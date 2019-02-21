Skip the line

THE DMV

Nothing drains you like waiting for your number to be called at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Many Long Island branches now accept online reservations for many transactions. What's more, routine tasks such as changing your address or renewing a standard license can be handled completely online.

STORE APPS

Visit a Starbucks during peak hours and the often-snaking line might motivate you to — finally — download the mobile app, so you can order and pay seamlessly and proceed directly (if not smugly) to the pickup counter. Such order-ahead for pickup service is rampantly available at food chains from Chipotle to Panera Bread to Shake Shack and Dunkin'--and you'll earn rewards points for mobile orders.

CURBSIDE DELIVERY

Target's newly launched Drive Up service streamlines shopping for household staples. Use the retailer's mobile app to load your cart (not all items are eligible) and check out, then ping the store when you're on your way and your order will be brought to you when you pull into a designated parking spot. Similarly, many Long Island grocery stores now offer online ordering for home delivery (for a fee). ShopRite's mobile app can shave time off your trip, too. Just pre-order your deli counter items, and scan your own cart to skip the checkout line -- or order ahead for pickup.

AT THE AIRPORT

The pain of a long line to clear security screening has a way of hitting the hardest when you've gotten to the airport later than you should have. One insurance ticket: the TSA Precheck program. Complete an online application and book an appointment for a brief in-person background check. Those who pass get expedited through a designated line the agency says moved 94 percent of travelers through in less than five minutes in January 2019. The cost is $85 for five years of clearance.

URGENT CARE

When you're sick, every minute trapped in the waiting room counts, so some urgent care chains now provide a range of online services. CityMD's Long Island locations post current estimated wait times for each office, while PMPediatrics locations invite parents to check in virtually before leaving home. Northwell Health's GoHealth centers do both.

BLOOD WORK

The real pain of getting your blood drawn might come in finding a lab that checks all your boxes: Location, operating hours, insurance coverage and waiting time. One sanity-saver: Good Samaritan Hospital's walk-in laboratory is open seven days a week (including 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays). Being a hospital, it works with most major insurance carriers and has staffers who specialize in drawing blood from small children.