History comes alive when you've got an engaged guide leading a tour of sites with a significant past. You can relive a waterfront village's earliest days as a wooden shipbuilding hub or hear about Colonial spies that aided George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

NORTHPORT, 631-757-9859, northporthistorical.org. Features Guided walking tours of Main Street, exploring Northport’s Historic business district using photos from the historical society’s collection. Fee $5. Parading Down Main Street, 1:30 p.m. June 9, July 21, Aug. 18, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, Dec. 15; meet at the museum.

OYSTER BAY, Oyster Bay Historical Society, 20 Summit St., Oyster Bay, 516-922-5032, oysterbayhistorical.org. Features Join Oyster Bay Historical Society director Denise Evans-Sheppard and Oyster Bay Town Historian John Hammond on a walking tour of Oyster Bay, featuring the historical sites along East and West Main Street, Audrey Avenue and South Street in the heart of the hamlet, including places frequented by President Theodore Roosevelt, who lived at nearby Sagamore Hill; no two tours the same. Leisurely weekend pace (60-90 minutes). Advance registration required. Meet in the garden behind the historic house, 2 p.m. May 19, June 9, 23, July 7, 21, Aug. 4, 18, Sept. 1, 15, Oct. 6, 20. Fee $20, $5 ages 12-17.

SETAUKET, 631-751-3730, threevillagehistoricalsociety.org. Fee $10 unless otherwise noted. Explore and Discover Setauket’s Revolutionary History, starting at the Setauket Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1 Dyke Rd., 2 p.m. July 13, Aug. 10. Walk Through History With Abraham Woodhull, start at Caroline Church Carriage shed, opposite Setauket Village Green, 2 p.m. June 15, July 14, Aug. 18, Oct. 13, Nov. 11 (veterans free Nov. 11). Maritime Walking Tour, meet at the Town of Brookhaven dock on Shore Road, 2 p.m. Sept. 8, Oct. 26. Tri-Spy Walking Tour, meet at Frank Melville Park, 10 a.m. June 8, 9 a.m. July 21, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. Oct. 19. Turkey Trot, 1 p.m. Nov. 29, ($25).