Whether you want to work on your serve, your backhand or your crosscourt shot, Long Island has plenty of courts to practice on. Here’s where to take lessons or simply play a friendly match with pals.

NASSAU

BETHPAGE PARK TENNIS CENTER, 99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale, 516-777-1358 Hours 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept.-May and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. June-Aug.; open all year. Courts 8 climate controlled indoor courts, 4 clay courts, 4 hard courts, 2 outdoor Har-Tru courts. Features Lessons, junior programs, summer camp, leagues, tennis parties, seasonal courts, tournament training, Special Olympics training, community events, clinics. Fees Vary, call; senior discounts available.



CAREFREE RACQUET CLUB, 1414 Jerusalem Ave., North Merrick, carefreetennis.com, 516-489-9005. Hours 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.; open all year. Courts 7 DecoTurf, 2 racquetball, 1 basketball half-court. Features Pro shop, clinics, saunas, baby-sitting 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, adult camps, junior development program Sept.-May, summer camp (ages 6-18). Fees $40 and up (hourly).



CLAYTIME INDOOR TENNIS, 70 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, 516-432-3040, claytime.weebly.com Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. all year, weekend hours vary, call; open all year. Courts 3 Har-Tru courts. Features Indoor tennis facility offering lessons and clinics for adults and children, men’s leagues, seasonal court time and open time. Locker rooms and stringing available. Fees Call.



GLEN HEAD RACQUET CLUB, 95 Glen Head Rd., Glen Head, 516-676-9849, glenheadracquetclub.com Hours Vary, call. Courts 6 DecoTurf. Features Pro shop, clinics, leagues, junior programs and courtside cafe. Fees Call.



HEMPSTEAD LAKE INDOOR TENNIS, 525 Eagle Ave., West Hempstead, hempsteadlakeindoortennis.com, 516-486-2165. Hours 7 a.m.-midnight daily, all year. Courts 5 DecoTurf. Features Junior training academy, half-day summer tennis camp, leagues, zone drills, air-conditioned. Fees Call.



LONG BEACH TENNIS CENTER, 899 Monroe Blvd., Long Beach, longbeachtenniscenter.com, 516-432-6060. Hours 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, all year. Courts 8 tennis courts (4 outdoor Har-Tru, 4 indoor hard). Features Available for leagues and training. Climate-controlled. Fees Call.

POINT SET INDOOR RACQUET CLUB, 3065 New St., Oceanside, 516-536-2323, pointsettennis.com Hours 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Fri., weekend hours vary, call, open all year. Courts 7 Novacrylic rubberized hard. Features Junior (ages 5-17) and adult programs, QuickStart children’s program for 8 and younger, sauna. Fees Call.

PORT WASHINGTON TENNIS ACADEMY, 100 Harbor Rd., Port Washington, 516-883-6425, pwta.com Hours 8 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through June; summer hours vary, call. Courts 13 indoor Har-Tru, 4 hard. Features Pro shop, adult leagues, private and group lessons for adults and juniors, ¼-mile indoor track. Open time available. Fees Annual membership $250 adults, $150 juniors (younger than 18); instruction available.



ROBBIE WAGNER’S TOURNAMENT TRAINING CENTER, 60 Sea Cliff Ave., Glen Cove, 516-759-0505; 142 Glenwood Rd., Glenwood Landing (reservations available through Glen Cove location), robbiewagners.com Hours 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, all year. Courts 13 Har-Tru (Glen Cove location); 4 hard (Glenwood location). Features All-year program, all ages and levels, lessons, USTA-sanctioned tournaments, junior programs, seasonal and open-time rentals, leagues, diversified adult programs, summer camp. Pickleball available at Glenwood Landing location. Fees $40-$65 hourly, no monthly membership dues.



SPORTIME BETHPAGE, 101 Norcross Ave., Bethpage, 516-933-8500, sportimeNY.com/bethpage-tennis Hours 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily; weekend and summer hours can vary, call. Courts 6 indoor DecoTurf. Features Locker rooms, stringing available, junior computer lounge. Fees Call.



SPORTIME LYNBROOK, 175 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, 516-887-1330, sportimeNY.com/lynbrook Hours 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily; weekend and summer hours may vary, call. Courts 5 indoor DecoTurf. Features Aerobics, fitness, indoor turf field, multisport court, lounge and pro shop. Summer camp program (ages 4-17). Fees Call.



SPORTIME ROSLYN, 1 Landing Rd., Roslyn, 516-484-9222, sportimeny.com/roslyn Hours 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily; weekend and summer hours may vary, call. Courts 9 indoor Har-Tru. Features Pro shop, locker rooms. Fees Call.



SPORTIME SYOSSET TENNIS & MULTI-SPORT, 75 Haskett Dr., Syosset, sportimeny.com/syosset-tennis, 516-364-2727. Hours 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily; weekend and summer hours can vary, call. Courts 11 indoor: 6 Har-Tru and 5 clay. Features Pro shop, multisport court, locker rooms, home of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy. Fees Call.



WORLD GYM WANTAGH, 3728 Park Ave., Wantagh, 516-826-5555, worldgym.com/wantagh Hours 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. all year. Courts 4 racquetball. Features Cardiovascular machines, Nautilus/Cybex, sauna, whirlpool, Zumba, steam room, yoga, clinics, cycling, weight room, pool, pro shop, cafe, baby-sitting. Fees Call.



SUFFOLK

BUCKSKILL TENNIS CLUB, 178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton, 631-324-2243, buckskilltennis.com Hours 8 a.m.-dusk March-Oct. 3 natural grass courts, 6 Har-Tru and 1 Deco-Turf. Features Lessons and tennis clinics for children and adults. Memberships, open time available. Fees Call.



EAST HAMPTON INDOOR TENNIS, 174 Daniel Hole Rd., Wainscott, 631-537-8012 Hours 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Courts 20 outdoor Har-Tru, 6 indoor Har-Tru, 2 platform. Features Pro shop, ball machines, clubhouse, showers, snack bar, pickleball, junior programs (ages 4-18), lessons and clinics. Fees Call.



EASTERN ATHLETIC CLUB AT BLUE POINT, 9 A Montauk Hwy., Blue Point, easternathleticclubs.com, 631-363-2882. Hours 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 6:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. all year. Courts 6 hard courts, 1 racquetball. Features Leagues, clinics, tournaments, junior program, spinning, aerobics, 6-week summer camp program (ages 7-17), sauna, steam room, lounge, baby-sitting, Pilates and yoga. Fees $20-$45 an hour tennis, plus $15 guest fee.



EASTERN ATHLETIC CLUB AT DIX HILLS, 854 E. Jericho Tpke., Dix Hills, easternathleticclubs.com, 631-271-6616. Hours 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; open until 9 p.m. Fri. and 6 p.m. Sat. and Sun. during summer hours. Courts 6 Nova Ultracushion, 3 racquetball. Features Leagues, lessons, clinics, junior program (ages 6-18), pro shop, sauna, steam room, spinning class, free weights, fitness center, lounge, baby-sitting, Zumba, rebounding and yoga, Pilates. Fees $20-$45 an hour tennis, $15 guest fee, racquetball $10-$20 an hour.



EASTERN ATHLETIC CLUB AT MELVILLE, 100 Ruland Rd., Melville, easternathleticclubs.com, 631-420-1310. Hours 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. all year; closes 9 p.m. Fri. and 12:30 p.m. Sun. during summer months. Courts 5 Nova Ultracushion, 2 racquetball. Features Tennis lessons, clinics and leagues, cardiovascular and circuit equipment, free weights, fitness center, steam room, sauna, massage, baby-sitting, yoga and step classes, racquetball, Zumba, Pilates, boot camp and other lessons. Fees $20-$45 an hour tennis, $15 guest fee; $10-$20 an hour racquetball for members.



HUNTINGTON INDOOR TENNIS, 100 Broadway, Huntington Station, huntingtonindoortennis.net, 631-421-0040. Hours 7 a.m.-11 p.m. all year; closed weekends June-Sept. Courts 6 Har-Tru. Features Leagues, clinics, seasonal courts (U.S. Tennis Association leagues), QuickStart program (ages 3-5), junior program (ages 5-17), summer camp (ages 7-18), Eastern Tennis Association tournaments, baby-sitting, private lessons. Fees Call.



MADE TO MOVE TENNIS AND WELLNESS, 5 S. Jersey Ave., East Setauket, madetomovewellness.com, 631-751-6767. Hours Now through June 21 and Sept. 4-June 21: 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Mon.-Wed., 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Thur., 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sat., 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun; June 22-Labor Day: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Courts 5 indoor Har-Tru, 1 outdoor Har-Tru. Features Lessons, junior program, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga, Da Vinci Bodyboard classes, personal training and nutrition. Summer camp for ages 4-17. Fees Call.



MONTAUK DOWNS STATE PARK, 50 S. Fairview Ave., Montauk, 631-668-3781. Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, mid-May-mid-Sept. Courts 6 Har-Tru clay. Features Programs for all ages and skill levels, summer camps, play time and tennis instruction. Membership packages and private lessons available, call 631-238-7160. Fees Call.



PARK AVENUE TENNIS CLUB, 100 Partridge Lane, Huntington, 631-271-1810, parkavetennis.com Hours 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. Courts 4 DecoTurf II. Features Lessons, leagues, junior and Pee Wee programs, clinics, cardio tennis and high-performance training classes, seasonal rentals, pro shop, baby-sitting, adult and children summer program, birthday parties. Fees Call.



SAG HARBOR PARK TENNIS PROGRAM, Mashashimuet Park, Sag Harbor, 631-725-7275, sagharborparktennis.com Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May-Oct. (weather permitting). Courts 10 courts (2 hard-surface, 8 Har-Tru clay). Features Programs for all ages and skill levels, Annacone Tennis Camps, play time and tennis instruction. Membership packages and private lessons available. Fees Call.



SPORTIME AMAGANSETT, 320 Abrahams Path, Amagansett, sportimeny.com/amagansett, 631-267-3460 Hours 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily May-Oct.; weekend and summer hours may vary, call. Courts 33 outdoor Har-Tru. Features Outdoor heated pool, snack bar, pro shop, East Hampton Sports Camp at Sportime Summer camp, Junior Kinetics and John McEnroe Academy for private and group tennis instruction, swimming lessons and programs, game arranging, weekend baby-sitting service. Fees Call.



SPORTIME KINGS PARK, 275 Old Indian Head Rd., Kings Park, sportimeny.com/kings-park, 631-269-6300 Hours 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Courts 3 indoor DecoTurf, 4 indoor Har-Tru, 3 indoor/outdoor Har-Tru. Features Full-service health and fitness gym, multisport court, lounge, pro shop, adult and junior tennis programs including U10 tennis kids program, adult tennis leagues, seasonal court time, game arranging, children’s summer camp, summer aquatics program, personal training, youth fitness program. Fees Call.



SPORTIME QUOGUE, 2571 Quogue-Riverhead Rd. (Route 104), East Quogue, 631-653-6767, sportimeny.com/quogue Hours 4 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.-Sun., holiday hours may vary, call. Courts 4 indoor, 22 outdoor Har-Tru. Features Full-service health and fitness club, lounge and child care room, pro shop, multisport court, outdoor heated pool, snack bar, wellness center, adult and junior tennis kinetics programs, swimming lessons, aerobics and group exercise classes, personal training, children’s summer camp, game arranging. Fees Call.



TRIANGLE TENNIS CLUB, 411 Hampton Rd., Southampton, 631-287-3052, triangletennis.com Hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. May-Labor Day. Courts 1 all-weather and 2 Har-Tru outdoor. Features Pro shop, viewing stands, lessons, clinics, racket restringing, memberships available for couples, family, children, weekly and monthly. Fees Call.



WORLD GYM BAY SHORE, 225 Howells Rd., Bay Shore, 631-968-8668, worldgymbayshore.com Hours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. Courts 2 Elasta-Turf, 8 racquetball. Features Pro shop, lessons, weight room, pool, whirlpool, sauna, physical therapy, massage therapy, swimming lessons, snack bar, cardiovascular machines, spin and yoga rooms, baby-sitting. Fees $35-$55 an hour tennis; call for monthly membership rates.



WORLD GYM CORAM, 607 Middle Country Rd., Coram, 631-732-5500, worldgymcoram.com Hours 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., all year. Courts 3 racquetball. Features Sauna, cardiovascular machines, weight room, baby-sitting, summer day camp, birthday parties, swim lessons, physical therapy, indoor pool, children’s fitness classes. Fees Call.



WORLD GYM SETAUKET, 384 Mark Tree Rd., East Setauket, 631-751-6100, worldgymsetauket.com Hours 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon-Fri., 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Courts 9 indoor, 7 outdoor Har-Tru. Features Tennis lessons, leagues and clinics, indoor fitness center, indoor soccer, flag football and lacrosse, Parisi Speed School (ages 7-18), sauna, steam room, aerobic classes, children’s birthday parties, multisport court, summer day camps and tennis training camps (ages 4-18), baby-sitting, indoor pool, outdoor pool (summer). Fees Call.