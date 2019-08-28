10 Labor Day weekend events on Long Island
Labor Day weekend marks the end of the line — the last bite of summer. Here are a 10 ways to make the most of it before closing up your beach umbrella.
DANCE OUTSIDE
Get your groove on at Dublin Deck in Patchogue on Friday, Aug. 30 as 45 RPM brings back the ‘70s for a full on outdoor dance party at 7 p.m. with $5 Coronas all night.
INFO $10 cover, 631-207-0370, dublindeck.com
HAVE A SUMMER ALE — WITH MUSIC
Chill on the lawn at Greenport Harbor Brewery in Peconic as the East End Trio entertains on Friday, Aug. 30 while Gene Casey takes the stage on Saturday, Aug. 31, both at 5 p.m. Dogs are welcome.
INFO No cover, 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com
JAM OUT AT JONES BEACH
Don’t let the summer go by without a trip to Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater. Take your pick — go country with Brad Paisley on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. or rock with Breaking Benjamin plus special guests Chevelle, Dorothy and Diamante at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
INFO Brad Paisley: $39.50-$111.50, Breaking Benjamin: $24.99-$119.50, 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
MANGIA AT MOTHER CABRINI
Gorge along the Food Corso at the Feast of Mother Cabrini, located on the campus of Suffolk Community College in Brentwood, which features ethnic specialties ranging from Italian to Greek to Spanish on Aug. 30 from 6-11 p.m. and Aug. 31-Sept. 2 from 4-11 p.m. Enter the zeppoli eating contest on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. if you dare!
INFO Free entry, 631-499-6824, mothercabrinifestival.org
BROWSE AN ARTS FESTIVAL
Stroll through the 11th annual Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts featuring the work of artisans from all over the country on display in an outdoor gallery featuring sculptures, jewelry, paintings, photography and mixed media on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
INFO Free, 941-487-8061, paragonartevents.com
HIT A FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT
Catch Long Island Music Hall of Famers the Good Rats as they take over the Village Gazebo in Lindenhurst on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
INFO Free, 516-315-8285, goodrats.com
VISIT A CARS & PLANES DISPLAY
See a mighty match up of cars and planes at the Vintage Wings & Wheels vs. Jets and Super Cars on the grounds of the American Air Power Museum in Farmingdale on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
INFO $12 ($10 ages 5-12), 631-293-6398, americanairpowermuseum.org
BUILD A SAND CASTLE
Enter a sandcastle-building contest at Sailors Haven Beach and Watch Hill Beach on Fire Island on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. using this year’s theme: “By the Sea.” Judging takes places at 1 p.m. and prizes are awarded at 2.
INFO Free, nps.gov
WATCH SOME FIREWORKS
Watch the sky light up at Peconic Landing’s 8th annual End of Summer Celebration featuring a fireworks display accompanied by a performance from the 40-piece Atlantic Wind Symphony on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
INFO Free, 631-593-8200, peconiclanding.org
PARTY WITH PARROTHEADS
Miss Jimmy Buffett at Jones Beach this year? Throw on a Hawaiian shirt and some flip-flops then head to the Salt Shack in Babylon on Monday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. for a night with Buffett tribute band Barometer Soup. Fins Up!
INFO No cover, 631-422-7222, saltshackny.com
