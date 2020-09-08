Perks and benefits of joining LI museums, attractions

Reap the benefits of unlimited admission with a membership or season pass to a museum or family-friendly attraction.

MEMBERSHIPS

LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM The Riverhead attraction offers a range of memberships tailored to students and seniors ($40), adults ($47), couples ($90) and families (two children: $145). The base pass grants access to the aquarium only, unless you opt for the higher-priced combination pass that includes the butterfly habitat. Either way, it's best to gift your recipient a gift card to activate on their first visit — membership runs 12 months from the date of purchase. The museum is also extending all existing memberships by the amount of time it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com)

LONG ISLAND CHILDREN’S MUSEUM A range of permanent, temporary and seasonal exhibits and activities practically guarantees something different to experience each visit. Basic $85 memberships cover unlimited admission for two designated people for the year — or $160 for a family of four. Bonus: Your membership includes free admission to dozens of other science and children's museums across the country (516-224-5800, licm.org)

CRADLE OF AVIATION MUSEUM Roam galleries that cover the history of flight, space exploration and astronomy with a membership to the Garden City museum situated among the country's earliest airfields and aircraft manufacturers. Memberships — $50 (one-year), $85 (two-year) individual; $75 (one-year), $135 (two-year) for two people; $125 (one-year). $225 (two-year) family of 6 — include unlimited admission and member appreciation events besides discounted tickets to the on-site planetarium and spins on the restored Nunley's Carousel (516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org).

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS Members roam the grounds of the Gold Coast estate as often as they’d like and get first dibs on registration for programs, annual plant sales and reciprocal admission to several other gardens and arboretums. Memberships cost $50 individually or $80 for two adults and children. (516-333-0048, ext. 308, oldwestburygardens.org)

ART MUSEUMS The Nassau County Museum of Art offers memberships that include unlimited visits and exhibition previews, $60 individual or $85 for a family (516-484-9338, ext. 23, nassaumuseum.org). Further east, the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill rewards members with new exhibition receptions, $5 guest passes and exclusive events — $65, $110 for dual membership; discounted options available for students, seniors, artists and educators. (631-283-2118, ext. 149, parrishart.org). Stony Brook's Long Island Museum memberships start at $40 and include a pair of single visit guest passes (631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org). The Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington also has various membership levels including individual ($40), dual ($65) and family ($75) (631-380-3230, heckscher.org).

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CINEMA ARTS CENTRE Movie buffs will appreciate the indie film house’s range of programming. Individual memberships ($60) include perks such as a free ticket, discounts on regular ticket prices and members-only film previews. A young film lovers’ membership for those under 25 ($35) includes a monthly free screening and periodic bring-a-friend-for-free invitations. There are also memberships for ages 65 and older and for military veterans (both are $45). (631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org)