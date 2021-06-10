'Floating concert' boat the Salty B bringing live music to the water 

Blue Point Brewery is hitting the bay this summer. The Patchogue-based business is set to launch its double-decked 40-foot pontoon boat Salty B.

"The brewery was born in a boatyard so we wanted to lean into our roots by going out on the water," says Shelby Poole, Blue Point’s communications representative. "We go where the wind blows. There’s no formal place to find us — it’s like a scavenger hunt."

Every weekend, the boat will venture out to a random section of the Great South Bay from noon to 6 p.m., through Labor Day. In addition to giving away Blue Point merchandise, a different band will perform live on board at each appearance.

"We drop an anchor and play some music," says Poole. "People kayak or boat over. It’s kind of like a floating concert. This is a very casual way to entertain people and social distance."

More than 30 dates are booked for the summer including reggae band Jah Six on July 3, funk band Soundswell on July 24, punk band Honduras on July 31, jam band Ernie & the Band on Aug. 7 and reggae band the Capturers on Aug. 21. Each group will play on and off for five hours.

"The vibe is very laid back and chill. It’s a good party," says Poole. "The boat is impossible to miss. We get a lot of people taking selfies."

The brewery is also promoting from the boat its new line of canned cocktails (Electric Lemonade, Razzle Dazzle, Grapefruit Zinger), craft beer (Imperial Sunshine, Summer Ale, Hoptical Illusion, Spectral Haze) and hard seltzer teas (Mango Liit, Raspberry Lime Liit, Peach Liit and Lemon Liit).

The boat will also pull up to waterfront restaurants and bars along the Great South Bay.

"We want people to have a really good summer," says Poole. "It’s finally time to get back out there and start living life again in the sunshine."