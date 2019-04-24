County parks offer campgrounds and ballfields, biking trails and dog runs, tennis courts and hiking trails. Things that make life on Long Island fun. And they’re free to county residents, though some charge a fee for parking and special activities.

NASSAU COUNTY PARKS

1. BAY PARK, First Ave., East Rockaway, 516-571-7245. 96 acres; picnic area (fee), playground, tennis and basketball courts, biking and running paths, multisport fields (fee), ballfields (fee), outdoor roller rink, 9-hole golf course (fee), fishing dock and launch ramp (fee), bocce court, horseshoe pit and dog run, separate areas for large and small dogs.

2. CANTIAGUE PARK, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, 516-571-7056. 127 acres; picnic area (fee and unreserved), batting cage (fee), playground, table games, horseshoe pits, bocce court, shuffleboard, basketball and handball courts, lighted tennis courts (fee), lighted football/lacrosse field, soccer fields (two lighted, permit and fee), lighted softball fields (permit and fee), jogging course, 9-hole golf course (fee), driving range (fee), mini-golf (fee), indoor ice rink (Aug.-May, fee), pool complex (fee), showers, snack bar.

3. CEDAR CREEK PARK, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-571-7470. 259 acres; handball and tennis courts (fee), archery (bring equipment), soccer fields (fee, permit), softball fields (permit and fee), basketball court, aerodrome field (radio-controlled model planes; permit), Tether Car track, bicycle path and beginning of trail to Jones Beach, picnic areas, in-line and roller-skating area, and dog runs for large and small dogs.

4. CENTENNIAL PARK, 1 Centennial Ave., Roosevelt, 516-571-8695. 2 acres; playground, basketball, tennis, paddleball/handball courts, table games, water sprinklers (in season) and picnic tables.

5. CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK, Searingtown Road, Roslyn-North Hills, 516-571-8113. 98 acres; swimming pool (fee), indoor tennis courts (fee) 516-214-1900, 9-hole golf course 516-571-8120, playgrounds, dog run, fitness trail, softball fields (fee), basketball and volleyball courts, paddleball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, outdoor ice rink (Nov.-March, fee) 516-571-8123 or 8113.

6. COW MEADOW PARK, South Main Street, near Ann Drive South, Freeport, 516-571-8685. 28 acres; basketball courts, lighted tennis courts (fee), handball and paddleball courts, picnic area, playground, lighted softball field (fee for leagues), jogging course, community room (fee), nature trail and pond.

7. EISENHOWER PARK, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, concerts 516-572-0200; general, 516-572-0348; golf, 516-572-0327; pro shop, 516-222-2620; aquatic center, 516-572-0501; Northwell Health Ice Rink, 516-441-0070; batting cage and mini-golf 516-572-0407. 930 acres; baseball, softball, soccer fields (permit and/or fee), three 18-hole golf courses (fee), driving range (fee), mini-golf (fee), batting range (fee), picnic areas (reserved and unreserved), 16 tennis courts (fee, lighted May-Oct.), playgrounds, dog run, jogging and fitness trails, bike paths, model boating, free concerts June-Aug., bocce, indoor aquatic center (fee), restaurant.

8. EUGENE NICKERSON BEACH PARK, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov Ocean beach, lifeguards June 15 to Labor Day. Cabanas (by lottery, fee), 2 pools (fee), 2 tennis courts, soccer fields (fee), basketball court, playgrounds, handball and paddleball, snack bars, 74 campsites for RVs, picnic area (fee, reservation), surf casting (permit required), skate park, recreation program, register by May 21, 516-572-0245, space is limited. Fee Parking $14 a day with Leisure Pass, Memorial Day-Labor Day; without pass, $37.

9. GRANT PARK, Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett, 516-571-7821 or 516-571-7820. 35 acres; tennis courts (fee), handball/paddleball courts, spray pool, outdoor ice rink (fee), picnic areas (fee), basketball courts, softball fields (permit and fee), fishing lake (older than 13; license).

10. INWOOD PARK, Bayview Avenue, Inwood, 516-571-7800. 16 acres; ballfield (fee), tennis and basketball courts, playground, outdoor roller rink, saltwater fishing, crabbing, launch ramp, picnic area (fee, reserve).

MILL POND PARK, Merrick Road (east of Bellmore Avenue), Wantagh. For more, see Preserves.

11. MITCHEL ATHLETIC COMPLEX, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 516-572-0400; shooting range, 516-572-0420. 49 acres; 400-meter track, football, lacrosse and soccer stadium, eight athletic fields (baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse, fees).

12. NORTH WOODMERE PARK, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere, 516-571-7800. 150 acres; lighted tennis courts (fee), lighted basketball courts, lighted handball and paddleball courts, lighted baseball, football, softball fields; pool (fee), waterslide (fee), 9-hole golf (fee), lighted driving range (fee), shuffleboard, horseshoes, playground, saltwater fishing, crabbing, picnic areas (fee, reserve), community room (fee). Fee Parking $10 weekends for nonresidents

13. REV. ARTHUR MACKEY SR. PARK, Lakeside Drive, Roosevelt, 516-571-8692. 27 acres; two basketball courts, four half-courts, two handball courts, two tennis courts, nature trail, youth baseball field, playground, picnic area, picnic shelter and reserved picnic area (fee), fishing, bicycle trail.

14. WANTAGH PARK, 1 King Rd., off Merrick Road, Wantagh, 516-571-7460. 111 acres; swimming complex (fee), bicycle paths, baseball, mini golf (fee), dog run, softball fields (permit and fee), picnic areas (reserve, fee), shelter (permit, fee), tennis courts (summer), marina (fee), gazebo, playground, fishing pier, fitness trail, jogging course, boat ramp ($78 annual fee for Nassau residents; $27 1-day launch, open to all); daily dockage (fee; open to all).

SUFFOLK COUNTY PARKS

Parking fees may apply, check nwsdy.li/suffparkfees

ARTHUR KUNZ COUNTY PARK, off Landing Avenue, Smithtown, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

15. BERKELEY JACKSON COUNTY PARK, Manor Road, Huntington. 102 acres; hiking and bird-watching.

16. BLYDENBURGH COUNTY PARK, Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown, 631-854-3713. 588 acres; bridle paths (no rentals), campsites, fishing pond, hiking, picnic areas, restrooms, rowboat rentals, and fenced-in dog run area. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.

BROOKSIDE COUNTY PARK, 59 Brook St., Sayville, 631-563-7716, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

17. CATHEDRAL PINES COUNTY PARK, Yaphank-Middle Island Road, Middle Island, 631-852-5502. 320 acres; individual, group campsites (groups must reserve), restrooms, playground, sports fields, nature trails, activity building, mountain biking. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.

18. CEDAR POINT COUNTY PARK, Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton. 608 acres; individual and group campsites (groups reserve), self-guided nature trail, outer beach area for saltwater fishing (permit), waterfowl hunting (fee, license), rowboat rentals, picnic area, biking. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.

19. CUPSOGUE BEACH COUNTY PARK, Dune Road, Westhampton, 631-852-8111; off season 631-854-4949. West end of Dune Road, directly across inlet from Smith Point County Park. Protected beach (daily June 15-Sept. 2), beach wheelchair, snack bar; limited camping on bay side, off-road vehicle permit needed. Fee Parking fee daily May 25-Sept. 2: $9 with Suffolk County Green Key card, $18 without card. Seniors/Handicap/Vol./Aux. Police/CERT/Vet with Green Key card free weekdays only (excluding holidays).

20. GARDINER COUNTY PARK, Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore, 631-854-4949. 231 acres; picnic area, pavilion, nature trail and physical fitness trail; dog-friendly, leashes required.

GOLDSMITH’S INLET COUNTY PARK, off Mill Road, Peconic, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

21. INDIAN ISLAND COUNTY PARK, County Road 105, Riverhead, 631-852-3232. 287 acres; individual and group campsites (groups reserve), saltwater fishing, hiking trails, playground, picnic area. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.

ISLIP GREENBELT COUNTY PARK, Islip, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

22. LAKE RONKONKOMA COUNTY PARK, Lake Shore Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-854-9699. 223 acres; baseball, handball, basketball, handicapped-accessible playground, picnic area, freshwater fishing. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.

23. LAKELAND COUNTY PARK, Johnson Avenue, Islandia, 631-853-2727 or 631-854-4949. 70 acres; picnic area with gazebo, boardwalks, shuffleboard, basketball courts. Playground; nature trail/boardwalk over headwaters of the Connetquot River; self-guided, interpretive trails, tactile maps for visually impaired; nature trails — 3,500 feet are boardwalks or surfaced areas.

24. MESCHUTT BEACH COUNTY PARK, 1 Canal Rd., Hampton Bays, 631-852-8205; 631-854-4949 off season. 7 acres; protected beach (June 16-Sept. 3; bathing in Peconic Bay), picnic area, playground, snack area, sand wheelchair, lifeguards. Fee Parking fee daily May 25-Sept. 2: $9 with Suffolk County Green Key card, $18 without card. Seniors/Handicap/Vol./Aux. Police/CERT/Vet with Green Key card free weekdays only (excluding holidays).

25. MONTAUK COUNTY PARK, Route 27, Montauk, 631-852-7878. 1,126 acres; bridle paths (rentals), outer beach camping (fee; off-road permit needed), freshwater fishing, nature trails, waterfowl and deer hunting (license), picnic and bike hostel areas, beach. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.

NORTHWEST HARBOR COUNTY PARK, off Swamp Road, East Hampton, 631-852-7620. For more, see Preserves.

ORIENT POINT COUNTY PARK, end of Route 25 near the Orient Point ferry, Orient, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

POXABOGUE COUNTY PARK, Old Farm Road, Bridgehampton, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

PROSSER PINES COUNTY PARK, Yaphank-Middle Island Road, Middle Island, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

26. RAYNOR BEACH COUNTY PARK, Ronkonkoma Avenue, Ronkonkoma, 631-854-9699. Two playgrounds, basketball, tennis and handball courts, soccer, baseball fields, picnic tables, trails.

ROBERT CUSHMAN MURPHY COUNTY PARK, off River Road at Swan Pond, Manorville, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

27. SANS SOUCI COUNTY PARK, access off Broadway Avenue, Sayville, 631-854-4949. Bird-watching and hiking.

28. SEARS BELLOWS COUNTY PARK, Bellows Pond Road, Hampton Bays, 631-852-8290. 693 acres; bicycle hostel area, individual and group campsites (groups reserve), rowboat rentals, playground, bridle paths, freshwater fishing, waterfowl and deer hunting (adjacent park, in season); no lifeguards. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.

29. SHINNECOCK EAST COUNTY PARK, Dune Road, Southampton, 631-852-8899 (seasonal); 631-852-8290 (off season). 89 acres; 100 campsites on outer beach for self-contained vehicles only, saltwater fishing and off-road vehicles. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.

30. SMITH POINT COUNTY PARK, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-852-1313. Protected beach, saltwater fishing, waterfowl hunting (in season with license), beach camping, sand wheelchair, fishing and picnic areas, snack bar, disabled-accessible playground. Home of TWA 800 memorial. Fee Parking fee daily May 25-Sept. 2: $9 Green Key card Holders; $18 Non-Green Card Holders; Seniors/Handicap/Vol./Aux. Police/CERT/Vet with Green Key card free weekdays only (excluding holidays).

SMITHTOWN GREENBELT COUNTY PARK, off Route 347 at Nissequogue River, Smithtown, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

31. SOUTHAVEN COUNTY PARK, Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, 631-854-1414. 1,323 acres; bridle paths, individual and group campsites (groups reserve), freshwater fishing (fee, license), waterfowl hunting in season (license), picnic area, disabled-accessible playground, canoeing, trap and skeet. Home of Long Island Live Steamers miniature trains (fee) (lilivesteamers.org) from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; tickets available until 2:45 p.m. Last train leaves at 3 p.m.: May 19, 26, June 9, 30, July 14, 28, Aug. 11, 25, Sept. 8, 29, Oct. 13, 27. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.

SUFFOLK HILLS COUNTY PARK, off County Road 51, Riverhead, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

TERRELL RIVER COUNTY PARK, off Montauk Highway, Center Moriches, 631-854-4949. For more, see Preserves.

32. VAN BOURGONDIEN COUNTY PARK, Albin Avenue, West Babylon, 631-854-4949. Managed by Babylon Town through Adopt-a-Park program. 19 acres; playground, two soccer fields, ½–mile exercise course, two tennis courts.

33. WEST HILLS COUNTY PARK, Sweet Hollow Road, Huntington. 854 acres; bridle paths, youth group camping area, playground, small and large dog parks. Fee $7 parking Green Key Holders, $15 Non-Green Key Holders, May 25-Sept. 2 weekends and holidays only.