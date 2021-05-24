NASSAU Cool off

CITY OF LONG BEACH POOLS 700 Magnolia Blvd., Long Beach, longbeachny.gov/rec; open to all. Long Beach Municipal Pool, 516-431-3890. Hours Mon.-Sat., all year. Fee: $4-$12. Membership required, appointments needed. Indoor swimming pool, diving tank and other amenities. Handicap accessible.

FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 516-377-2314, freeportny.gov Hours 6:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; indoor heated pool year-round; 3 outdoor pools. Fee Resident card $5, plus daily fee of $6, $4 children/seniors. Annual nonresident card $10 plus daily fee of $10, $8 children/seniors. Without activity card $12 guest fee Mon.-Fri., $15 Sat.-Sun., summer plans available. Handicap accessible.

HEMPSTEAD TOWN POOLS hempsteadny.gov. Outdoor pools June 19-Sept. 6 for town residents only; Averill Boulevard Park, 145 Averill Blvd., Elmont, 516-437-5881, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 district residents, $9 nondistrict. Echo Park, Nassau and Roosevelt boulevards, West Hempstead, 516-483-7400, indoor and outdoor pools, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8, $4 ages 5-9 district residents; $9, $4.50 ages 5-9 nondistrict residents. Forest City Community Park, 3199 Morgan Dr., Wantagh, 516-783-2513, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 residents. Harold Walker Memorial Park, 1085 Woodfield Rd., Lakeview, 516-766-2277, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $3.50 district residents, $5 nondistrict. Hewlett Point Park, 130 Hewlett Point Ave., Bay Park, 516-599-4064, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $5.50 district residents, $6.50 nondistrict. Malibu Shore Club, 1500 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-670-1050, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee Parking: $10 residents, $50 nonresidents. Pool bracelet fee: $7.50, $3.75 seniors. Newbridge Road Park, Newbridge Road, Bellmore, 516-783-2500, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 district residents, $9 nondistrict. Oceanside Park, Mahlon Brower Drive, Oceanside, 516-763-0709, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 district residents, $9 nondistrict. Roosevelt Pool, 14 Hart Ave., Roosevelt, 516-623-7414, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $3.50 district residents, $5 nondistrict. Sands Picnic Beach, 710 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-431-6910, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee Parking $10 residents, $3.75 seniors and handicapped, $50 nonresidents. Pool fee for residents $7.50, $3.75 seniors and disabled. Veterans Memorial Park, 1700 Prospect Ave., East Meadow, 516-296-7780, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 district residents, $9 nondistrict.

NASSAU COUNTY POOLS nassaucountyny.gov, Nassau County has outdoor pools in five parks that open June 28-Labor Day. The indoor Nassau County Aquatic Center Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, 516-572-0501 is open daily all year. Fee: $5-$8 Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass, $14-$22 residents without Leisure Pass and nonresidents. Cantiague Park, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, 516-571-7056. Open Memorial Day weekend-Labor Day. Fee: $6-$10 residents with Leisure Pass, $20-$25 without Leisure Pass. Christopher Morley Park, Searingtown Road, North Hills, 516-571-8113. Fee: $6-$8 residents with Leisure Pass, $11-$16 without Leisure Pass. Nickerson Beach Park, Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701, opens June 19. Fee: $6-$8 Leisure Pass, $11-$16 without Leisure Pass, parking fee $15 per car residents. North Woodmere Park, Hungry Harbor Road, North Woodmere, 516-571-7801. Fee: $6-$10 Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass, $20-$25 residents without Leisure Pass. Wantagh Park, Merrick Road, Wantagh, 516-571-7460. Fee: $6-$10 Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass, $20-$25 residents without Leisure Pass. Cantiague, Wantagh and North Woodmere have a water theme complex that includes slides and kiddie pools.

NEW YORK STATE POOLS/NASSAU Jones Beach State Park, West Bathhouse, 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. June 26-Sept. 6. Fee $5, $3 ages 62 and older Mon.-Fri., $5 ages 62 and older, Sat.-Sun. and holidays, $3 children 5-11, Free for ages 4 and younger.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD TOWN POOLS North Hempstead, northhempsteadny.gov Town residents and guests. Manorhaven Beach Park Pool, 158 Manorhaven Blvd., Manorhaven. Outdoor pool with waterslide. Michael J. Tully Park Aquatic Activity Center, 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park. Indoor pool. Open all year. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon., Wed. and Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Whitney Pond Park Martin "Bunky" Reid Park, Broadway and Urban Avenue, Westbury. Outdoor pool. Manorhaven Beach Park and Tully Pool are zero entry pools and all Town pools have handicapped chair lifts for pool entrance.

OYSTER BAY TOWN POOLS oysterbaytown.com. Community Park Pools open to Town of Oyster Bay residents and their guests. Fees Town residents residing in the pool's park district $7 ages 17 and older, $5 ages 3-15, $4 ages 60 and older, disabled persons; memberships available. Bethpage Community Park, Stewart and Cherry Avenues, 516-733-8404. Marjorie R. Post Community Park, Unqua Road, Massapequa, 516-797-7990. Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, Washington Avenue, Plainview, 516-733-8400. Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-677-5990. Hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m., June 26-Sept. 6. (Each facility open one night a week until 8 p.m.: Mon., Syosset-Woodbury; Tue., Plainview-Old Bethpage; Wed., Bethpage; Thur., Marjorie R. Post; Fri. All residents may use any facility during extended hours.) Tappen Pool, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing, 516-674-7100. Open to Town of Oyster Bay residents and nonresidents. Hours June 26-July 24: noon-7 p.m. Mon.-Thur., noon- 8 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. July 25-Sept. 6: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily (except Fri., when pool is open until 8 p.m.). All pools are handicapped accessible and all kiddie pools are zero entry.

VILLAGE OF HEMPSTEAD POOLS Hempstead, 516-478-6250. Open to all. Kennedy Park, 335 Greenwich St. Hours Open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 26-Sept. 6; lift available for disabled, call ahead.