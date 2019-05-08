For a true test of endurance and fitness, many athletes like to challenge themselves with a swim-bike-run triathlon, or even a run-bike-run duathlon. Long Island has some competitive races to choose from.

And for those who want to help a good cause and stay fit, too, a number of charity walks are coming up this summer as well.

MIGHTY NORTH FORK SPRINT TRIATHLON, Cedar Beach County Park, Southold, eventpowerli.com 500-meter swim, 7-mile bike, 3.5-mile run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. May 26.

RJA MEMORIAL MIGHTY MONTAUK TRIATHLON, Star Island Road, Montauk, mightymontauk.com, 631-668-4245. 1-mile swim, 22-mile bike, 6.2-mile run. Fee See website. Date 7:30 a.m. June 8.

TRI ONE ON HEMPSTEAD HARBOR TRI, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-361-4886, trioneon.com 500-meter swim, 10.5-mile bike, 3-mile run. Duathlon 1.1-mile run, 10.5-mile bike, 3-mile run. Fee See website. Date 7:40 a.m. June 16.

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON SPRINT TRIATHLON, Crab Meadow Beach, off Waterside Avenue, Northport, 516-313-8329, eventpowerli.com 750-meter swim, 9.8-mile bike, 3.3-mile run. Benefits Students for 60,000, local food pantry. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. June 23.

HAMPTONS YOUTH TRIATHLON, Long Beach Road, Sag Harbor, 631-902-3731, itrigirls.org/youth-triathlon 300-yard swim, 7-mile bike, 1.5-mile run, ages 10-17. Fee See website. Date 6:30 a.m., July 13.

PBMC JAMESPORT TRIATHLON, South Jamesport Beach, off Peconic Bay Boulevard, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com 500-meter swim, 25k bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. July 14.

MONTAUK POINT LIGHTHOUSE SPRINT TRIATHLON, lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2544, eventpowerli.com Half-mile swim, 14-mile bike, 3.1-mile run. Benefits lighthouse. Fee See website. Date 6:30 a.m. July 21.

LONG BEACH BIATHLON, National Boulevard Beach, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec Adults: 3-mile run, 300-yard swim. Ages 13-15: 1-mile run, 150-yard swim. Ages 7-12: half-mile run, 50-yard shallow swim. Fee See website. Date 7:45 a.m. July 28.

SMITH POINT SPRINT TRIATHLON, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, eventpowerli.com 500-meter swim, 16k bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. Aug. 4.

TRI BY THE BAY TRIATHLON, East Islip Marina, Bayview Avenue, East Islip, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com 750-meter swim, 11-mile bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. Aug. 18.

RUNNER’S EDGE TOWN OF OYSTER BAY TRIATHLON, Theodore Roosevelt Park, West End Avenue, Oyster Bay, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Half-mile swim, 15k bike, 5k run. (Event for ages 8-13 9:15 a.m. Aug. 24.) Fee See website. Date 7:00 a.m. Aug. 25.

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD TRIATHLON, town park, 1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, 516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov/activities/triathlon Three-quarter-mile swim, 10-mile bike, 5-mile run. Fee See website. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 7.

MIGHTY HAMPTONS OLYMPIC DISTANCE TRIATHLON, Foster Memorial Beach (Long Beach), Sag Harbor, eventpowerli.com 1.5k swim, 40k bike, 10k run. Fee See website. Date 6:40 a.m. Sept. 8.

UJA-FEDERATION OF NY AQUA RUN: RACE AGAINST POVERTY, Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa, 516-762-5857, my.ujafedny.org/aquarun Duathlon 800-meter swim, 3-mile run. Also, stand-alone 3-mile walk/run. Benefits UJA-Federation of NY. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15.

MIGHTYMAN TRIATHLONS, Fort Pond, Montauk, eventpowerli.com Half iron: 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run. Olympic: 1.5k swim, 40k bike, 10k run. Sprint: 750-meter swim, 17k bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. Sept. 29.

BRANDS CYCLE AND FITNESS FALL DUATHLON, Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-442- 0117, raceawesome.com 1.1-mile run, 11-mile bike, 1.1-mile run. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 12.

MIGHTY DU, Heckscher State Park, Islip. eventpowerli.com 1.8-mile run, 10.5-mile bike, 1.8-mile run. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 20.



CHARITY WALKS

CONGENITAL HEART WALK LONG ISLAND, east pavilion, Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park, 516-355-8475, congenitalheartwalk.org Benefits congenital heart causes. Just under 3 miles. Register 8 a.m. Fee Donations accepted; $8 parking. Date 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 19.

NASSAU COUNTY GREAT STRIDES 5K WALK, Adelphi University, Garden City, 516-827-1290, greatstrides.cff.org Benefits Cystic Fibrosis. Register 9 a.m. Fee Donations accepted. Date 10 a.m. June 2.

GREAT STRIDES FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS 3K WALK, wildlife center, 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville, 516-827-1290, greatstrides.cff.org Register 9 a.m. Fee Donations accepted, $5 parking. Date 10 a.m. June 9.

WEST END 5K WALK FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND FALL FESTIVAL, Marjorie R. Post Community Park, Merrick Road, Massapequa, 631-820-8068, adrcinc.org Benefits Alzheimer’s disease center. Register 8:30 a.m. Festival at noon. Fee Donations accepted. Date 11 a.m. Sept. 7.

LONG ISLAND HEART WALK, Field 5, Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh, 516-962-0797, longislandheartwalk.org Benefits children’s health initiatives, education and research. 3 miles. Register 8:30 a.m. Fee Donations accepted; free parking. Date 10 a.m. Sept. 15.

WALK NOW FOR AUTISM SPEAKS, Field 5, Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh, 631-521-7853, autismspeakswalk.org/longisland; 3 miles. Fee Donations accepted. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13.

EAST END WALK FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND FALL FESTIVAL, Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main Street, Riverhead, 631-820-8068, adrcinc.org 5k walk. Lunch and festival follow. Date 11 a.m. Oct. 19.

TAKE STEPS GOLD COAST WALK FOR CROHN’S AND COLITIS, North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington, 516-222-5530, cctakesteps.org/longisland2019. Registration and festival at noon. Date 1 p.m. Oct. 20.