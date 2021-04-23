Find lush gardens, woodland paths and plenty of fresh air at Long Island’s lush botanical gardens and arboretums. Some facilities within the grounds may be closed or limited due to social distancing guidelines.

NASSAU

BAILEY ARBORETUM, 194 Bayville Rd., Lattingtown, 516-801-1458, baileyarboretum.org. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun, closed Mon.-Tue. Season All year. Features 42 acres, self-guided nature trails, children’s outdoor classroom, rescued owls, hawks and other animals housed in wildlife aviaries. An exceptional collection of trees and Dawn Redwoods. Flowering trees in spring, annuals and perennials throughout the spring and summer. Call about guided walks, educational programs, events and wedding rentals. Fee $5 a vehicle, $2 for walk-ins.

CLARK BOTANIC GARDEN, 193 I.U. Willets Rd., Albertson, 516-869-7637, clarkbotanic.org or northhempsteadny.gov. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily April-Oct., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Nov.-March. Season All year. Features 12 acres of specialty gardens, roses, day lilies, rock garden, herbs, butterfly garden, conifers. Set among three brook-fed ponds and curving paths with an apiary; wide variety of garden-related items, honey, and pollen sold in the gift shop. Dogs are not permitted. Summer concert series and a number of special events held throughout the year. Available for small events, wedding photos and ceremonies. Community garden beds and tours available. Fee Free.

HOFSTRA ARBORETUM, 129 Hofstra University, Hempstead, hofstra.edu/community/arbor, 516-463-6623. Hours Dawn-dusk, daily. Season All year. Features Spread across the 238-acre campus, with a pinetum and a greenway. A sensory garden features tactile and aromatic plants at wheelchair level; the Sondra Rubin Mack garden, a New American Garden on the north campus, features easy-care perennials and a bird sanctuary. Gothic labyrinth made from 40 feet of circular granite with parterre and knot garden; take a self-guided tour or call for guided group tours. No admission fee.

JOHN P. HUMES JAPANESE STROLL GARDEN, Dogwood Lane and Oyster Bay Road, Mill Neck, 516-922-1028, northshorelandalliance.org. Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Season Through Oct. 31. Features 7 acres with elements that follow Japanese aesthetic principles, encouraging a contemplative experience. The Garden suggests a mountain setting by the sea, where gravel paths represent streams forming pools and cascading over waterfalls, eventually flowing into the ocean, represented by a pond.

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org. Hours 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon., Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., closed Tue. Season April 1-Oct 31. Features The 20th century mansion surrounded by over 200 acres, including formal gardens like the world-famous Walled Garden, rose garden, cottage garden, wooded trails, lakes and sweeping lawns. Also includes a plant shop, gift shop, Café in the Woods is open but the outdoor picnic tables have been removed at this time. Poetica Music Concert: Serenade of Strings June 5, ($25, $20 seniors, students: must reserve online in advance). Garden Days June 11-13. The Great Pine Railway June 19-Sept. 6. Fee $14 (advance purchase currently required), $12 older than 62 and full-time students, $8 ages 7-17; free 6 and younger; group rates. Additional fees for special events.

PLANTING FIELDS ARBORETUM STATE HISTORIC PARK, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, 516-922-9200, plantingfields.org. Facilities 409 acres; 6 miles of trails and 200 acres of landscaped plantings, synoptic garden, rose garden, main greenhouse with orchids, begonias, cactuses and other tropical plants, camellia house, gift shop and cafe in the visitors center. Fee $8 a car daily through Labor Day; weekends and holidays Sept. 7-Nov. 21. Coe Hall tours and exhibits: $10 ages 18-61, $9 ages 62 and older, $5 ages 12-17. Last tour begins at 2:45 p.m.

SUFFOLK

BAYARD CUTTING ARBORETUM, 440 Montauk Hwy. (Route 27A), Great River, 631-581-1002, bayardcuttingarboretum.com. Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov.-March, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April-Oct., closed Mon. Season All year. Features 691 acres along the Connetquot River. Expanded Community Supported Agriculture farm adjacent to historic barn. Enjoy bird-watching, nature walks, woodlands and rhododendron gardens. Pets, bicycle riding, picnics, sports, bathing and games are not permitted. Arboretum grounds and Manor House tours available all year. Hidden Oak Cafe (631-277-3895) and Manor House overlook the great lawn. Fee $8 per vehicle April-Nov. Special events may have additional entrance fees.

BRIDGE GARDENS, 36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton, peconiclandtrust.org, 631-283-3195. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Season All year. Features 5-acre garden with a large herb garden showcasing culinary, medicinal, textile dye and ornamental herbs, perennial beds and borders with native and nonnative plants, ornamental shrubs and trees. With an expansive vegetable garden, community gardens, numerous educational workshops as well as showcasing low impact, sustainable landscape methods. Programming includes garden tours, outdoor sculpture exhibition, summer painting classes and Autumn Open House. Fee Free

LONGHOUSE RESERVE, 133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton, 631-329-3568, longhouse.org. Visits by timed ticket reservations only via website. Season April 17-Dec. 23. Features 16 acres of gardens highlighted with contemporary sculptures. Landscape features include established lawns, collections of bamboo and grasses, irises, conifers and broad-leaved evergreens, ornamental borders, a pond, reflecting pool, allées and walks. Fee $15, $10 seniors, free to children through 12th grade.

MADOO CONSERVANCY, 618 Sagg-Main St., Sagaponack, 631-537-8200, madoo.org. Hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., by appointment only, for self-guided tours email info@madoo.org for a reservation. Season April 2-Oct. 9. Features A 2-acre organic garden created by writer and gardener Robert Dash. Within the property, one can see gardens with American, European and Asian influences. Highlights include an Asian-inspired bridge crossing a pond, an exotic garden and sunken terrace, a Yew and Mulberry maze, and a potager, a French-style vegetable garden. Two historic houses, one from 1740 that has been restored and the other from 1850, are found within the landscape. Exhibits: Dash's former painting studio, now a gallery, shows exhibits through the season. Fee Free; no strollers, no dogs, not wheelchair accessible.