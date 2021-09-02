Where to go apple picking on Long Island this fall
Even the smallest kids can reach for a juicy apple at a u-pick orchard. There are plenty of varieties that are good for eating raw, baking into pies or applesauce. Here's a list of orchards in our area that offer a variety of apples to snap right off the tree.
HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN, 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays through October. Varieties: McIntosh, Macoun, Jonagold, Honeycrisp, Empire, Gala, Fuji, Cameo, Mutsu, Suncrisp, Cortland, SnowSweet. Fee: About $30 for 10-pound bag, 4-person limit per bag. Local apple cider and hard cider for sale, too.
HARBES ORCHARD, 5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-683-8388 or 631-482-7641, harbesorchard.com. Hours: ri10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Friday and holidays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday through Oct. 31. Varieties: Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji, Cameo, Aztec Rose Fuji, Suncrisp, Enterprise, Maslin Pink Lady, Gala and Shizuka (golden, large, similar to Mutsu). Fee: $17-$28 depending on day and package selected
HAYDEN’S ORCHARD, 561 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River, 631-929-1115. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through October. Varieties: Cortland, McIntosh, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Gala. Fee: $2.50 a pound.
LEWIN FARMS, Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton, 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends and holidays from early September through mid-October, weekday hours vary. Varieties: Gala, Cortland, Empire, Granny Smith, Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Rome, Macoun, Mutsu and Fuji. Fee: $2.50 a pound; $8 minimum per adult and $5 ages 5-12, minimum purchase required; 5 cents for bags, $4 for baskets to carry apples, or bring your own bags and baskets.
SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD, 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill, 631-726-8015, facebook.com. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through November. Varieties: Ginger Gold, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Cameo, Fuji, Granny Smith, SnowSweet and Jonagold. Fee: $14.99 for a 5-pound bag admits two people.
Apple cider and roasted corn for sale, too.
THE MILK PAIL, 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill, 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com. Hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and holidays through October. Varieties: McIntosh, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Jonagold, Mutsu, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Winesap, Idared, Fuji, Braeburn, Granny Smith, Gold Rush and Pink Lady. Fee: $50 for a large bag (20 pounds); $28, medium bag (10 pounds); $14, small bag (5 pounds). All cash prices. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM, 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue, 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Varieties: Ginger Gold, Gravenstein, Gala, Mutsu, Fuji, Jonagold, Razor, Braeburn, Winesap, Cameo, Red Delicious, Empire, Snap Dragon and Ruby Frost. Fee: From $35. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider.
WINDY ACRES FARM, 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton, 631-727-4554, facebook.com. Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through October. Varieties: McIntosh, Golden Delicious, Mutsu and Granny Smith. Fee: $10 ages 2 and older includes quarter-peck bag. Farm stand sells local apple cider.
WOODSIDE ORCHARDS, 729 Main Rd. (Route 25), Aquebogue, 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com. Hours: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. Last call for u-pick entry is 5 p.m. weekdays. Closed Wednesdays. On weekends, no picking at this location but tasting room is open. Varieties: Mutsu, Ida Red, Gala and Red Delicious. Fee: $20 for 12- to 15-pound bag, only one bag necessary for groups of 6 or smaller. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples from September through November. Cider doughnuts and hard cider tastings year-round.
WOODSIDE ORCHARDS, 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport, woodsideorchards.com. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays from second week of September through October. Last call for u-pick entry is 4:30 p.m. Varieties: Two varieties of the 28 grown available for picking every weekend; check website for current picking variety. Fee: $20 for 12- to 15-pound bag, one bag necessary for groups of 6 or smaller. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed cider, cider doughnuts, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples and hard cider tastings. Closes for season in November.