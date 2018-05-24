TODAY'S PAPER
The Inn at Fox Hollow offers pool cabana service

The public is welcome to lounge and swim alongside guests at the Woodbury facility.

The Inn at Fox Hollow offers cabana service

The Inn at Fox Hollow offers cabana service at its pool to the public as well as guests. Photo Credit: Studio27

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com
A luxurious cabana, grilled shrimp cocktail for lunch, and some sweet tea vodka with lemonade to sip on. That’s the stuff fabulous summertime dreams are made of — and that and more is being offered from Memorial Day through Labor Day at The Inn at Fox Hollow in Woodbury.

"We’ve been doing this for years and people really enjoy it,” says hotel spokeswoman Vicki Colacicco. “The cabanas are in a grassy area of the courtyard at the center of the property, near an in-ground pool with a hot tub.”

Food and beverages are provided by a private cabana attendant as an additional option. Menu selections include gourmet as well as more laid-back fare such as homemade pizza — and for kids, macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, waffle fries, pasta, hot dogs and chicken fingers.

The cabanas are available to the public as well as guests of the hotel and cost $200 for a 3-hour rental and $50 for each additional hour. Reservations are suggested.

“It’s a nice place for guests to put their stuff somewhere and invite people in,” Colacicco says. “A wedding party can do their thing before a celebration — and there are TVs so they can hang out. For families, it’s a place to call their own.”

There is plush seating for up to 10 in the cabanas and they’re stocked with six water bottles and pool towels, and come with privacy shades and wireless internet.  Lawn games are another feature.

