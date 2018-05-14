Long Island offers competitve fishing tournaments for every angler. And if you’re a novice, can catch a free clinic, many of which offer loaner rods and bait. Here’s a sampling of clinics and tournaments coming up this summer, many of which carry large cash prizes.

JUNE

STAR ISLAND YACHT CLUB SHARK TOURNAMENT Star Island Yacht Club and Marina, 59 Star Island Rd., Montauk, 631-668-5052, starislandyc.com Features multiple prizes totaling more than $500,000 plus trophies, awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 16, captain’s meeting 7:30 p.m. June 14, charterboats available, register online. Fee $1,250 per boat; dockage fees: prices available upon request for boats 60 feet or larger. $30-$50 utilities. Dates 6 a.m.-6 p.m. June 15-16.



FREEPORT HUDSON ANGLERS SHARK TOURNAMENT Guy Lombardo Marina, 898 Guy Lombardo Ave., Freeport, freeporthudsonanglers.com, 516-378-5181. 46th annual tournament offering 6 levels of Calcutta — $300, $500, $1,000, $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000. Captains’ meeting 7 p.m. June 15; rain date: June 17. Fee $300 per boat before June 1, $350 after; any size. Date 6 a.m.-6 p.m. June 16.



MONTAUK MARINE BASIN SHARK TOURNAMENT Montauk Marine Basin, 426 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5900, marinebasin.com. Captains’ meeting June 21, 6 p.m. Fee $1,250 per boat; minimum 20 feet. Date 6 a.m.-6 p.m. June 22-23.

BAY SHORE MAKO TOURNAMENT Bay Shore, 631-626-7288, bayshoretunaclub.com. Held at Nicky’s on the Bay, Bay Shore Marina, captains’ meeting 6 p.m. June 22; minimum boat length 23 feet with approved Coast Guard safety equipment in working order, rain dates: June 24 (Note: in case of rain June 23-24, new rain date will be June 30). Fee $400 per boat. Date 4:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. June 23.



GREAT GUN ANGLERS SHARK TOURNAMENT Based in Center Moriches, using the Moriches Inlet, greatgunanglers.com. Captains’ meeting 7 p.m. June 22 at VFW Post 414, Montauk Highway, Center Moriches. 5:30 p.m. last boat check-in before the weigh in at Moriches town dock, Union Avenue. Rain date: June 24. Fee $300 per boat (20-foot minimum); register. Date 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 23.



JULY

BAIT AND TACKLE FLUKE SURF CLASSIC Captree State Park, off Robert Moses Causeway 3500 E. Ocean Pkwy., Bay Shore, captreefuelbaitandtackle.com, 631-587-3430. Cash prizes for first, second and third place. Weigh in by 4 p.m. Call for more info. Fee $15 adult. Date 6 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26.



AUGUST

MAKO, THRESHER AND TUNA TOURNAMENT Star Island Yacht Club and Marina, 59 Star Island Rd., Montauk, 631-668-5052, starislandyc.com. Prizes $150,000 plus trophies, awards ceremony, Aug. 4; captains’ meeting 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Fee $800 per boat. Dockage available on first-come, first-served basis; dockage fees $6 a foot to 59 feet, $6.50 a foot for 60-84 feet and $7 a foot 85 and longer plus $30-$50 utilities fees. Overnight fishing available for this tournament. Dates 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3-4.



CAPTREE SNAPPER AND CRAB DERBY Captree State Park, off Robert Moses Causeway, 3500 E. Ocean Pkwy., Bay Shore, captreefuelbaitandtackle.com, 631-587-3430. Prizes awarded for each age category: ages 7 and younger, ages 8-12, and ages 13-16. Raffle drawing. Must be present to win. Fee Free, no registration required, $8 parking. Dates 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11-12.

GLEN COVE MAYOR’S SNAPPER DERBY Prybil Beach Fishing Pier, Germaine St., Glen Cove, glencove-li.us, 516-676-3766. Children ages 6-16 are invited to compete. Those looking to join must bring one rod and reel and while supplies last, participants will receive a Glen Cove Mayor’s Snapper Derby T-shirt, a hot dog and soda, and a raffle ticket for other prizes. Trophies awarded to the top catches of the day in several divisions, as well as to the Best Angler of the day. Fee Free. Date 8 a.m.-noon, Aug. 25.



SEPTEMBER

MONTAUK SURF-FISHING CLASSIC Montauk Point State Park, 2000 Montauk Hwy. (Route 27) east to end, Montauk, 631-668-2940, parks.ny.gov. Annual bluefish and striped bass fishing classic runs three consecutive days. Fishing boundaries are waters from western most tip of Napeague State Park, east, no age requirement, all fish must be hooked and landed from the beach, surf, jetty, bank or pier, and be accessible by foot or wading. All participants must register either by mail or in person at State Park Headquarters or Paulie’s Tackle in Montauk. By mail: PO Box 247, Babylon, N.Y. 11702; make checks payable to NHT-LI. Mail in deadline Sept. 14. In person: deadline 9 a.m. Sept. 22. Fee $15. Dates Noon Sept. 21-23.



OCTOBER

STRIPED BASS COLUMBUS DAY TOURNAMENT Star Island Yacht Club and Marina, 59 Star Island Rd., Montauk, 631-668-5052, starislandyc.com. Ninth annual. $10,000 in cash prizes plus trophies and other prizes. Captains’ meeting, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Register in person or online. Fee $475 per boat by Sept. 1, $500 after, charter fishing also available. Dockage fees: $6 per foot for up to 59 feet, prices available upon request for boats 60 feet or larger, plus $30-$50 utilities. Date 6 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oct. 7, fishing and awards ceremony.



SOUTH SHORE SURF FISHING CLASSIC Captree State Park, off Robert Moses Causeway 3500 E. Ocean Pkwy., Bay Shore, 631-321-3510; 631-587-3430, parks.ny.gov; captreefuelbaitandtackle.com. Fish must be hooked and landed from the beach, surf, jetty, bank or pier within legal boundaries. Runs three consecutive days, ends at noon Oct. 14. $750 prize for each winner of striped bass and blues fishing. Bring your own equipment. Call for more info. Fee $15. Dates Noon Oct. 12-14.



FALL FAMILY FISHING FESTIVAL Hempstead Lake State Park. 631-444-0283. Fishing for the whole family, free loaner rods and bait available (while supplies last) and instruction. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20.



CLINICS

SURF-CASTING CLINIC Smith Point County Park, County Rd. 46, Shirley, 631-444-0283, dec.ny.gov Instruction, followed by fishing, 10 and older, meet at Fire Island National Seashore Wilderness Visitor Center, free loaner rods and bait; preregistration required. Fee, Free, $10 parking. Date Noon-2:30 p.m. Sept. 15.



JR. ANGLER FRESHWATER “CATCH AND RELEASE” FISHING TOURNAMENT Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, 631-265-1054, parks.ny.gov. Sponsored by Friends of Caleb Smith. Reservations required, accepted two weeks prior. Space is limited. Bait is supplied, limited supply of equipment. Fee $15, plus $8 parking fee, free with current Empire Passport. Date 9-11 a.m. ages 5-8, 1-3 p.m. ages 9-12, June 9.



I FISH NY FAMILY OUTDOORS DAY FISHING CLINIC Deep Pond, Schiff Scout Reservation, Wading River, 631-444-0283. Education stations focus on fish identification, casting techniques, regulations and stewardship practices. Fishing follows instruction and educational portion, free loaner rods and free bait available; no preregistration required. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 9.



TOWN OF ISLIP FRESHWATER FISHING CLINIC Knapp’s Lake at Brookwood Hall Park, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip, 631-224-5430, islipny.gov Focus on fishing techniques, biology and stewardship; geared toward families, open to all; loaner rods and free bait available. Preregistration required with the Town of Islip. Fee Free. Dates 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28, July 29 and Aug. 9.



LAKESIDE FISHING CLINIC Lake Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Brookhaven), Lake Shore Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-444-0280, 631-444-0283. Basic instruction focuses on fish identification, techniques, regulations and stewardship practices. Geared to families, open to all. Fishing follows instruction and educational portion, loaner rods and bait available. Fee Free. Date 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 11.



FAMILY FRESHWATER FISHING CLINIC Hempstead Lake State Park, Southern State Parkway, West Hempstead, 631-444-0283. Learn to identify fish, fishing techniques, regulations and stewardship practices. Geared to families, open to all. Fishing follows instruction and educational portion, held at McDonald Pond. Fee Free, $8 parking fee. Date 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 4.



I FISH NY SALTWATER FISHING & CRABBING CLINIC Corey Beach, Corey Avenue, Blue Point, 631-444-0283. Loaner rods and free bait will be provided, while supplies last. Focus on both snapper fishing and crab fishing techniques, fish biology and stewardship, followed by crabbing and snapper fishing. Crabbing participants are encouraged to bring an uncooked package of chicken (drumsticks and thighs work well). Important items to bring: string, crab net, crab trap and a bucket, no preregistration required, space is limited. Fee Free, parking fee may apply. Date 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15.



PECONIC RIVER SNAPPER FISHING CLINIC Peconic Riverfront Park, Peconic Avenue, Riverhead, 631-444-0283. Summer evening fishing for families, focus on recreational fishing regulations, fish biology, and stewardship; free loaner rods and bait provided, no preregistration required. Fee Free. Date To be announced.