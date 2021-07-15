Why are my loyalty points worth less this summer?

When Kathy Kieffer tried to book an award ticket from Medford, Oregon, to Bangkok for this December, she didn’t expect any post-pandemic point inflation — at least not yet.

Then she saw the price for her economy class ticket on United Airlines and its partners to get to Thailand: 88,000 miles, or about 10% more than it had been only a few months before.

A lot of travelers are facing a similar problem — and a dilemma. As the pandemic begins to ease in some countries and travel gradually resumes, the price of "free" award tickets is rising. And they’re wondering if they should use the miles and points now, or wait for the point inflation to ease.

"There’s sizable pent-up demand for travel because of the pandemic and with more families feeling comfortable traveling post-vaccination. As a result, travel companies are adjusting their redemption levels," explains Tim Derdenger, associate professor of marketing and strategy at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.

Bill Mapp wanted to cash in some of his points at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Wytheville, Virginia. Normally, he can secure a room for 20,000 points per night. But, when he checked, the rate had risen by 85%.

"I feel as if my points have been devalued," he says.

I asked IHG Hotels & Resorts, which owns Holiday Inn, about the point requirements. A representative said that in recent weeks, with "significant" growth in demand in certain locations, a reward night may cost more.



Bryce Conway, founder of the loyalty site 10xTravel, euphemistically calls the moves an "adjustment" of redemption rates. And he says more such adjustments are to come.



But the timing is good for some travelers. Since they’re sitting on a stockpile of points and miles collected during the pandemic, they probably have more to spend. And spend is exactly what travel companies want them to do.

