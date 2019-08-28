Labor Day weekend marks the end of the line — the last bite of summer. Here are a 10 ways to make the most of it before closing up your beach umbrella.

DANCE OUTSIDE

Get your groove on at Dublin Deck in Patchogue on Friday, Aug. 30 as 45 RPM brings back the ‘70s for a full on outdoor dance party at 7 p.m. with $5 Coronas all night.

INFO $10 cover, 631-207-0370, dublindeck.com

HAVE A SUMMER ALE — WITH MUSIC

Chill on the lawn at Greenport Harbor Brewery in Peconic as the East End Trio entertains on Friday, Aug. 30 while Gene Casey takes the stage on Saturday, Aug. 31, both at 5 p.m. Dogs are welcome.

INFO No cover, 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com





JAM OUT AT JONES BEACH

Don’t let the summer go by without a trip to Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater. Take your pick — go country with Brad Paisley on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. or rock with Breaking Benjamin plus special guests Chevelle, Dorothy and Diamante at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

INFO Brad Paisley: $39.50-$111.50, Breaking Benjamin: $24.99-$119.50, 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

MANGIA AT MOTHER CABRINI

Gorge along the Food Corso at the Feast of Mother Cabrini, located on the campus of Suffolk Community College in Brentwood, which features ethnic specialties ranging from Italian to Greek to Spanish on Aug. 30 from 6-11 p.m. and Aug. 31-Sept. 2 from 4-11 p.m. Enter the zeppoli eating contest on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. if you dare!

INFO Free entry, 631-499-6824, mothercabrinifestival.org

BROWSE AN ARTS FESTIVAL

Stroll through the 11th annual Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts featuring the work of artisans from all over the country on display in an outdoor gallery featuring sculptures, jewelry, paintings, photography and mixed media on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

INFO Free, 941-487-8061, paragonartevents.com

HIT A FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT

Catch Long Island Music Hall of Famers the Good Rats as they take over the Village Gazebo in Lindenhurst on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

INFO Free, 516-315-8285, goodrats.com

VISIT A CARS & PLANES DISPLAY

See a mighty match up of cars and planes at the Vintage Wings & Wheels vs. Jets and Super Cars on the grounds of the American Air Power Museum in Farmingdale on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

INFO $12 ($10 ages 5-12), 631-293-6398, americanairpowermuseum.org

BUILD A SAND CASTLE

Enter a sandcastle-building contest at Sailors Haven Beach and Watch Hill Beach on Fire Island on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. using this year’s theme: “By the Sea.” Judging takes places at 1 p.m. and prizes are awarded at 2.

INFO Free, nps.gov

WATCH SOME FIREWORKS

Watch the sky light up at Peconic Landing’s 8th annual End of Summer Celebration featuring a fireworks display accompanied by a performance from the 40-piece Atlantic Wind Symphony on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

INFO Free, 631-593-8200, peconiclanding.org

PARTY WITH PARROTHEADS

Miss Jimmy Buffett at Jones Beach this year? Throw on a Hawaiian shirt and some flip-flops then head to the Salt Shack in Babylon on Monday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. for a night with Buffett tribute band Barometer Soup. Fins Up!

INFO No cover, 631-422-7222, saltshackny.com