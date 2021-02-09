For those who can’t commit to a team but still want to be athletically active, LI-Kick has the answer. Pickup Play is a new option offered by the social sports community for busy Long Islanders.

"Pickup Play gives people the flexibility to come in, play for a night and go their own way," says LI-Kick owner Sal Farruggia. "There’s no commitment to join a league or bring friends. You can simply come in as an individual and participate. It’s also a way to try out new sports to see how you like it."

This format is offered in four different sports: soccer, dodgeball, pickleball and the newest addition, wallyball.

"Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport nationwide. It’s a game for everyone because it’s based on skill development rather than athleticism," says Farruggia. "Wallyball is indoor volleyball played on a racketball court where the ball can be hit off the side wall and still be in play."

People preregister up to seven days in advance then confirm with the LI-Kick director at the facility for a $20 per-night spot. On Mondays, pickup pickleball is held at Bethpage Park Tennis, Performance and Education Center at 8 p.m. Wednesdays feature pickup soccer at 360 Sports Center in Copiague at 9:30 p.m. and pickup dodgeball at Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center in Roslyn at 8 p.m. Pickup wallyball is held on Fridays at Long Island Health & Racket in Bay Shore at 7 p.m. Sessions are typically two hours long.

"All ages and skill levels are welcome. I don’t care if they are in a league, playing a tournament or doing pickup play as long as people are having fun," says Farruggia. "We are on a mission to improve the social lives of adults across Long Island."

Laura Pollicino, 32, of Levittown works as a patient account representative for a health care system. However, to keep active in the evening she’s been playing pickup pickleball and wallyball games.

"Pickup play is more diverse than a league sport. Each week different people are playing so the teams are always rotating and changing," she says. "You can meet a whole bunch of new friends at a pickup."