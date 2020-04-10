Old Westbury Gardens launches 'Backyard Learning,' eyes virtual garden tours 

April typically means the reopening of some family favorite Long Island outdoor venues where kids can release some energy and have fun while learning al fresco.

While many have postponed their openings, Old Westbury Gardens is eyeing a soft opening, slated for later in the month, and is planning to move its tours online, says Nancy Costopulos, president and CEO of the gardens.

“For the safety of our staff and for our visitors, we decided to hold. We’re in the process of instituting a new system where we can sell or offer tickets in advance to the gardens on a timed-basis,” says Costopulos, adding, “We want to be sure we’re able to staff adequately and to make sure that we can help people be aware of their distancing and make sure that we don’t have too many people in the park at any given time.”

“As we wait to welcome our visitors back,” says Lisa Reichenberger, director of education for the gardens, “... we’ve just launched our ‘Backyard Learning’ page on our website.”

The Backyard Learning page is available through oldwestburygardens.org’s education link.

“That page has fun, engaging activities that families can do on their own,” says Reichenberger. “Everybody is going for those daily family walks. So, it’s a great way to enhance them. There’s a flower hunt, scavenger hunt, different ways to start seeds at home: things that people can do that are simple, really engaging, that have minimal supplies.”

The web page offers downloadable backyard learning brochures, including “Underground World of Bulbs,” “Snap Into Spring” and “Tremendous Trees.” “Those have things to look for if you’re out, activities to do while you’re outside, and we’re developing more in the weeks to come,” Reichenberger says.

Other things in the works through the Old Westbury Gardens website are video crafts, virtual garden tours and a virtual Storybook Stroll, where they read from a classic children’s tale as they meander through the gardens.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Hopefully this is the short term, but we’re preparing regardless,” says Reichenberger.