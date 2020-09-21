All aboard to see what's running on the rails at Long Island train clubs that work on their layouts year-round.

NORTHERN SPUR TRAIN AND SWAP MEET. Lindenhurst Firemen’s Pavilion, Heling Boulevard, Lindenhurst, 631-666-6855 All types of model railroad equipment, Hess and die-cast vehicles will be available for sale to the general public, breakfast and lunch will be available. All gauge test track is available. Fee $5 per person, free children younger than 16. Dates 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sep. 27, Nov. 1, Jan. 3, Feb. 21, March 21.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES ALL GAUGE SWAP MEET. Island Bingo, 1055 Portion Rd., Farmingville, 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. Central Operating Lines train club's all gauge swap meet with more than 90 vendors, breakfast and lunch available at full concession stand. Fee $5, free ages 11 and younger with an adult. Dates 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 11, Nov. 15., Dec. 13.

NASSAU LIONEL OPERATING ENGINEERS OPEN HOUSE. Nassau Lionel Operating Engineers Model Railroad Club, 2953 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, 516-735-6370, nloe.org. Open house of Long Island’s largest operating O-gauge layout. Dates 1-4 p.m. Oct. 24-25, 8-10 p.m. Dec. 4; 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5-6; 8-10 p.m. Dec. 11; 1-4 p.m. Dec. 12-13.

LONG ISLAND MODEL RAILROAD ENGINEERS OPEN HOUSE, 3661 Horseblock Rd., Unit P, Medford, 631-345-3415, limrre.com. View a large-scale model train layout in operation. Masks and social-distancing requirements will be followed; private appointments available. Fee Donation Dates 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7-8, 21-22, Dec. 5-6, Feb 6-7.

TMB MODEL TRAIN SHOW OPEN HOUSE, 120 Schmitt Blvd., East Farmingdale, 516-660-8099, tmbmodeltrainclub.com. 4,000 foot layout featuring 10 trains running on 19 scale miles of mainline and branch line track, logging line, “The Sopranos” TV show layout, and subways. Dates 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14-15, 28-29, Dec. 12-13, Jan. 2-3, Feb. 6-7, March 6-7.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE. Central Operating Lines, 50A Carlough Rd., Bohemia, 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. O gauge model railroad featuring four mainlines, an elevated transit line, a logging line and a below ground subway. Additionally, there are two cities, a re-creation of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, rural and industrial areas as well as a sound and light show of an actual thunderstorm. Fee Free, donations accepted for Long Island Harvest food drive in Nov. (nonperishable items) and John Theissen Toy Drive in Dec. Dates 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22, Dec 5-6; Jan. 17 and Feb. 21. Call or check website for updates or changes.

MODEL TRAIN SHOW. William P. Bennett Hicksville Community Center, 28 W. Carl St., Hicksville, 516-433-4444, trainville.com. Multiple operating layouts in HO, N, On30, and O scale. Fee $5 adult, $3 children ages 4-11. Dates 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21-22.

NATIONAL LIONEL TRAIN DAY. TrainLand, 293 Sunrise Hwy., Lynbrook, 516-599-7080, trainworld.com. Lionel, the iconic model train company, is conducting its 6th annual National Lionel Train Day. Activities taking place include Lionel train layouts for fans of all ages, play stations where kids and adults can become junior engineers. Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 5.

HOLIDAY TRAIN DISPLAY. Longwood Estate, Longwood and Smith roads., Ridge, 631-924-1820, brookhavenny.gov. Model train display, participate in an iSpy game and try to find all the hidden items within the display. Fee $2, free 3 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5

MODEL TRAIN SHOW EXHIBIT. Broadway Commons, Route 106/107, Hicksville, 516-939-0679, trainville.com. Model train show coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot. N, G, On30 and O scale trains will be on display. Date 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 19.

TRAIN SHOW. William M. Gouse Jr. VFW Post 3211, 320 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-931-7843, trainville.com. Two halls of operating model train layouts (O, HO, N, On30) All proceeds benefit Post 3211 Veterans Assistance Programs. Fee $5, $3 ages 4-11. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 20.

BOY SCOUT TROOP 233 MODEL TRAIN SHOW. United Methodist Church of Westbury, 265 Asbury Ave., Westbury, 516-455-2088. Operating railroads featuring T-Trak, N, HO, O, S Trolley and G scale, Circus Modelers, and MTA Tracks Program; refreshments available. Fee $5 for adults, $1 for children. Date 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 6.