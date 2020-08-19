Find inner peace by walking through a labyrinth

People have used labyrinths for thousands of years in search of spiritual meaning or inspiration. Walking a single-line path can help you ponder life’s greater mysteries. Here are 15 labyrinths that are free and open to the public.

NASSAU

COPE FOUNDATION LABYRINTH, Eisenhower Park, next to the TRIO Rose Garden, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-484-4993, cope-foundation.org. Hours Dawn to dusk. This 26-foot-diameter memorial labyrinth was built with bricks in a St. Paul-style, park in Field 6A.

LIU POST, 7200 Northern Blvd., Brookville, 516-299-2000. Hours: Dawn to Dusk. The 47-foot-long Medieval Mosaic Labyrinth is composed of 38,000 ceramic tiles located behind the Winnick House on the top of the Great Lawn and was constructed in 2000.

ST. FRANCIS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1692 Bellmore Ave., North Bellmore, 516-679-1184, stfrancisec.org or facebook.com/Gardenatstfrancis. Hours Dawn to dusk. This labyrinth is next to the church’s garden and farm stand (open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays). It is made of brick, pavers and wood chips.

SUFFOLK

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 12 Prospect St., at the corner of Prospect and South Carll avenues, Babylon, 631-661-5757, christchurchbabylon.org. Hours Dawn to dusk. Paver-and-stone labyrinth next to the church is in a modified, four-quadrant, Chartres design.

EDDIE ECKER PARK, end of Navy Road, Montauk, labyrinth is in an open field near the water and the woods. Hours Dawn to dusk. Fifty feet-diameter, this seven-circuit labyrinth is made of rocks and grass. It was installed by women who have dedicated themselves to beautifying Montauk.

HOMECOMING FARM ON SISTERS OF ST. DOMINIC OF AMITYVILLE, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, 631-842-6000, ext. 307, homecomingearth.org, nwsdy.li/hcoming. Hours Call, groups only by appointment. This small labyrinth is made of brick pavers and grass. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, individuals are not allowed to come on to the property to use the labyrinth.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

KK’s THE FARM, 59945 Main Rd., Southold, 516-398-8731. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. This seven-petal labyrinth, built on the biodynamic-practicing farm of Ira and the late KK Haspel, is about 30 feet in diameter.

PRIVATE LABYRINTH OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 1428 Scuttlehole Rd., Bridgehampton, larry.p.carlson@gmail.com. Hours By appointment, open June-Oct. It’s about a 20-minute walk, with two chairs in the center for meditating.

THE REFLECTIVE GARDEN AT THE COMMON GROUND, Rotary Park, between Gillette and Candee avenues, Sayville, 631-459-6603, thecommonground.com. Hours Dawn to dusk. Walk the labyrinth on your own. It is a seven-circuit labyrinth about 60 feet in diameter. Events Monthly, guided, full-moon walks at 7:30 p.m. Feb.-Dec.

SISTERS OF ST. JOSEPH OF BRENTWOOD, 1725 Brentwood Rd., Brentwood, 631-265-9331, brentwoodcsj.org. Hours Dawn to dusk, also available for functions. Groups interested in walking the labyrinth should call Sister Mary Lou Buser at 631-265-9331. This seven-circuit labyrinth is made of blue stone gravel and grass. Fee Donation

ST. ANN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 257 Middle Rd., Sayville, 631-589-6522, saint-anns.org. Hours Dawn to dusk daily. The labyrinth is made of pavers and grass and is in the church cemetery near the garden.

ST. JOHN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1 Berard Blvd, Oakdale, 631-244-3971, facebook.com/stjohnshistoricchurchoakdale. Hours Dawn to dusk daily. This outdoor classic seven-circuit labyrinth is located behind the historic church, use the rear of the parking lot from Montauk Hwy or left side of parking lot from Berard Blvd. Fee Donation

ST. PHILIP NERI CHURCH, 15 Prospect Ave., Northport, stphilipnerinpt.org, 631-261-2485. Hours Dawn to dusk daily. About 30 feet in diameter, this seven-circuit, Classical labyrinth is made of stone and wood chips.

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP AT STONY BROOK, 380 Nicolls Rd./Rte. 97, East Setauket, uufsb.org, 631-751-0297 (office), 631-543-0337 (contact walk leader Linda Mikell for schedule). Outdoor labyrinth open dawn to dusk. Canvas Labyrinth available. Fee Donation