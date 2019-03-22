The Hamptons are known for their estates hidden behind hedges, high-end businesses and celebrity sightings. Now a tent community can be added to the list.

Brooklyn-based Terra Glamping is opening the area’s first site for glamorous camping, or “glamping,” on Memorial Day weekend in East Hampton. The glamping and event production company is best known for its seasonal glamping hotels in the Rockaways and the Catskills, and pop-up events in New York City.

“There isn’t another glamp site in the Hamptons and we’re thrilled to be the first,” says Terra Glamping CEO and co-founder Rebecca Martin, a Brooklyn resident. She adds she has been vacationing in the Hamptons for 20 years and that the East Hampton location is “really beautiful and peaceful.”

Martin says glamping has “exploded” in popularity over the last two years.

“Terra Glamping is going into its sixth year and in the past two years we’ve seen customers really embracing glamping,” Martin says. “It’s appealing because you don’t lose the comfort of being in a hotel room with beautiful furnishings, but you get to be in nature, unplug and truly connect to your beautiful surroundings and the people you’re with.”

The East End site features 30 elegantly furnished safari-style tents in East Hampton’s Cedar Point County Park, overlooking Gardiners Bay with stunning views across the bay to Shelter Island and Sag Harbor.

Perfect for those who really don't like camping, the accommodations offered include 6-foot decks for looking at the real stars when not on the hunt for celebrities and queen-size memory-foam mattresses and down bedding.

Also available to guests are two lounge tents with sofas, books and board games, in addition to a dining tent, bathroom facilities, a fully stocked grilling area, a fire pit and hammocks.

A continental breakfast includes fresh coffee, fine teas, local pastries, fruit, yogurt and homemade granola. At night, guests can gather around the campfire with treats from a gourmet s’mores bar.

Prices start at $300 a night and tents will be available from May 24 through the last weekend of October.

Also planned are sunrise yoga sessions, live music, movie nights, wellness festivals and farm-to-table dinners with guest chefs.

Reservations can be made online at www.terraglamping.com/east-hampton-glamping.