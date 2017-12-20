Getting cold for a cause has become a wintertime tradition along the shores of Long Island. Hundreds of two-legged “polar bears” come out of hibernation and take the plunge into icy waters to raise money for charities. Here’s where you can join in the fun:

JANUARY

NORTHPORT POLAR PLUNGE, Steers Beach, Eaton’s Neck Road, Northport, 631-946-9780, northportny.gov. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 410, register at 10 a.m. Refreshments, warming tents and changing rooms available. Benefits the Northport Food Pantry. Fee Donation. Date 10 a.m. Jan. 1

EAST HAMPTON POLAR BEAR PLUNGE, Main Beach, at end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton, easthamptonfoodpantry.org, 631-324- 2300. East Hampton Hurricane swim team polar plunge, register at 11:30 a.m., East End food pantries. Fee $35 donation. Date 1 p.m. Jan. 1

FEBRUARY

LONG BEACH POLAR BEARS SUPER BOWL SPLASH, Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach, 516-944-6212, ext. 141, metrony.wish.org. Benefits Make-a-Wish Foundation. Meet at 12:30 p.m. Fee Free, donations accepted. Date Super Bowl Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4

MARCH

TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD POLAR PLUNGE, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd. Port Washington, so-ny-media.org/sonycalendar, 631-254-1465, ext. 4204. Benefits Special Olympics New York, registration begins at 10 a.m. Fee Free, donations accepted. Date Noon March 3.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY POLAR PLUNGE, Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa, 631-254-1465 ext. 4204, polarplungeny.org. Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics, registration starts at 10 a.m. Fee Donations accepted. Date 11:30 a.m. March 10

CP NASSAU POLAR PLUNGE, Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Beach, Larrabee Avenue, Oyster Bay, 516-378-2000, ext. 353, cpnassau.org. Benefits United Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, registration and activities at 1 p.m. Fee Free, donations welcomed. Date 1 p.m. March 18

APRIL

BLUE POINT POLAR PLUNGE, Corey Beach, Corey Avenue, Blue Point, bluepoint.org, 631-363-5958. April Fools polar plunge, organized by the Lions Club, proceeds support the Guide Dog Foundation of Smithtown. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Fee $15 advance, $20 day of. Date 11:30 a.m. April 1

SPLISH SPLASH POLAR PLUNGE, Splish Splash Water Park, 2549 Splish Splash Drive, LIE Exit 72W, Calverton, polarplungeny.org/splishsplash, 631-254-1465, ext. 4204. Benefits the athletes of Special Olympics New York. Registration at 10:30 a.m. Fee Donations. Date Noon April 14

BAY SHORE POLAR BEAR SPLASH, Bay Shore Marina, South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, 631-585-0100, ext. 269, ahrcsuffolk.org. Benefits AHRC Suffolk’s programs for children and adults with intellectual and other developmental disabilities, registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Fee $20, $10 students, free 12 and younger. Date 8:30 a.m. April 21