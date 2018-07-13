Cool places to hang out on a summer Monday night

Monday is Funday in the summertime on Long Island. Why wait till the weekend to go out for the evening? Here are six things to do at the top of the week:

MONSOON MONDAYS

Feel the island breeze at Off Key Tikki in Patchogue. Sip mojitos ($7) or a Sam Adams Summer Ale ($6) at the Monsoon Bar, where there’s a real waterfall. Games of cornhole, beer pong and volleyball await on the beach, as a live DJ spins.

“It’s like a tropical paradise,” says owner Mike Bruemmer. “The whole place a has a resort kind of feel to it.”

INFO No cover, ages 21 and older; 631-475-1723, offkeytikki.com

MONDAY NIGHT TAKE OVER

Forget the arena, this action takes place in the parking lot of NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum as Street Wheelz presents a night for auto enthusiasts.

“This is a car meet, which is different from a car show. There are no judges. We mix all different types of cars together,” says Al Yesiller, founder of Street Wheelz. “We bring everyone together to bond over the love of cars.”

The event draws more than 1,000 cars per night and spreads across two lots. Folks feast on food-truck treats such as sausage and peppers, zeppoles, ice cream and grilled cheese while enjoying music from two DJs and a spotlighted live band each week.

INFO $12 per carload; facebook.com/streetwheelzmnm

MARGARITA MONDAYS

The Post Office Café in Babylon turns a mundane night into a party. Husband and wife bartending team Dave and Kate Mott add a spark to Mondays by offering special crafted margaritas ($7.50) with flavors that include watermelon, mango, blood orange and spicy pineapple, made with freshly squeezed juice and homemade habanero tequila. A Tex-Mex menu pairs with the cocktails such as chicken/pork/steak tacos ($13), chicken/pork/steak burritos ($14), shrimp/chicken/beef fajitas ($16), quesadillas ($12) and churros ($7). Plus, team trivia games for those who wish to partake.

“It’s a lively atmosphere,” says general manager Mike Lessing Jr. “We have reggae music playing and the tropical vibes are flowing.”

INFO No cover, ages 21 and older; 631-669-9224, lessings.com

MONDAYS ON THE MILE

Watch as J.D. Leonard and Frank Stainkamp go head-to-head in a Dueling Pianos show at Tropix on the Mile in Freeport. Each singer takes turns crooning tunes from the Beach Boys to Billy Joel to Journey to the theme song from “Friends.”

“Everybody is seated with a song list featuring hundreds of songs and Post-it notes,” says Leonard. “People write down their requests and put them in the tip bucket.”

The drink of the evening is homemade sangria prepared with fresh fruit ($6 a glass), and a full dinner menu is available to order from the tables on the patio surrounding the stage.

INFO Free; 516-623-8767, tropixonthemile.com

BEACH BUM MONDAYS

For 10 years Great River has been keeping a secret at the Timber Point Country Club, where a patio party is held for up to 800 people.

“It’s nonstop dancing. We toss beach balls in the air and the crowd bats them around like a Jimmy Buffett concert,” says general manager Steve Melita. “It’s a blast.”

The evening starts with a lobster bake ($27 per person, reservations requested) from 5-7 p.m. A DJ spins at 6 p.m. followed by a live band at 7 while the tikki bar sells frozen cocktail specials ($5) intermittently throughout the night.

“It’s a let-your-hair-down event,” says Melita. “What else are you going to do on a Monday night?”

INFO No cover 5-7 p.m., $5 after; 631-581-0022, lessings.com

MARY LAMONT MONDAYS

Playing Jones Beach Bandshell has been a summer tradition for Suffolk-based country singer Mary Lamont, who has been performing at the venue for 21 years. This summer she will headline four Mondays: July 16, Aug. 6 and 13 and Sept. 3.

“This year we are throwing in some new things,” says Lamont. “We play a nice mix of traditional country, Americana and country rock.”

In addition to her originals, Lamont will perform songs by Dwight Yoakam, Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn and Kenny Chesney.

INFO Free; marylamont.com