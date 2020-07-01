Horse riding and lessons are available in some locations as Long Island reopens from coronavirus shutdowns. Social distancing guidelines are in effect and face masks are required on the premises. See list below for current opportunities and requirements.

NASSAU

BETHPAGE EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 499 Winding Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-845-1000

Open for trail rides and lessons with advance reservations. Hand sanitizer and portable washing stations available. Face coverings required.

Features 3 lighted rings, indoor ring, trail rides through Bethpage State Park, boarding, horse leasing and sales, summer camp, pony rides, parties. Private, semiprivate and group lessons.

CEDAR VALLEY FARM, Route 25A, Old Brookville, 516-318-3235

Open but not currently taking reservations. Future reservations by appointment only.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Features Show-quality horses. Leases available. Available to travel for lessons.

GOLD COAST EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 62 Hegemans Lane, Old Brookville, 516-801-2152, goldcoastequestrian.com

Open for lessons. Lessons are scheduled with 15 minute breaks in between to allow for social distancing between clients and for disinfecting and cleaning of tack and equipment. Face coverings required.

Features 65 stalls on 19 acres. Offering private beginner thru advanced riding lessons, pony kids program. Indoor and lighted arena, outdoor arena (lighted), summer and school holiday camp programs.

JUMPER’S CREEK FARM, 33 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Lloyd Harbor, 631-487-2269, facebook.com/JumpersCreekFarm

Open for English private lessons only. Face coverings required when unable to social distance.

Features Full-service hunter-jumper riding and show facility for riders of all ages and abilities, indoor/outdoor ring. Miles of trails and cross country field.

SUFFOLK

BABYLON RIDING CENTER, 1500 Peconic Ave., West Babylon, 631-587-7778, babylonridingcenter.com

Open for English and Western lessons with reservation. CDC guidelines will be followed. Face coverings required.

Features 45 horses, 12,000-square-foot indoor arena, 3 stadium-lighted rings, 10 round-pen turnout paddocks, heated viewing area, lounge with fireplace, camps, tack shop, leasing, boarding, sales; access to 14-mile state park bridle path (no public roads); summer camp riding program. Fee Private lessons $80 an hour, $55 half-hour.

COUNTRY FARMS EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 200 Bellport Ave., Medford, 631-345-9585, country-farms.com

Open for camp. Face coverings and social distancing required.

Features 14 acres, full-service equestrian facility, riding lessons and polo lessons all year. Children’s summer camp July-Aug.

DEEP HOLLOW RANCH, Montauk County Park, Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-2744, deephollowranch.com

Open for beach and trail rides at this time. Face coverings required at all times when in the barn, and face coverings required outdoors when unable to social distance.

Features Site of the nation’s oldest cattle ranch, 50 horses, trail and pony rides only, trail rides on beach and through 4,000 acres in Montauk County Park, beach and trail rides. reservations recommended. Riding lessons, boarding, training.

DIAMOND HEDGE, 95 Washington Ave., Holtsville, 631-948-0090

Open for lessons. Face coverings required when unable to social distance.

Features Beginner-through-advanced lessons, boarding.

EAST END STABLES, Oakview Highway, East Hampton, 631-324-9578

Open for lessons; summer camp is open. Hand sanitizer and portable washing stations available. Face coverings required when unable to social distance.

Features 45 horses, indoor arena, boarding, summer camp. Fee Private lessons, $115 an hour, $85 half-hour; $100 an hour for 2 people; group $85 semiprivate; minimum age 3.

GOOD SHEPHERD FARM, German Boulevard, Yaphank, 631-924-4670, goodshepherdfarm.org

Open for lessons by appointment only. Call for more information regarding current protocols that include face coverings and social distancing.

Features 8 horses, cross-country course, boarding, summer programs, horse shows, lessons. Interscholastic Equestrian Association teams. Fee Private lessons $90 an hour, $50 half-hour; group rate $40 an hour; minimum age 5.

GREAT STRIDES LONG ISLAND, 41 Coram Swezeytown Rd., Middle Island, greatstridesli.org, 631-786-9708

Open for riding lessons. Face coverings required for all riders that need assistance riding. Appointments are scheduled with time between to assist with social distancing.

Features Private and semiprivate lessons. Weeklong summer programs and other specialty group programs, birthday parties. Veterans’ program. Certified therapeutic riding instructors. Heated indoor arena, 3 outdoor rings.

HIDDEN POND STABLES, 197 North St., Manorville, 631-369-8325, hiddenpondstableli.com

Open for lessons and pony camp by appointment. Face coverings and social distancing required.

Features 35-acre complete equine facility, 25 paddocks, 2 lighted arenas, 2 hunt courses, a cross-country course, ½-mile exercise track, 4 indoor wash stalls with hot water; 2 round pens and summer pony camp for children, pony rides, lessons for beginners to expert, birthday parties. Middle school and high school IEA team.

ISLAND HILLS STABLE, 26 Rocky Point Rd., Middle Island, 631-924-4046, islandhillsstable.com

Open for lessons and pony camp. Face coverings and social distancing required. Portable sanitizing areas available.

Features Lessons, boarding, pony camp, birthday parties; horse safety and horse care classes for new riders; indoor and outdoor facilities; U.S. Equestrian Federation-rated horse show series in the spring; indoor arena and 3 outdoor, lighted riding rings; grandstand area; lounge. Fee Private, semiprivate and group lessons; 30- and 60-minutes sessions; classes available 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily, rain or shine.

ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION MOUNTED DRILL TEAM THE SPIRIT OF LONG ISLAND, East Islip, 631-581-0410, isliphorsemensassociation.com

Shows and other events are canceled at this time indefinitely. They are monitoring the reopening phases and will carefully decide if they can have small group gatherings, clinics and Ride In’s on a smaller scale as well as a single show in the fall if allowed.

Features Coed riding group performs precision riding to patriotic music, all ages welcome, must have own mount, membership fee includes uniform, all riding disciplines, performs at parades, fairs, competitions, demonstrations at schools, charity events, Belmont and Saratoga racetracks, veterans hospitals, multiple-year winner at the Northeast drill team competition at the Horse Park in New Jersey.

KNOLL FARM RIDING SCHOOL, 849 Suffolk Ave., Brentwood, 631-435-1880, knollfarm.com

Open for lessons and boarding. Face coverings and social distancing required.

Features Easy access along LIRR routes. 17 acres, 18 school horses, 50 boarder accommodations, full board services, training lesson package, heated tack rooms, heated lounge, 20,000-square-foot indoor arena, 3 outdoor rings, 2 jumping ring, 1 flat ring, open fields.

MINIERI’S PARKVIEW RIDING CENTER, 989 Connetquot Ave., Central Islip, 631-581-9477, parkviewridingcenter.com

Open for lessons and trail rides. Face coverings and social distancing required.

Features 25 horses, indoor arena, lighted ring, summer camp, pony rides, trail rides. Fee Private lessons $80 an hour; $60 half-hour; semiprivate (3 people) $60 an hour; group (4 or more) $50 an hour; minimum age 5, $60 trail rides.

OLDE TOWNE EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 471 Boyle Rd., Selden, 631-513-0261 oldetowneequestriancenter.net

Open for lessons. Face coverings required.

Features 35 horses, lighted ring, summer camp, grass hunt course, 2 sand rings. Fee Private and group lessons, $85 an hour, $60 half-hour; semiprivate $70; group $60; minimum age 2.

PAL-O-MINE EQUESTRIAN, 829 Old Nichols Road, Islandia, 631-348-1389, pal-o-mine.org

Open for previously registered students only at this time. If interested in future programs, contact the facility. Face coverings and social distancing required. All paperwork is being done online before coming to the facility.

Features Adaptive, recreational and competitive horseback riding programs; comprehensive adaptive equine learning programs; Equine Assisted Psychotherapy and Natural Horsemanship for individuals with disabilities and able-bodied students. Includes children and adults with disabilities, those who have been abused or neglected, the military and economically compromised. Team includes physical, speech and occupational therapists, special-education teachers, ASL interpreters, social workers and equine professionals.

RITA’S STABLE, 6 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5453, 631-495-0777 ritasstable.com

Open for lessons. Face coverings required.

Features Trail rides, special half-hour rides for family and children (5 and older), pony rides, lessons, private beach rides, boarding, birthday party at the stable or private home. Available for special events at home or fairs. View farm animals.

SAGAMORE HILL STABLES, 7 Downs Rd., Huntington, 631-549-9178, sagamorehillstables.com

Open for lessons. Face coverings and social distancing required. All equipment is sanitized after each ride. Relocating to 929 Fort Salonga Rd. in Northport on Aug. 1.

Features 25 acres; 40 horses, 1 indoor and 2 outdoor rings and dressage ring; lessons for all levels by appointment Tue.-Sat., school horses are all former show horses and compete at all local shows, as well as the Hampton Classic. Fee $70 half-hour private lesson.

STONY HILL STABLES, 268 Town Lane, Amagansett, 631-267-3203, stonyhillstables.com

Open for lessons and camp. Face coverings and social distancing required for all riders and parents. Riders do not have to wear a mask while riding. Spectators discouraged except minors may be accompanied by one adult. Must bring your own helmet and boots, (visit the thetacktrunkhamptons.com to purchase before your lessons if you do not own them), experienced riders should also bring their own crop. Safety protocols will be sent out to clients upon scheduling lessons.

Features Stable for horseback riding and horse boarding, includes training and private lessons, summer camp.

STONYHILL EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 929 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-754-9800, stonyhillec.com

Not open for any new lessons. Sagamore Hill Stables will be moving to this location effective Aug. 1 and this center will operate as Sagamore Hill Stables at Stony Hill Equestrian Center.

THOMAS SCHOOL OF HORSEMANSHIP, 250 Round Swamp Rd., Melville, 631-692-6840, tshcamp.com

Open for camp and lessons that were previously scheduled. New lessons to begin July 20. Face coverings and social distancing required. All equipment is being cleaned between every ride. Facility is being cleaned throughout the day multiple times.

Features Summer day camp (ages 3-15) combines complete horsemanship program with traditional day camp program, American Red Cross swimming, team sports (includes gymnastics and archery), arts (performing arts), Boy and Girl Scout badge trips, birthday parties, class trips and more; 23 acres, indoor arena, 9 rings (4 lighted), outside course, 2 pools, lessons, half leases, boarding, equine studies. Fee Birthday parties: $450 up to 14 children; $35 each additional child, with a maximum of 18; camp and ride school.

WINDWOOD FARMS, 34 Middle Island Ave., Medford, 631-398-4873

Open for lessons. Face coverings and social distancing required. Safety precautions are in place.

Features Horse boarding, indoor arena, 2 lighted rings, hunt course. Private lessons for beginners to advanced; minimum age 4.