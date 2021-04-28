TODAY'S PAPER
Reserve a cabin or tent at these LI parks

Cabins at Heckscher State Park in East Islip

Cabins at Heckscher State Park in East Islip can be rented for waterfront camping. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Newsday Staff
Camping has gotten more glamorous around Long Island, where public parks have recently added furnished cabins (replete with bathrooms, hot water and heat) that visitors can rent by the night or the week.

CABIN RENTALS

HECKSCHER STATE PARK

Heckscher Parkway, Field 1, Southern State Parkway east to end of Heckscher Parkway, East Islip

INFO 631-581-2100; newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com, 800-456-2267

One- and two-bedroom furnished beachside cottages overlooking Nicoll's Bay are equipped with a full kitchen, bathroom, AC/heat, Wi-Fi, screened porch, deck and an outdoor fire pit with a grill are available to rent by those over 21 for a maximum of 7 nights. Four cottages are ADA compliant. No pets. Rates from $255 a night with minimum stay requirements during peak season.

WILDWOOD STATE PARK CAMPGROUND

790 Hulse Landing Rd. off Sound Avenue, Wading River

INFO 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov; Reservations: 800-456-2267, newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com

Four one-bedroom (4 person capacity) and six two-bedroom (6 person capacity) cottages have cedar shingles, mahogany trim and metal roofs while the rustic-style interior is composed of unfinished natural wood. Each is equipped with a full kitchen and bathroom, screened-in porch, picnic table, electric heating/AC, queen-size beds and outdoor fire pits with attached grills. Three are ADA compliant. Pets are not allowed. Rates from $175 a night, deposit required, available April 2-Oct. 31.

PLATFORM TENTS

WATCH HILL, FIRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE

INFO lovefins.com

The campground offers safari-style platform tents outfitted with two queen beds, linens, mosquito netting, decks, Adirondack chairs, coolers, and charcoal for the barbecue. Camp sites are a short walk to the ocean beach (the Atlantic is at its warmest in late summer). Also in walking distance are food trucks. Park rangers offer guided nature and canoe tours of the only federally designated wilderness in New York State. Ferries run from Patchogue to Watch Hill. Rates from $175 a night, with discounts for shoulder season stays.

