Running is at the top of popular sports on Long Island. Runners by the hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of all ages and abilities step up to starting lines almost every weekend morning. Beyond the normal weather considerations, this season's events are subject to be postponed or canceled per the latest guidelines surrounding social distancing.

MAY

LONG ISLAND ROAD RUNNERS CLUB EVENING SERIES 1/2-mile youth fun run at 6:30 p.m., 5k race begins at 7 p.m., meet at field house near parking field 2. Date 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11, no race June 30, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow. Fee $15, $1 summer youth fun run, lirrc.org, 516-797-2685.

15K/10K RUN TO THE PORT JEFF BREWING COMPANY Challenging 15k/10k run starts and ends at the brewery, post-race refreshments will be served, scoring and time will be kept by a RFID computerized chip timing system, must be 21 or older. Date 8:30 a.m. May 23, Port Jeff Brewing Company, 22 Mill Creek Rd., Port Jefferson. Fee $60 in advance, $65 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

THE BEAT LIVES ON 5K Virtual 5k benefiting Long Island Facilities Raising Awareness and Support in the Fight Against Drug Addiction, in Memory of CJ Neumann. Date May 23-30 Fee $25, elitefeats.com, 631-594-5185.

BARBARA BARTELL MEMORIAL RUNDAY 5K Race begins at 950 South Oyster Bay Rd. and continues through the streets of Hicksville and Bethpage, kids' fun run (ages 12 and younger) begins at 8 a.m., benefits mental health and substance abuse counseling. Date 8:30 a.m. May 29. Fee 5k: $25, $10 ages 16 and younger; free for fun run, nwsdy.li/bbartell, 516-396-2753.

CPL. CHRISTOPHER G. SCHERER MEMORIAL "I DID THE GRID" Virtual 4-mile memorial run/walk. Date May 28-31. Fee Free, cplchris.com, 631-754-9359.

LONG BEACH MEMORIAL DAY CITY MANAGER 10-MILE RACE TO REMEMBER 10-mile/5k race on the boardwalk, dedicated to the memory of race founder Ralph Kaplan. Date 8 a.m. May 30, Long Beach Recreation Center, Magnolia Boulevard, at West Bay Drive, Long Beach, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431-3890.

ELIH 5K Virtual family walk/run to benefit ELIH Behavioral Health Services, Quannacut Inpatient & Outpatient Addiction Programs and Inpatient Adult Psychiatry Program. Date Through May 31. Fee $30, $10 for children ages 6-12, runsignup.com, 631-477-5164.

JUNE

DAVID LERNER ASSOCIATES LONG ISLAND POLICE APPRECIATION RUN 5k race to benefit local police and their families, check-in from 5:15-6:45 p.m. Date 7 p.m. June 3, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow. Fee $30 in advance, $35 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

MIGHTY NORTH FORK VINEYARD 5K AND 1-MILE RUN 5k or 1 mile run/walk through Duck Walk Vineyards in Southold, each participant will receive a free wine tasting or a glass of wine, check-in from 7-8:30 a.m., 5k begins at 9 a.m., 1-mile begins at 9:15 a.m. Date 9 a.m. June 5, Duck Walk Vineyards North, 44535 Main Rd., Southold. Fee 5k: $45, $55 race day; 1-mile: $42, $52 race day, eventpowerli.com, 631-765-3500.

MILES FOR MATT FOUNDATION CELEBRATE LIFE 5K RUN/WALK 5k run/walk course inside Cedar Creek Park, virtual option available (post your results by June 22). Date 8:30 a.m. June 5, Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford. Fee $25 by May 28, $30 after; ages 18 and younger: $15 by May 28, $20 after; virtual $25, runsignup.com/Race/NY/Seaford/CelebrateLife5K, 631-662-5415.

YMCA 5K RUN IN MEMORY OF JUDI Virtual 5k to benefit local families in crisis, scholarships for high school graduating seniors. Date June 5-13. Fee $25, ymcali.org/5Kseries, 855-296-2254.

ANTHONY PARLATO MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK Virtual run/walk to benefit Moriches Community Center youth programs. Date June 5-13. Fee $10, anthonyparlotomem5k.itsyourrace.com, 631-400-9525.

WHISPER 5K RUN/WALK Benefits ovarian cancer research. Date 6:30 a.m. June 6, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow. Fee $40 in advance, $45 race day; youth and high school students: $25 in advance, $30 race day, raceawesome.com, 516-442-0117.

RUN AROUND THE LAKE Live and virtual race to benefit charities in honor of Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, half-marathon at 7 a.m., 1-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m., 4-mile run at 9 a.m. Date 7 a.m. June 26, Ronkonkoma Beach, Rosevale Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma. Fee 4-mile: $35 by June 24, $40 race day; half-marathon: $80 by May 30, $90 race day; fun run: $15 by June 24, $20 race day; $50 virtual 4-mile; $60 virtual half-marathon, runaroundthelake.com, 631-467-3308.

JULY

FABULOUS 4TH OF JULY 1K & 4K RACE IN MEMORY OF SEAN RYAN 1k fun run 8 a.m., 4k at 8:30 a.m. Date 8:30 a.m. July 4, Long Beach Boardwalk, Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431-3890.

RUNNER’S EDGE LONG ISLAND WOMEN’S 5K RUN Starts at Lincoln Street and Intervale Avenue, register. Date 8:30 a.m. July 10, Farmingdale High School, Lincoln Street and Intervale Avenue, Farmingdale. Fee $30 advance, $35 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

JORDAN’S RUN VETERANS’ MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK Virtual 5k run/walk, in honor of United States Marine Lance Corporal Jordan C. Haerter. Date July 25, injordanshonor.com, 631-725-1788.

HEART & SOLE 5K Honoring the nursing staff at Plainview and Syosset hospitals, fun run starts at 8 a.m., 5k at 8:30 a.m. Date 8:30 a.m. July 28, Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School, Central Park Road, Plainview. Fee $30 advance, $35 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

AUGUST

ALOHA RUN TO THE GREAT SOUTH BAY BREWERY 5-mile run begins and ends at the brewery. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1, Great South Bay Brewery, 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore. Fee $55 in advance, $60 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

RUN THE FARM 4-MILE CHALLENGE Live and virtual 4-mile run begins and ends at the farm, fun run begins at 8:30 a.m. Date 9 a.m. Aug. 13, Bethel-Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Rd., Centereach. Fee $20, $5 fun run, kingebretsen.wixsite.com/runthefarm, 631-451-6647.

JONAS CHIROPRACTIC SPORTS INJURY CARE ASPIRE WHEELCHAIR 10K Race through the streets of Plainview. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21, H.B. Mattlin Middle School, 100 Washington Ave., Plainview. Fee $30 in advance, $35 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

SEPTEMBER

MARDI GRAS RUN TO THE GREAT SOUTH BAY BREWERY 7.1-mile run begins and ends at the brewery. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5, Great South Bay Brewery, 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore. Fee $55 in advance, $60 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

LONG BEACH LABOR DAY MCAVOY RUN 5-mile race, check-in begins at 6:30 a.m., open to all ages. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 6, Long Beach Boardwalk, Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431-3890.

JOVIA LONG ISLAND MARATHON FESTIVAL OF EVENTS, featuring a 1k, 5k, 10k, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, 22.4 Mile Challenge, 35.5 Mile Challenge. A two-day health and fitness expo runs 3-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 18. No pets are allowed in the race. Dates Sept. 17-19: Friday Night Lights 5K Fun Run begins at 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 10k run begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 18, 1K Just for Fun (Kids Run) begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 18, 26.2 miles marathon and half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 19, Eisenhower Park, East Meadow. Fee 5k $55-$70, ages 3-18 $35-$40; 10k $77.50-$100, ages 8-18 $55-$65; 1k $15-$20; Half Marathon $110-$150, ages 13-18 $70-$85; Full Marathon $130-$175, ages 16-18 $85-$100; 22.4 Mile Challenge $255-$280; 35.5 Mile Challenge $275-$300, runsignup.com/Race/NY/EastMeadow/LongIslandMarathon.

GREAT COW HARBOR 10K Live and virtual 10k and 2k fun run, benefits the Special Olympics, Veterans Affairs Hospital and the local food pantry. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18, Laurel Avenue School (Brosnan Building), 158 Laurel Ave., Northport. Fee $35, $40 after May 30; $20 fun run; $25 fun run; must register in advance, no race day registration, cowharborrace.com.

NORTHWELL HEALTH GREAT SOUTH BAY RUN 13.1-mile half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., 10k run/walk at 7:45 a.m., 5k run/walk begins at 8 a.m. Date 7:30 a.m. Sept. 25, Bay Shore Marina, South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, runsignup.com, 631-224-5404.

OCEAN TO SOUND 50-MILE RELAY 50-mile relay, 5 to 7 miles per runner, 8 runners per team; route starts at Jones Beach and ends at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay; benefits the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 26, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh. Fee $440 for a team of 8 by Sept. 10, $480 after, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

OCTOBER

FREE TO BREATHE WALK Virtual walk to raise awareness for lung cancer research. Date 11 a.m. Oct. 2. Fee Free, participate.lcrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=4115, 608-828-8830.

HAMPTONS MARATHON, HALF-MARATHON AND 5K Marathon and half-marathon begin at 8 a.m., 5k begins at 8:15 a.m. Date 8 a.m. Oct. 2, Southampton Intermediate School, 70 Leland Lane, Southampton. Fee $95 for marathon; $80 for half-marathon; $35 for 5k, hamptonsmarathon.com, 917-841-2752.

BLAZING TRAILS 4 MILE RUN 4 AUTISM Run or walk on the rolling hills and scenic vistas to raise awareness for autism. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3, Great Neck South High School, 341 Lakeville Rd., Lake Success. Fee $30 in advance, $35 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK 5-mile walk benefits breast cancer research, patient services and advocacy. Date 7 a.m. Oct. 17, Jones Beach State Park, Field 5, 2400 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh. Fee Donation, makingstrideswalk.org/longisland, 212-237-3875.

GOLD COAST TAKE STEPS WALK Charity walk to benefit Crohn's & Colitis Foundation fund research, with music, food, kids’ entertainment, educational materials, registration and festival starts at noon. Date 1 p.m. Oct. 24, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Rd., Port Washington, cctakesteps.org/goldcoast, 516-222-5534.

OKTOBERFEST RUN TO THE GREAT SOUTH BAY BREWERY 7.1-mile run begins and ends at the brewery. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 31, Great South Bay Brewery, 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore. Fee $55 in advance, $60 race day, glirc.org, 516-349-7646.