The fall lineup at the new Manes Family Art & Education Center at the Nassau County Museum of Art features more innovative class offerings that can accommodate traditional art-making and new media.

From painting and drawing to digital art, fiber and 3-D design and building, center manager Reem Hussein says, programs will “allow for more comprehensive exploration” in the $1.5 million space.

ABOUT THE CENTER

The new education and exhibition space opened in early August on the 145-acre Roslyn Harbor campus with a central exhibition space to showcase domestic and international contemporary art and a series of labs or learning spaces.

Classes at the 4,200-square-foot Manes Center will be held weekly in three- to eight-week sessions.

Adult offerings include painting classes in watercolor, acrylic, pastel and gouache mediums. Instruction on figure, portrait, silverpoint and iPad drawing also will be available.

Hussein says she is especially excited for the fiber arts class, which will involve Japanese Shibori dyeing, weaving and felting.

MODERN EDGE

Classes have been designed with students — from preschool to high school — in mind. Stop-motion animation courses and a 3-D design and build class are among the teen and tween offerings. School-aged children have the option to create and explore art materials in the Kids Sampler class.

Classes in fiber arts, digital art, iPad and iPhone photography will debut this fall.

“With the introduction of our tech lab, class offerings have expanded to include new media with the use of iPad Pros and creative applications,” Hussein says.

The design tech lab is a space where people can explore the connections between art, science and technology.

Hussein and the center’s director of education, Laura Lynch, designed the fall programs and classes. The exhibitions are curated by the museum director, Charles Riley.

ON DISPLAY

Master Class, a series of exhibitions dedicated to the art teacher-student relationship, is among the standout programs and will debut this fall, Hussein says. First to be represented is German-born artist and educator Josef Albers, with works from his series “Formulation: Articulation.” The exhibit opens Friday, Oct. 20, and runs through Jan. 21.

Albers, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, is known for his simplification for color, form and shape. “Formulation: Articulation” is a double portfolio of silk-screen prints. The notable works of some of his students from Black Mountain College and Yale University — including Robert Rauschenberg, Richard Serra (whose masterwork “Plumb Line” is a highlight of the sculpture collection), Sol LeWitt and Chuck Close — also will be part of the Master Class.

“Albers’ theory of the interaction of color remains the foundation upon which art, design, architecture and psychology classes on color perception continue to rely,” Hussein says.

Visitors will have access to the indoor and outdoor classrooms, which have self-guided art-making and exploration for all ages.