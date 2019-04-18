Ever dreamed about owning the Batmobile or driving the Monkeemobile? They're among a handful of famous movie and TV cars up for sale Saturday at the now-closed Autoseum of Nassau County in Mineola.

The sale, which runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from the museum's former location at 100 County Seat Drive, is "for the average mechanic to high end collectors," said president Mike Manning of Baldwin. Famous cars from Hollywood built by late auto customizer George Barris, are up for grabs as well as auto equipment, tools and memorabilia.

The Batmobile #6 from the 1966 TV series, “Batman” will be sold for $1.5 million. “This car was used in the TV series then it traveled throughout the country as a promotional car,” says Manning. “It was refurbished in the ‘80s and licensed by Warner Brothers.”

Also for sale will be James Bond Aston Martin DB5 from the 1964 film, “Goldfinger” ($900,000), the Drag-U-La coffin car from 1964 TV show, “The Munsters” ($450,000), the Monkeemobile from the 1966 TV show, “The Monkees” ($400,000) as well as two cars from the 2002 film, “XXX” and the 2005 film, “XXX: State of the Union,” which are both 1967 customized Pontiac GTOs ($100,000).

Additionally, there will be a liquidation of equipment such as hand tools, welders, engine stands, mopeds, air compressors, cabinetry, metal working tools and more ($10-$1,000) plus pictures and signage memorabilia ($20-$1,000).

The Autoseum, a 5,000-square-foot facility that offered night classes for BOCES students, was opened by former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano's administration and provided storage for the cars in exchange for making the vehicles available for public viewing and special appearance at county events.

“We were hoping to get a bigger facility, but things just never happened,” Manning said. “Once the new administration came in, they terminated our agreement.”

Nassau County says it gave an eviction notice to the Autoseum's owner about a year ago after he declined to begin paying rent on the space, which will now house its Department of Consumer Affairs, said Christine Geed, spokeswoman for Nassau County Excecutive Laura Curran.

The owner of the cars, Andy Perillo of Syosset, will be on hand for the sale on Saturday, which will be held rain or shine. However, the cars will not be present as they are in storage.

“If someone is a serious buyer, we would send them pictures and arrange a personal tour to show them the vehicles,” Manning said. “They are all in excellent shape.”