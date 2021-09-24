"Peepers" — that's what New Englanders call tourists from Long Island, New York City and points south who flock by the tens of thousands each October to greet fall’s changing colors. While the views do seem to grow increasingly intense as one heads north, there are some places to catch this show right here at home — and it can be spectacular.

"[There’s] 360-degree views out here, salty air, all kinds of wildlife," says Lars Svanberg, of Main Beach Surf and Sport, who rents out kayaks and provides guided tours by appointment in Wainscott. "It’s uncrowded … one of the best-kept secrets of the Hamptons are its paddling perspectives from shore."

Indeed, as October begins, the trees and bushes along Long Island’s back-bay coves, tidal creeks, lakes and ponds blossom in colors so rich you can practically taste them. Like the snowflakes we’ll be seeing in a few months, every tree, branch and leaf is distinct. Some seem to burst forth with color like juice from a fresh-bitten fruit. Others turn more slowly, gracefully morphing from green to yellow, orange or crimson. It makes for a delightful mix that can have a calming effect, melting away the stress and pressures of daily life.

"Less than 100 miles from New York City, it’s easy to lose yourself in the timeless beauty of autumn‘s glory as you glide through the calm waters of Coecles Harbor," notes Adam Mills, the owner of Shelter Island Kayak Tours. "From the water, you can access gorgeous views and pristine areas not accessible from land."

"Fall paddling on Long Island is a beautiful experience," says Sheila Malone, owner of the Moku Loa Paddle Tribe paddleboard rental company in Oakdale. She further points out that "boat traffic is quieter and everything around you is more peaceful. You really get the chance to take in the incredible wildlife on the river, everything from turtles and osprey to the occasional fox or deer. Of course, the colors during that time of year are even more beautiful and fall sunsets shouldn’t be missed."

For those who already have a watercraft, heading out to experience fall’s colors in all their glory is as easy as finding a launch site and pushing off the shore. Those who don’t own a kayak or paddleboard can easily rent one or book a tour.

