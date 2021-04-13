Tips for getting your motorcycle ready to ride

Get your motor runnin’ as motorcycling season has begun. The pandemic increased the popularity of the sport therefore bikes are hot and going fast.

"Nobody is going away. Everybody is looking for another escape," says Tom Mammolito, sales manager at Island Powersports in Massapequa. "Motorcycle sales are out of control. We’re almost sold out already and the season hasn’t even fully started yet."

With COVID, production lines shut down and manufacturers could not produce as many machines. "On top of the unbelievable demand, there’s a super short supply," says Mammolito. "We have way too many people looking for bikes and not enough to go around."

Even the mechanics are backed up. "Right now, our service department is three weeks behind," says Mammolito. "This is unprecedented. It’s never been like this."

If your bike is already at home awaiting the season, it's important to go over this spring cycle checklist before heading out for a ride. Here's how to keep the pistons poppin’:

CHECK TIRE WEAR & PRESSURE

The most critical aspect of any motorcycle is the condition of the tires. Both front and rear must be examined for dry rot and deflation. "The ambient air temperature affects your tire pressure," says Gerard Cerniglia of Rolling Thunder Cycles in Hempstead. "Every 10 degrees it lowers, your tire pressure goes down a pound."

HELMETS ARE A MUST

By law, New York State requires all motorcyclists to wear a helmet. However, there are different styles with different attributes to choose from. "The half-helmet gives you better visibility because the visor is the size of your face," says Jerry McClendon, 56, of Islandia, who is a member of the Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club. "The full-face gives you better protection and it’s quieter. You can hear everything on the road but the wind noise is reduced."

CHARGE THE BATTERY

Before starting the engine, make sure your battery is fully charged and even do a load test to determine its ability to hold a charge.

"It’s best to have a battery tender plugged in all the time when the bike is sitting in your garage," says Cerniglia. "The tender doesn’t overcharge it, in fact, it extends the battery life."

PACK AN EMERGENCY KIT

Bringing along a small packet of emergency items in your storage compartment is key when traveling throughout Nassau and Suffolk.

"Many modern bikes don’t come with tool kits anymore," says Rob Doyle, director of MotoSavvy, Ltd, who grew up in Uniondale and Huntington. "I always carry a small flashlight, various size wrenches, a pair of pliers, two types of screwdrivers, a mini bicycle pump and a tire plug set just in case."

CHANGE OIL & GAS

If there’s old oil or gas that’s been sitting in your motorcycle, it’s best to get a fresh batch of both before going cruisin’.

"When bringing your bike back to life, you want to change the oil that’s been sitting around because oil absorbs moisture," says Robert Sinclair Jr., AAA senior manager of public affairs. "In terms of gas, you want to go premium for the higher octane content in order to get optimal performance from the engine."

WEAR PROPER BODY GEAR

Like a helmet protecting your head, dressing appropriately while riding is essential for safety purposes.

"Long pants, a long sleeve shirt, a fitted jacket and boots are important for body protection — never shorts, tank tops or flip-flops," says Vincent Calderon, president of Blue Knights NY — Chapter X Nassau County. "When you ride, there can be a significant change in temperature. It can be 15-20% colder on the bike. Remember, you can always layer down, you can never add stuff when riding."