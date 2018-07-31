Long Island places we loved
From Crazy Eddie, The Wiz and Roosevelt Raceway Flea Market to My Father's Place, The Oak Beach Inn and Koenig's restaurant, Long Island has loved and lost many beloved shops, restaurants, nightclubs and attractions over the years. Here are our favorites.
(Dates in parentheses indicate when the photos were taken.)
