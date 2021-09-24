Paddling to see fall foliage on Long Island at these spots
"Peepers" — that's what New Englanders call tourists from Long Island, New York City and points south who flock by the tens of thousands each October to greet fall’s changing colors. While the views do seem to grow increasingly intense as one heads north, there are some places to catch this show right here at home — and it can be spectacular.
"[There’s] 360-degree views out here, salty air, all kinds of wildlife," says Lars Svanberg, of Main Beach Surf and Sport, who rents out kayaks and provides guided tours by appointment in Wainscott. "It’s uncrowded … one of the best-kept secrets of the Hamptons are its paddling perspectives from shore."
Indeed, as October begins, the trees and bushes along Long Island’s back-bay coves, tidal creeks, lakes and ponds blossom in colors so rich you can practically taste them. Like the snowflakes we’ll be seeing in a few months, every tree, branch and leaf is distinct. Some seem to burst forth with color like juice from a fresh-bitten fruit. Others turn more slowly, gracefully morphing from green to yellow, orange or crimson. It makes for a delightful mix that can have a calming effect, melting away the stress and pressures of daily life.
"Less than 100 miles from New York City, it’s easy to lose yourself in the timeless beauty of autumn‘s glory as you glide through the calm waters of Coecles Harbor," notes Adam Mills, the owner of Shelter Island Kayak Tours. "From the water, you can access gorgeous views and pristine areas not accessible from land."
"Fall paddling on Long Island is a beautiful experience," says Sheila Malone, owner of the Moku Loa Paddle Tribe paddleboard rental company in Oakdale. She further points out that "boat traffic is quieter and everything around you is more peaceful. You really get the chance to take in the incredible wildlife on the river, everything from turtles and osprey to the occasional fox or deer. Of course, the colors during that time of year are even more beautiful and fall sunsets shouldn’t be missed."
For those who already have a watercraft, heading out to experience fall’s colors in all their glory is as easy as finding a launch site and pushing off the shore. Those who don’t own a kayak or paddleboard can easily rent one or book a tour.
TOURS AND RENTALS
As the season grows late each year, most kayak and paddleboard outfitters continue to offer rentals daily, but tours are usually scheduled by demand.
The Waterfront Center
1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay
Tour types: A fall Kayak Conservation Cruise runs from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 26 at West Harbor Beach (10 West Harbor Dr. Bayville; registration at 8 a.m., beginner's class at 8:30 a.m.). The event, a guided tour that paddles to Mill Neck Creek, raises awareness of the nature and history of the area bay.
Fees: $55 single, $65 double; bring your own kayak: $20, ages 15 and younger with own watercraft: $10
Info: 516-922-7245; thewaterfrontcenter.org (purchase tickets in advance at classy.org)
Stony Brook Harbor Kayak and Paddleboard Rentals
51 Shore Rd., Stony Brook
Tour types: Self-guided tour of Stony Brook Harbor; paddleboard yoga classes also are offered.
Fees: Rentals only; single kayaks and paddleboards $45, double kayaks $50, paddleboard yoga classes $40
Info: 631-834-3130; sbharborrentals.com
Peconic Paddler
89 Peconic Ave., Riverhead
Tour types: Self-guided Peconic River tours on weekends only. No reservations needed.
Fees: Single kayaks: one hour $25, two hours $40, full day $70; double kayaks: one hour $35, two hours $50, full day $80. Canoes and SUPs (stand-up paddleboards) also available
Info: 631-727-9893; thepeconicpaddler.com
Shelter Island Kayak Tours
80 Burns Rd., Shelter Island
Tour types: Guided and self-guided tours off Shelter Island, with a focus on the Coecles Harbor marine water trail, which moves through wetlands and along the Mashomack Preserve.
Fees: Single kayaks: two hours $30, four hours $45, full day $60; double kayaks: two hours $50, four hours $70, full day $90. Canoes and SUPs also available. Guided tour: $60 per person, $30 for kids younger than 12; paddleboards also available
Info: 631-749-1990; kayaksi.com
Main Beach Surf and Sport
Wainscott
Tour Types: Guided tours around Georgica Pond, Sagg Pond, Northwest Creek, Accabonac Harbor, Alewife Brook Landing at Cedar Point County Park, and Havens Beach (Sag Harbor).
Fees: $95; $75 with own kayak
Info: 631-537-2716; mainbeach.com
Belmont Lake State Park
Southern State Parkway, Exit 38, North Babylon
Tour Types: Self-guided on Belmont Lake. Kayak rentals available at the boathouse weekends only Labor Day through Columbus Day.
Fees: $20 for two hours, plus $8 parking fee. (Personal kayaks can be launched from shore year-round); pedal and rowboats also available
Info: 631-667-5055; parks.ny.gov
Moku Loa Paddle Tribe
Oakdale Yacht Club: 520 Shore Dr., Oakdale
Tour types: Paddleboard fall tours on select Sundays along the Connetquot River.
Fees: Seasonal rentals: two hours $45; private lessons $65; Sunday fall guided tours, $50 for 90 minutes
Info: 631-403-7502; mokuloa.com
Adventure Paddleboards and Kayaks
67 Front St., South Jamesport
Tour types: Two-hour SUP and kayak tours by reservation only along Greenport, South Jamesport and in Mattituck Creek. Oyster “Paddle and Shuck” (oyster shucking and then paired with a local wine while paddling on Mattituck Creek) also is available during the fall.
Fees: Single rentals from $35 per hour, doubles from $55; tours from $65
Info: 631- 377-0162; adventurepaddleboards.com
Long Island SUP
90 Colonial Dr., East Patchogue
Tour types: Offering foliage and bird-watching paddleboard and kayak tours in September and October on weekends and one weekday during sunset. Stand-up paddleboard yoga sessions are held through Columbus Day weekend.
Fees: Single: 75 minutes $45, two hours $65; double kayaks: 75 minutes $60, two hours $80
Info: 631-326-7926; longisland-sup.com