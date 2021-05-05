Even a budding Arnold Palmer has to start somewhere. And, you can’t go wrong at any of Long Island’s finest miniature golf courses, where kids of all ages can tee off in a carefree and welcoming setting.

NASSAU

BAYVILLE ADVENTURE PARK, 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, 516-624-7433, bayvilleadventurepark.com Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thur., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Course 18 holes, pirate-themed Fee $11.75.

BETHPAGE MINIATURE GOLF, 130 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage, 516-731-2020, batterupli.com Hours Open daily, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. late May-Sept., noon-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Sept.-Nov. and March-May, weather permitting. Course 18 holes, snack bar and arcade machines, parties available. Fee $7.50.

CANTIAGUE PARK GOLF COURSE, West John Street, Hicksville, 516-571-7058, nassaucountyny.gov/2791/Cantiague-Park Hours Open daily, April-Nov. Course 18 holes. Fee $6-$14

CROW’S NEST MINI GOLF, 741 S. Ocean Ave., Freeport, 516-223-0497 Hours noon-10 p.m. daily May-Sept. Course 18 holes, includes waterfall and pirate scene. Fee $12, $10 children and seniors. (owner Llona said phone will be working by opening day)

EISENHOWER PARK, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, 516-572-0407, nassaucountyny.gov Hours Open daily April-Oct. 25 Course 2 separate 18-hole courses with waterfall and streams. Fee $10, $7 children and seniors, $15 nonresidents.

FIVE TOWNS MINI-GOLF AND BATTING RANGE, 570 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence, 516-239-1743, 5townsminigolfbatting.com Hours Open daily March-Nov., weather permitting. Course 18 holes. Fee $10, $9 for 12 and younger and seniors.

HARBOR LINKS GOLF COURSE, 1 W. Fairway Dr., Port Washington, 516-767-4816, harborlinks.com Hours Open daily 7 a.m.- dark April-Labor Day, weather permitting. Course Lighted, 18 holes in a sand-mine theme. Fee $9.

JONES BEACH MINIATURE GOLF COURSE, Ocean Parkway Field 4, Wantagh, 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends in May, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily June 1-25, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily June 26-Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 11-Oct. 31. Course 18 holes. Fee $5.

WANTAGH PARK, King Rd., Wantagh, 516-571-7460. Hours noon-8 p.m. daily April-Nov. Course 18-hole course at the north end of the Park. Fee $9, $6 children and seniors, $14 nonresidents.

SUFFOLK

COUNTRY FAIR ENTERTAINMENT PARK, 3351 Rte. 112, Medford, 631-732-0579, countryfairpark.com Hours noon-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Course Pair of 18-hole courses, waterfalls, fountains. Fee $12, $9 younger than 12 and seniors.

DROSSOS MOTEL AND TICK TOCK MINIATURE GOLF, 69125 Main Road (Route 25), Greenport, 631-477-1339, drossosmotel.com Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri-Sun. Course 18 holes; classic miniature village setting. Fee $10.

HAMPTONS MINI GOLF, 668 County Rd. 39, Southampton, 631-283-2158 Hours 9 a.m.- 11 p.m. May-Sept., 10 a.m.-dusk Oct.-April. Course 18 holes. Fee $12-$15

HEARTLAND GOLF PARK, 1200 Long Island Ave., Edgewood, 631-667-7400, heartlandgolfpark.com Hours Open daily 6:30 a.m.-midnight. Course Lighted 18 holes, includes waterfalls. Fee $6 before 7 p.m., $8 after.

MONSTER MINI GOLF, 410-C Commack Rd., Deer Park, 631-940-8900, monsterminigolf.com Hours noon-10 p.m. daily Course Monster-themed, indoor, glow-in-the-dark 18 holes. Fee $12, $11 children.

PUFF AND PUTT FAMILY FUN CENTER, 659 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com Hours 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. June 27-Sept. 11. Course Lighted 18 holes. Fee $10.

SAYVILLE FALLS MINI GOLF, 30 Hanson Place, Sayville, 631-218-6952, sayvillefallsminigolf.com Hours April-Nov. Course 18 holes. Fee $7.50-$11.50.

STATION SPORTS, 16 Depot Rd., Huntington Station, 631-673-1830, stationsports.com Hours Open daily April-Nov. 1. Course 18 holes with streams, ponds and waterfalls. Fee $10.

TIKI ACTION PARK, 1878 Middle Country Rd., Centereach, 631-471-1267, tikiactionpark.com Course 18 holes with waterfalls. Fee $12, $8 younger than 6 and older than 60, free younger than 4.

WHALE’S TALE, 3 Ram Island Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com Hours Open daily seasonally. Course 18 holes, maritime theme. Fee $10