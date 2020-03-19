Gallery exhibits and poetry readings may be on hold across Long Island for now, but the art is continuing to flow on the “Pandemic Art Share,” a new Facebook group that has grown significantly since it debuted Sunday.

“I was thinking about all the artists with shows that have been canceled and can’t share their work,” says site creator René Bouchard, 51, of Huntington. “I wanted to make sure that people stay connected and feel like they are part of a community that’s meaningful to them.”

Bouchard, who is a musician, writer and visual artist, created the group by posting a song and inviting some friends to join. By morning, she had 80 members. The members soon doubled.

Tara Kunicki, 32, of Bay Shore shared a graphite pencil drawing entitled “Forest Through the Trees,” featuring a woman looking down with a forest growing in her hair. The piece has a hidden meaning behind it.

“Seeing the forest through the trees is something we need to focus on right now,” she says. “A lot of people are freaking out about the small things and they aren’t focusing on the bigger picture. If we can all take a step back and think a bit before we act, it would help everyone.”

Elizabeth Sackett, 29, of Coram posted a watercolor painting called “Corvid-19” of a crow-like bird, which drew a lot of attention.

“I was feeling restless so I wanted to make something that was colorful and artistically uplifting out of a dark pandemic place,” she says. “I was flattered that people liked it. It’s nice to hear feedback from fellow artists.”

She found the group via a friend and invited others to join in.

“I think it’s a good outlet for everyone,” says Sackett. “It makes us feel hopeful and open. This is one of the benefits from living in the digital age.”

In a time when people are focusing on the life essentials, Bouchard believes the arts should be in that equation.

“People are scrambling and they are scared. The future is really uncertain. Right now we need to take care of things that are vital to survival,” she says. “But, I think taking care of things we love has to be part of that. In my opinion, we have to make sure we include the arts in our survival bag.”