, as well as two beer tokens, which can be redeemed for two to-go brews at the Jamesport Farm Brewery. Prizes are presented weekly to the riders who achieve the most mileage, the most elevation climbed and highest number of rides. According to Accardi, Bikes & Beers is donating 20% of the event’s proceeds to COVID-19 relief efforts, specifically the Bill and Melinda Gates philanthropy partners organization. He says they’ve already donated $5,000 to that cause raised during the Social Distancing Ride.

Once signed up, riding responsibilities are basically up to the cyclist, as Accardi notes, “riders can log as many or as few miles as they'd like.” The ride began on April 5 and continues through May 29. Registration remains open.

The occasion is also the first time a Long Island brewery has been involved with Bikes & Beers, and the response has been strong, as Accardi explains, “We weren't sure if we'd get many riders from the area, but registration numbers have been very good … I guess it's no surprise Long Island likes both bikes and beers.” According to Accardi, of the just-over 200 New York State-based riders who have signed up to take a virtual social distancing ride, about 30% of them are from Long Island, which he says is “a very good turnout,” and thinks a physical Bikes & Beers event on Long Island is a likelihood in the future.

As for why the Jamesport brewery got involved in this virtual event, co-owner Melissa Caggiano says, “We are hard at work trying to find ways to connect with our customers in a safe yet fun way during this epidemic. Bikes & Brews was one way we could accomplish that goal.”

INFO: Jamesport Farm Brewery: 5873 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com