The Island has more than 175 miles of mountain biking trails, many maintained by Concerned Long Island Mountain Bicyclists (CLIMB). Here’s a sampling, beginner to advanced.

BEGINNER/INTERMEDIATE

BETHPAGE STATE PARK 99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Farmingdale, 516-249-0700. Trails are two-way and multiuse. Fee $8 parking May 23-Sept. 7; weekends and holidays May 17, Sept. 12-Nov. 8. Mileage 12

CALVERTON MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL Route 25, Calverton. Beginner-to-intermediate single-track loop. Additional 1½ miles of optional advanced hill climbs. DEC permit required. Mileage 8½

CATHEDRAL PINES COUNTY PARK Yaphank-Middle Island Road, south of Route 25, Middle Island, 631-852-5502. Beginner-to-intermediate one-way single track. Additional 5½ miles of optional advanced hill climbs. Fee Parking $7 Green Key card holders, $15 non-Green Key card holders, May 25- Sept. 7, weekends and holidays only. Mileage 6+

EASTPORT MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL East Moriches/Riverhead Road (County Road 51), Eastport. Beginner-to-intermediate single track. DEC permit required. Mileage 8½

ALL LEVELS

EDGEWOOD PRESERVE Commack Road, Deer Park. Beginner, intermediate and advanced trails with lots of single track. Also 13 miles of additional advanced loops of which 3 miles are black diamond trails for those with the most advanced biking skills. 5½ miles for beginners, 7½ miles intermediate, 3½ advanced. DEC permit required. Fee Free parking. Mileage 17+

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TRAIL VIEW STATE PARK 8101 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 631-423-1770. Trails are two-way and multiuse, use caution. Fee Free parking. Mileage 8

ADVANCED

HEMPSTEAD HARBOR WOODS, across from 145 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, trailforks.com/region/hempstead-harbor-woods-32469. For intermediate-to-advanced bikers with one-way multiuse trails, use caution. Hilly terrain with sandy sections in this former sand mine. Mileage 3+

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK 164 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2554. Mostly single track with some water views for intermediate-to-advanced bikers. Hilly terrain with some sandy sections. Park free at Hither Hills West Overlook for easy access to the bike trails. Mileage 20+

MANORVILLE HILLS County Road 111, Manorville. Many hill climbs and no flat areas. Trail is two-way for 3.3 miles to a one-way loop. If the going is too tough, turn around and go back before entering one-way loop. Option to ride to the easier Eastport trails for added miles. Mileage 14

ROCKY POINT PINE BARRENS STATE FOREST Rocky Point Road or Route 25A Bypass, Rocky Point. Intermediate-to-advanced single track plus additional 7 miles of black diamond challenging hills. Several miles of separate beginner trails also available. DEC permit required. Mileage 13+

STILLWELL WOODS PRESERVE South Woods Road, Syosset. Entrance to the trail is behind the soccer fields. Intermediate-to-advanced single track with an additional 2 miles of challenging hills, plus 2 more miles of beginner trails. Fee Free. Mileage 4+