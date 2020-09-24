Fall fun doesn't have to mean a trip out east. Farm stands, wineries, breweries and more offer the tastes and sights of the season while staying central on Long Island. Here are some spots west of Riverhead to try this fall.

ENJOY A PUMPKIN BEER AT A BREWERY

GREAT SOUTH BAY BREWERY

Toast to the beginning of fall with a pumpkin brew at the Great South Bay Brewery. Splashing Pumpkin — a roasted pumpkin ale mixed with cinnamon and clove — is on tap all year. The spot also offers pumpkin spice, coffee-flavored and apple cider-flavored hard seltzers.

INFO 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays; noon to midnight Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. 25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore; 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com

BLUE POINT BREWERY

Grab a bite upstairs in the tasting room or in the outdoor courtyard this fall, and feel free to bring your pup. Seasonal beers include Oktoberfest, a traditional German-style beer, and Mother Pumpkin Ale, infused with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice. Blue Point is also organizing an online "Zümfest" (pronounced "Zoom-fest"), a virtual Oktoberfest (zumfest.online). Digital events are slated to include German cooking classes and a fall beer-meets-cocktail mixology instruction.

INFO 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. 225 W. Main St., Patchogue; 631-627-8292, bluepointbrewing.com

BRIGHT EYE BEER CO.

This pet-friendly Long Beach brewery is planning to offer a new beer each week in autumn, with expected hoppy options to include both a "Ruffian Red" (which has hints of coffee and is red in color) and a yet-to-be-named brown ale. It's walking distance from the LIRR, should you choose to take the train.

INFO 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays. 50 W. Park Ave., Long Beach; 516-543-5736, brighteyebeerco.com

PLATTDUETSCHE PARK

Sip a pint while relaxing at your own outdoor table at Plattduetsche, where the beer garden has been divided up into 82 distanced "boxes" to keep social distancing top of mind. The spaced-apart approach is how this German restaurant is going to hold its annual outdoor Oktoberfest. It features a $65 prix-fixe meal that includes unlimited beer, wine and soda, a German appetizer platter featuring a homemade cheese spread, pretzel roll, bratwurst and a rotisserie chicken leg quarter, among other snacks. Available select dates through Oct. 18. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

INFO 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square; 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com

GARDEN SOCIAL

The menu here has been tweaked for fall, with fresh dishes focused on nachos, tacos, wings (chicken or cauliflower) and giant pretzels. Look for seasonal cocktails too, such as the Headless Irishman (cold brew whiskey, cold-frothed pumpkin foam) and the floral Minerva Fizz (hibiscus syrup, rose water, simple syrup, gin, topped with sparkling sauvignon blanc). A top time to stop by would be the "Social Hour," held 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, when there’s an $8 food menu and deals on drinks.

INFO 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays and Thursday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays through Sundays. 1964 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow; 516-750-5338, gardensocialli.com

SIP WINE AT A VINEYARD

HARMONY VINEYARDS

The space is gearing up for a couple-friendly, adults-only fall as guests must be 21 and over to attend. Reservations are required. Expect live performers, music and comedy among other forms of entertainment — in addition to two new vintages on the way during the season: a Bordeaux-style red blend and a Chablis-inspired Chardonnay. There are outdoor tables and you can walk down to the water to sip wine.

INFO Open Thursdays through Sundays, call ahead for hours. 169 Harbor Rd., Head of the Harbor; 631-291-9900, harmonyvineyards.com

DEL VINO VINEYARDS

A new tapas menu is being prepared for autumn guests and summer slushies — Del Vino frose and Cab Crush — are sticking around through the fall. Reservations are required.

INFO seatings held 1 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; noon to 2:30 p.m., 3 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 4:30 p.m.; 5 to 7:30 p.m., 8 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays. 29 Norwood Rd., Northport; 844-335-8466, delvinovineyards.com

WINE U DESIGN

Come to this Nassau County spot and make wine by crushing grapes yourself, with winemaking experiences for the fall continuing through October. Packages are available to press as little as a single case of vino, or as big as a full barrel; call ahead to confirm what times are available. The venue also features The Cook’s Studio, with cooking classes focused on making such treats as dumplings and pasta plus other entrees and desserts. Sessions are usually two hours in length and $75 per person; purchase entry online (516-439-1355).

INFO 156A Engineers Dr., Hicksville; 516-939-9463, wineudesign.com

FARMS AND FARM STANDS TO EXPLORE

ELWOOD PUMPKIN FARM

With 22 acres of farmland, pumpkins and gourds will be available to pull off the vine starting in late September. A kid-friendly hayride will take you on a 10-minute ride around the farm, offering views of fall foliage. Try to find your way through the corn maze, too.

INFO 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sunday, Sept. 20., 26 and 27 plus weekends and Columbus Day in Oct. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or by appointment. 1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington; 631-368-8626, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com

ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARM

Pumpkins will be ready to pick by mid-September and remain available through Halloween. Visitors can look forward to freshly baked pies for sale plus roasted corn, apple cider doughnuts and hot apple cider. Fun for the family includes hayrides, animal train rides and duck races.

INFO 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills; 631-549-3276, schmittsfamilyfarms.com

LORETTA’S ORGANIC VEGETABLE FARM

Grab come homegrown pumpkins here, specifically of the Jack- Be-Little, Long Island Cheese and Connecticut Field varieties. This garden spot grows and sells its own vegetables ($4 per pound), breads ($7 per loaf) and honey ($16).

INFO 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 3217 Union Blvd., East Islip; 631-235-3984

SCHNEIDER’S FARM STAND

All pumpkins here are off the vine. Fall items on sale include corn stalks, hay bales, pumpkins, gourds, mums and ornamental cabbage plus homegrown vegetables and fruit.

INFO Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 316 Old Country Rd., Melville; 631-673-5844, schneidersfarmmelville.com

MEYER’S PLANT AND PRODUCE FARM

With fields of sunflowers and corn growing tall in fall, it's easy to spot this farm. Stock up on locally grown fruits and vegetables here, including watermelons, apples, squash, kale, celery and carrots. Potted mums, also for sale, can brighten up the season.

INFO Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April through December. 146 Piquets Ln., Woodbury; 516-364-1777

CROSSROADS FARM AT GROSSMAN’S

About the size of a neighborhood block, this nonprofit suburban pasture grows some of its own produce — such as beets, carrots and flowers — but also sells veggies and fruit grown elsewhere on Long Island (you can tell by the tag: yellow is born on-site, green is brought in). There’s a beautiful flower garden out back equipped with a picnic table, and all are welcome to sit there and eat. Watch for live music on select Fridays until 7 p.m. and a farmers market held Saturdays until Halloween (Oct. 31).

INFO 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in Sept. 480 Hempstead Ave., Malverne; 516-881-7900, blog.crossroads-farm.org

ROTTKAMP BROTHERS FARM

This agricultural sanctuary is tucked deep into winding mansion-laden local roadways. You’ll likely see tractors working what’s left to harvest across its wide-open fields and rows when you arrive. Park and walk into a small shady shack where herbs, fruits and vegetables are sold.

INFO McCouns Ln., Old Brookville; 516-671-2566

WHITE POST FARMS

Fall fun looks different at White Post this year, as it does at many Long Island farms open for the season. Hayrides will be running at a reduced capacity and farm snacks must be consumed while seated at designated areas only. A farm-fresh market is still available for shopping and browsing, and the animal farm will be open select dates through October. Tickets must be purchased in advance at animalpettingzoo.com/tickets.

INFO Call ahead for pricing and to ensure farm is not at capacity; 250 Old Country Rd., Melville, 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.net

KERBER'S FARM

Kerber's Farm in Huntington is the home of those cheddar-buttermilk biscuits and the farms fresh baked pies have been featured in Oprah's Favorite Things holiday round-up. It's currently open for outdoor seating and you can purchase pies, olive oil and vinegar kits, jam, hot cocoa, scone mixes, syrups and more.

INFO 309 W Pulaski Rd., Huntington, 631-423-4400, kerbersfarm.com