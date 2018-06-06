Summer fun doesn’t have to end at dusk. Make the most of the warm temperatures with a free screening at the park or on a rooftop. Grab your picnic blanket or chair to watch your favorite films for free under the stars. Movies begin at dusk unless otherwise noted.

Here’s a sampling of where to watch movies outdoors this summer. Just bring popcorn.



Nassau

Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, 516-572-0355, nassaucountyny.gov. Schedule: July 12, “Captain Underpants” July 19, “Despicable Me 3” July 26, “The Baby Boss” Aug. 2, “Lego Ninjago Movie” Aug. 9, “Ferdinand” Aug. 16, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Aug. 23, “Daddy’s Home” Aug. 30, “The Greatest Showman.”



Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-571-7470, nassaucountyny.gov. Schedule: July 10, “Despicable Me” July 24, “Storks.” Aug. 7, “Maleficent.”

North Woodmere Park, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-7800. Schedule: July 17, “Minions” July 31, “Lego Batman” Aug. 14, “Daddy’s Home.”



Eugene Nickerson Beach, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov. Schedule: West Terrace, July 13, “Despicable Me 2” July 15, “Moana” July 29, “The Lego Movie.” East Terrace, July 27, “Trolls” Aug. 10, “Beauty & the Beast.”



Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell, Ocean Parkway, Wantagh, jonesbeachbandshell.com, 516-785-1600. All movies begin at 8 p.m. Schedule: June 28, “Coco” July 5, “Despicable Me” July 12, “Cars 3” July 19, “Peter Rabbit” July 26, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Aug. 2, “The Lion King” Aug. 9, “The Incredibles” Aug. 1, “A Wrinkle in Time” Aug. 23, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Aug. 30, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”



Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-572-8401, obvrnassau.com. Schedule: Aug. 15, “Jumanji.”



Sunset Park, Main Street and Shore Road, Port Washington, 516-869-6311, northhempsteadny.gov. Schedule: June 16, 8:30 p.m., “Wonder Woman” July 7, 8:30 p.m., “Wonder” July 21, 8:30 p.m., “Ghostbusters” (the original) Aug. 11, 8 p.m., “Sing.”



TOWN OF OYSTER BAY MUSIC UNDER THE STARS, 516-797-7900, oysterbaytown.com. Movies by Moonlight Series: pre-movie activities for children starting at 6 p.m. Activities include inflatables, games, refreshments and more. Schedule: July 7, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park. July 21, “Paddington 2,” Marjorie R. Post Community Park. July 26, “Coco,” Syosset Woodbury Community Park. Aug. 8, “Cars 3,” Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, Oyster Bay. Aug. 9, “Moana,” Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park.

Suffolk

Clayton Huey Elementary School, 511 Main St., Center Moriches, 631-874-3849, moricheschamber.org Schedule: July 28, 7 p.m., “Coco” Aug. 25, 7 p.m., “Sherlock Gnomes.”

Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James, 631-584-8510, stjameschamber.org. Schedule: July 17, 7:45 p.m., “Coco” Aug. 14, “Breaking Legs.”

Grumman Memorial Park, Route 25, Calverton, 631-727-5744, riverheadrecreation.net Schedule: Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m., “Top Gun.”



Hoyt Farm Park Preserve, 200 New Hwy., Commack, 631-543-7804, smithtowninfo.com Schedule: Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m., “Beauty and the Beast” (rain date: Aug. 10) with Cheryl, the One Woman Circus Performer before the movie, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Fee Free. (Alternate street parking for nonresidents of Smithtown.)

North Shore Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd., Mount Sinai, msheritagetrust.org, 631-509-0882. Schedule: July 6, “Toy Story 3” July 20, “The Incredibles” Aug. 17, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”



Port Jefferson, Movies on the Harbor, Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park. Schedule: July 10, “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” July 17, “Wonder” July 24, “The Zookeeper’s Wife” July 31, “Cars 3” Aug. 7, “Coco.”



Shelter Island Public Library, 37 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, 631-749-0042. Schedule: July 11, 7:30 p.m., “Beauty and The Beast.”



Smith Haven Mall’s Lifestyle Village, Lake Grove, 631-724-1433, simon.com. Schedule: Aug. 6, “Moana,” Aug. 13, “Justice League,” Aug. 20, “Coco” and Aug. 27, “A Wrinkle in Time.”

South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches, 631-909-8241, southbaychurchli.org. All movies begins at 8 p.m. Schedule: May 18, “Cars 3” June 15, “Despicable Me 3” July 20, “The Lego Ninjago Movie” Aug. 1, “Nut Job 2” Sept. 21, “Wonder.”



Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org. Pre-show trivia. “Summer of Spielberg,” free outdoor screenings. Schedule: July 6, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” July 13, “Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom” July 20, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” July 27, “Hook” Aug. 3, “Poltergeist” Aug. 10, “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” Aug. 17, “The Post” (shown indoors) Aug. 24, “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” Aug. 31, “Jaws.”



Town of Babylon, Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road off Montauk Highway, Copiague, 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com. Bring seating. Schedule: June 25, “Beauty and the Beast” July 9, “Tangled” July 23, “Holes” Aug. 6, “Coco.” (Rain dates are the next day.)



Town of Babylon Town Hall, Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst, 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com. Schedule: June 25, “Beauty and the Beast.”



Town of Huntington, 631-351-3112, huntingtonny.gov. Schedule: Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Ave., Northport. July 5, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” rain date: July 12. July 19, “The Little Mermaid,” rain date: July 31. Peter A. Nelson Park, Oakwood Road, Huntington, Aug. 13, “Despicable Me 3,” rain date: Aug. 20. Heckscher Park, Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington, June 25, “Jumanji,” rain date: July 16.



Town of Southampton, Good Ground Park, 9A Squiretown Rd., Hampton Bays, 631-728-8585, southamptontownny.gov. Schedule: July 12, 8:30 p.m., “Independence Day” Aug. 9, 8 p.m., “Shrek.”



Westhampton Village Green, Mill Road, 631-288-1654, westhamptonbeach.org. Schedule: July 2, “Jaws” July 9, “The NeverEnding Story” July 16, “Grease” July 23, “Goonies” July 30, “Raiders of the Lost Ark or “Pitch Perfect” Aug. 6, “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” Aug. 13, “Thor: Ragnarok” Aug. 20, “Casablanca” Aug. 27, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”