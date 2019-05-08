TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
66° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRecreation

Long Island triathlons, biathlons and charity walks

The one mile race is fun for young

The one mile race is fun for young and old. Ultracompetitive runners (the course record is 4:12) run alongside novices who finish in 12-14 minutes. Photo Credit: Jim Johnson

By Newsday Staff
Print

For a true test of endurance and fitness, many athletes like to challenge themselves with a swim-bike-run triathlon, or even a run-bike-run duathlon. Long Island has some competitive races to choose from.

And for those who want to help a good cause and stay fit, too, a number of charity walks are coming up this summer as well.

MIGHTY NORTH FORK SPRINT TRIATHLON, Cedar Beach County Park, Southold, eventpowerli.com 500-meter swim, 7-mile bike, 3.5-mile run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. May 26.
RJA MEMORIAL MIGHTY MONTAUK TRIATHLON, Star Island Road, Montauk, mightymontauk.com, 631-668-4245. 1-mile swim, 22-mile bike, 6.2-mile run. Fee See website. Date 7:30 a.m. June 8.
TRI ONE ON HEMPSTEAD HARBOR TRI, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-361-4886, trioneon.com 500-meter swim, 10.5-mile bike, 3-mile run. Duathlon 1.1-mile run, 10.5-mile bike, 3-mile run. Fee See website. Date 7:40 a.m. June 16.
TOWN OF HUNTINGTON SPRINT TRIATHLON, Crab Meadow Beach, off Waterside Avenue, Northport, 516-313-8329, eventpowerli.com 750-meter swim, 9.8-mile bike, 3.3-mile run. Benefits Students for 60,000, local food pantry. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. June 23.
HAMPTONS YOUTH TRIATHLON, Long Beach Road, Sag Harbor, 631-902-3731, itrigirls.org/youth-triathlon 300-yard swim, 7-mile bike, 1.5-mile run, ages 10-17. Fee See website. Date 6:30 a.m., July 13.
PBMC JAMESPORT TRIATHLON, South Jamesport Beach, off Peconic Bay Boulevard, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com 500-meter swim, 25k bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. July 14.
MONTAUK POINT LIGHTHOUSE SPRINT TRIATHLON, lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2544, eventpowerli.com Half-mile swim, 14-mile bike, 3.1-mile run. Benefits lighthouse. Fee See website. Date 6:30 a.m. July 21.
LONG BEACH BIATHLON, National Boulevard Beach, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec Adults: 3-mile run, 300-yard swim. Ages 13-15: 1-mile run, 150-yard swim. Ages 7-12: half-mile run, 50-yard shallow swim. Fee See website. Date 7:45 a.m. July 28.
SMITH POINT SPRINT TRIATHLON, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, eventpowerli.com 500-meter swim, 16k bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. Aug. 4.
TRI BY THE BAY TRIATHLON, East Islip Marina, Bayview Avenue, East Islip, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com 750-meter swim, 11-mile bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. Aug. 18.
RUNNER’S EDGE TOWN OF OYSTER BAY TRIATHLON, Theodore Roosevelt Park, West End Avenue, Oyster Bay, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Half-mile swim, 15k bike, 5k run. (Event for ages 8-13 9:15 a.m. Aug. 24.) Fee See website. Date 7:00 a.m. Aug. 25.
TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD TRIATHLON, town park, 1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, 516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov/activities/triathlon Three-quarter-mile swim, 10-mile bike, 5-mile run. Fee See website. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 7.
MIGHTY HAMPTONS OLYMPIC DISTANCE TRIATHLON, Foster Memorial Beach (Long Beach), Sag Harbor, eventpowerli.com 1.5k swim, 40k bike, 10k run. Fee See website. Date 6:40 a.m. Sept. 8.
UJA-FEDERATION OF NY AQUA RUN: RACE AGAINST POVERTY, Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa, 516-762-5857, my.ujafedny.org/aquarun Duathlon 800-meter swim, 3-mile run. Also, stand-alone 3-mile walk/run. Benefits UJA-Federation of NY. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15.
MIGHTYMAN TRIATHLONS, Fort Pond, Montauk, eventpowerli.com Half iron: 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run. Olympic: 1.5k swim, 40k bike, 10k run. Sprint: 750-meter swim, 17k bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. Sept. 29.
BRANDS CYCLE AND FITNESS FALL DUATHLON, Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-442- 0117, raceawesome.com 1.1-mile run, 11-mile bike, 1.1-mile run. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 12.
MIGHTY DU, Heckscher State Park, Islip. eventpowerli.com 1.8-mile run, 10.5-mile bike, 1.8-mile run. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 20.


CHARITY WALKS

CONGENITAL HEART WALK LONG ISLAND, east pavilion, Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park, 516-355-8475, congenitalheartwalk.org Benefits congenital heart causes. Just under 3 miles. Register 8 a.m. Fee Donations accepted; $8 parking. Date 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 19.
NASSAU COUNTY GREAT STRIDES 5K WALK, Adelphi University, Garden City, 516-827-1290, greatstrides.cff.org Benefits Cystic Fibrosis. Register 9 a.m. Fee Donations accepted. Date 10 a.m. June 2.
GREAT STRIDES FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS 3K WALK, wildlife center, 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville, 516-827-1290, greatstrides.cff.org Register 9 a.m. Fee Donations accepted, $5 parking. Date 10 a.m. June 9.
WEST END 5K WALK FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND FALL FESTIVAL, Marjorie R. Post Community Park, Merrick Road, Massapequa, 631-820-8068, adrcinc.org Benefits Alzheimer’s disease center. Register 8:30 a.m. Festival at noon. Fee Donations accepted. Date 11 a.m. Sept. 7. 
LONG ISLAND HEART WALK, Field 5, Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh, 516-962-0797, longislandheartwalk.org Benefits children’s health initiatives, education and research. 3 miles. Register 8:30 a.m. Fee Donations accepted; free parking. Date 10 a.m. Sept. 15.
WALK NOW FOR AUTISM SPEAKS, Field 5, Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh, 631-521-7853, autismspeakswalk.org/longisland; 3 miles. Fee Donations accepted. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13.
EAST END WALK FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND FALL FESTIVAL, Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main Street, Riverhead, 631-820-8068, adrcinc.org 5k walk. Lunch and festival follow. Date 11 a.m. Oct. 19.
TAKE STEPS GOLD COAST WALK FOR CROHN’S AND COLITIS, North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington, 516-222-5530, cctakesteps.org/longisland2019. Registration and festival at noon. Date 1 p.m. Oct. 20.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

An animatronic dinosaur guards its clutch of eggs Dinosaur Safari opens at the Bronx Zoo
This eatery in Hicksville is owned by Carlos Juarez, In short, this is nacho average restaurant
A guided tour stop at the 1812 Historical walking tours around LI
Baby shower first time mom to be and LI's mother-daughter look-alikes
Chicken flautas at Antojitos Mexicanos Emmanuel, a new Mexican street-food deli opens in Deer Park
Hot, sweet and crunchy: churros served with chocolate I Am Nacho Mama