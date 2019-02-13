What is believed to be the most comprehensive look at slavery on Long Island and its aftermath will be presented through an exhibit and full-day symposium being held in honor of Black History Month, according to organizers.

The site of the exhibit, “Long Road to Freedom: Surviving Slavery on Long Island,” and symposium is the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook. The exhibit, which will include more than 100 items, runs from Feb. 15 through May 27 and the symposium takes place March 9.

“I believe this will be the largest exhibit on Long island to look at the experience of Long Islanders during and after slavery,” says museum curator Jonathan Olly. “The objects come from about two dozen lenders from Manhattan to Southampton, which include museums, libraries, historical societies and private collections.”

And a spokeswoman for the museum, Julie Diamond, says both the exhibit and symposium will provide a historical perspective on slavery that is particularly relevant on Long Island and elsewhere.

“Amid the current political division in this country, the Long Island Museum brings to light a time in history when the country was divided in its opinion of buying and selling human beings and keeping them in bondage,” Diamond says.

Diamond adds that slavery impacted every community on Long Island and its effects continue.

“In the wake of the Civil War and Civil Rights Movement, legacies of slavery endure on Long Island in how we think about race and relate to one another on institutional and individual levels even today,” Diamond says.

The exhibit will include paintings, photographs, furniture, tools and documents that will tell the stories of the growth of slavery on Long Island, how enslaved Long Islanders resisted the institution and how slaves became free, communities that formed in the wake of slavery, the emergence of the black middle class and the legacy of slavery on Long Island.

Not much, if anything, is known about the people in some of the photographs taken on Long Island, because little about information about slaves or newly freed slaves was recorded, Olly says. He notes there are no photographs of actual slaves.

Olly notes that slavery started in New York in 1626 and lasted until 1827 and adds, “Partially though the strength of the original material on display, the exhibit will focus on the late 1700s and early 1800s.

There’ll be a lot to be learned about the myths about slavery in New York or the North versus the South, and the peculiarities involved in the institution on Long Island, Olly says.

“The main myths are that slavery didn’t exist here, that it didn’t last for very long, that it wasn’t economically important, that it was a ‘kinder’ form of slavery; and that it’s in a distant past and has no bearing on how we live our lives today,” Olly says. “All of these are wrong.”

Olly says, for example, that during the Colonial era, New York had more slaves than any colony north of Maryland, with a 1698 census of Long Island recording 1,053 Africans among the 8,261 inhabitants. “The numbers only grew,” he says, adding that by 1749 enslaved African Americans comprised 34 percent of the population of Kings County, 17 percent of Queens County, and 14 percent of Suffolk County.

Escaping slavery was also particularly difficult on Long Island, Olly says.

“Slavery on Long Island operated in similar ways as in urban and rural areas in New England,” Olly says. “But Long Island being an island made it much more challenging for enslaved Long Islanders to escape north to states where slavery was already outlawed by the start of the 19th century.”

At the end of the exhibit will be an area where people can write their thoughts about the display and post them on a wall.

Olly says, “It will be an opportunity to both get instant feedback and for visitors to share with one another over the four months that the exhibit is up.”